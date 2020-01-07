Connect with us

UN-AMERICAN

McConnell Says He Has Votes to Begin Impeachment Trial – Blocking Democrats Who Want to Call Witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday told GOP lawmakers he has enough votes from Republicans to block Democrats’ attempts to have the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump begin, and without calling any witnesses.

The Kentucky Republican, as The Washington Post also reports, says he is ready to begin that trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends over the Articles of Impeachment the House passed late last month. He took the liberty of attacking the Speaker, telling his caucus she is being “contemptuous of the American people” by not immediately sending the Articles to the Senate.

Long time Senate Republicans are showing their political hypocrisy, as this 1999 video of Senator Lindsey Graham during the Clinton impeachment trial shows. The current Senate Judiciary Chairman two decades ago insisted on calling witnesses:

Now, no Republican has insisted on calling any witnesses, and most if not all are supporting McConnell’s attempts to block witnesses, including former Trump national Security Advisor John Bolton.

 

 

