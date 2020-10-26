Senate Republicans, Ignoring Rules, Confirm Extremist Judge to Become Trump’s Third Supreme Court Justice

In the first entirely partisan Supreme Court vote Republicans have just confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third justice to sit on the nation’s top court.

Barrett was confirmed with 52 votes.

This is the first time in U.S. history a Supreme Court nominee did not get a single “yea” vote from the minority party.

Barrett, a far right extremist, is slated to be sworn in Monday night at a White House event. and is a strange move Chief Justice John Roberts will not swear-in Barrett. The oath will be administered by Justice Clarence Thomas, who, along with his far right activist spouse Ginni Thomas, are allies of Trump.

Judge Barrett subscribes to the pseudo-field of study of constitutional interpretation known as originalism, which was created just 40 years ago. It claims the U.S. Constitution is not a living document, and justices must rule based on how the founders thought and viewed the law in their day.

This is a breaking news and developing story.