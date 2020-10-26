UN-AMERICAN
Senate Republicans, Ignoring Rules, Confirm Extremist Judge to Become Trump’s Third Supreme Court Justice
In the first entirely partisan Supreme Court vote Republicans have just confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third justice to sit on the nation’s top court.
Barrett was confirmed with 52 votes.
This is the first time in U.S. history a Supreme Court nominee did not get a single “yea” vote from the minority party.
Barrett, a far right extremist, is slated to be sworn in Monday night at a White House event. and is a strange move Chief Justice John Roberts will not swear-in Barrett. The oath will be administered by Justice Clarence Thomas, who, along with his far right activist spouse Ginni Thomas, are allies of Trump.
Judge Barrett subscribes to the pseudo-field of study of constitutional interpretation known as originalism, which was created just 40 years ago. It claims the U.S. Constitution is not a living document, and justices must rule based on how the founders thought and viewed the law in their day.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
UN-AMERICAN
McConnell Says He Has Votes to Begin Impeachment Trial – Blocking Democrats Who Want to Call Witnesses
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday told GOP lawmakers he has enough votes from Republicans to block Democrats’ attempts to have the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump begin, and without calling any witnesses.
The Kentucky Republican, as The Washington Post also reports, says he is ready to begin that trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends over the Articles of Impeachment the House passed late last month. He took the liberty of attacking the Speaker, telling his caucus she is being “contemptuous of the American people” by not immediately sending the Articles to the Senate.
Long time Senate Republicans are showing their political hypocrisy, as this 1999 video of Senator Lindsey Graham during the Clinton impeachment trial shows. The current Senate Judiciary Chairman two decades ago insisted on calling witnesses:
These clips of Lindsey Graham never get old. pic.twitter.com/8geaIJ6k6k
— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) January 7, 2020
Now, no Republican has insisted on calling any witnesses, and most if not all are supporting McConnell’s attempts to block witnesses, including former Trump national Security Advisor John Bolton.
