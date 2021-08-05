UN-AMERICAN
Watch: Rand Paul Tells Vaccinated Americans to ‘Mind Your Own Business’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul blasted millions of Americans who are fully vaccinated, telling them to “mind your own business” after complaining about those who say they don’t want to eat in restaurants where everyone is not vaccinated.
“The bottom line is for those who are saying, ‘I won’t go to a restaurant unless we force everybody to be vaccinated,’ if you’re vaccinated you are overwhelmingly safe from hospitalization and death. Mind your own business,” the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News.
Sen. Paul is correct about vaccinated people being “overwhelmingly safe from hospitalization and death,” but COVID-19 can still make those vaccinated very ill, subject to long-term COVID, and can still be transmitted to those who are vaccinated or not vaccinated – including children, especially those who cannot be vaccinated. Americans are now seeing large increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations among children.
Paul also accused Democrats of “plucking” migrant children with COVID who have crossed the border into the U.S. and using them to “seed” new coronavirus variants across the country. His remarks seemed to somewhat echo those of far right Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert, who once claimed a vast “terror babies” conspiracy: children being born in the U.S. by parents not legally in the country who would grow up to become terrorists against the nation.
“They’re taking kids from down at the border who may have it, and they’re plucking them up and putting them all over the United States, as if they’re wishing to see the country with a new variant. It’s an awful thing to do,” Paul baselessly alleged.
Shameless Human Misinformation Vector Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claims Democrats are “plucking” kids with COVID from the border “and putting them all over the United States as if they’re wishing to seed the country with a new variant.” pic.twitter.com/MvFp44ge8C
— The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2021
RELATED:
‘You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About’: Fauci Destroys ‘Lying’ Rand Paul Over COVID Conspiracy Theory
Rand Paul Unleashes Racist Attack on Democrat Charles Booker by Calling Him His ‘Racial Left Opponent’
Rand Paul Did Not Self-Quarantine After Knowing for at Least a Week He Might Have Been Infected
UN-AMERICAN
Senate Republicans, Ignoring Rules, Confirm Extremist Judge to Become Trump’s Third Supreme Court Justice
In the first entirely partisan Supreme Court vote Republicans have just confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third justice to sit on the nation’s top court.
Barrett was confirmed with 52 votes.
This is the first time in U.S. history a Supreme Court nominee did not get a single “yea” vote from the minority party.
Barrett, a far right extremist, is slated to be sworn in Monday night at a White House event. and is a strange move Chief Justice John Roberts will not swear-in Barrett. The oath will be administered by Justice Clarence Thomas, who, along with his far right activist spouse Ginni Thomas, are allies of Trump.
Judge Barrett subscribes to the pseudo-field of study of constitutional interpretation known as originalism, which was created just 40 years ago. It claims the U.S. Constitution is not a living document, and justices must rule based on how the founders thought and viewed the law in their day.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
UN-AMERICAN
McConnell Says He Has Votes to Begin Impeachment Trial – Blocking Democrats Who Want to Call Witnesses
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday told GOP lawmakers he has enough votes from Republicans to block Democrats’ attempts to have the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump begin, and without calling any witnesses.
The Kentucky Republican, as The Washington Post also reports, says he is ready to begin that trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends over the Articles of Impeachment the House passed late last month. He took the liberty of attacking the Speaker, telling his caucus she is being “contemptuous of the American people” by not immediately sending the Articles to the Senate.
Long time Senate Republicans are showing their political hypocrisy, as this 1999 video of Senator Lindsey Graham during the Clinton impeachment trial shows. The current Senate Judiciary Chairman two decades ago insisted on calling witnesses:
These clips of Lindsey Graham never get old. pic.twitter.com/8geaIJ6k6k
— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) January 7, 2020
Now, no Republican has insisted on calling any witnesses, and most if not all are supporting McConnell’s attempts to block witnesses, including former Trump national Security Advisor John Bolton.
