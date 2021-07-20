'AND I WANT TO SAY THAT OFFICIALLY'
‘You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About’: Fauci Destroys ‘Lying’ Rand Paul Over COVID Conspiracy Theory
U.S. Senator Rand Paul has been attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci for months, and on Tuesday the esteemed director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) fought back.
Sen. Paul on Tuesday accused Fauci of “responsibility for 4 million people dying around the pandemic.”
An ophthalmologist, Paul has been trying to pin the cause of the coronavirus pandemic on Fauci for months, falsely claiming the immunologist funded the Wuhan, China lab research that allegedly led to “gain of function” ability for the SARS-COVID-2 virus to become transmissible to humans, a claim Fauci and other experts deny.
On Tuesday during a congressional hearing, Fauci unleashed over a year’s worth of pent-up anger on the Republican from Kentucky.
After threatening Fauci, by saying lying to Congress is a federal offense, Paul asked him if he wanted to retract his earlier statements.
“Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement. This paper that you’re referring to was judged by qualified staff, up and down the chain as not being gain of function,” Fauci pointedly replied.
Dr. Fauci to Rand Paul during yet another fiery Senate hearing exchange:
“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/N6BVZ6ItOX
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 20, 2021
As Paul interrupted him, Fauci demanded, “let me finish.”
“Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that, officially, you do not know what you are talking about,” the animated Fauci declared.
Paul accused Fauci of “dancing around this,” and accused him of “trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the pandemic.”
After a heated exchange with Paul repeatedly interrupting Fauci, Fauci laid down the law: “you are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals. I totally resent that. And if anybody was lying here, Senator. It is you.”
Fauci: “And you are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals. I totally resent that.”
Rand Paul: “It could have been.”
Fauci: “If anybody’s lying here, senator, it is you.” pic.twitter.com/MqVPJfjUNc
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- INSURRECTION ACT OR ACTOR?1 day ago
Trump Says His Only Regret as President Was Not Deploying the US Military to Attack Black Lives Matter Protestors
- News3 days ago
CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Basically Everyone for Not Doing Enough to Stand Up to Trump’s Republicans
- CASHING IN2 days ago
Trump Insiders Blasted for ‘Monday Morning Bravery’ After Enabling the Former President’s Four Years of Chaos
- LOGIC MUCH?22 hours ago
‘Maybe You Have That Information to Provide?’: Jen Psaki Expertly Dismantles Reporter’s Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx Claim
- SHOW ME YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND SCIENCE1 day ago
Fox News Host Serves Up Vaccine Meltdown: Not the Federal Government’s Job to Protect Anybody
- 'LIVING IN A CULT'1 day ago
‘This Cult Continues to Kill’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Blasts Trump and His ‘Evil Allies’ on Fox News
- News1 day ago
Three in 10 Trump Voters Believe the Federal Government Is Using the Vaccine to Microchip Americans
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Federal Judge Hands Down First Sentence of 1/6 Insurrectionists: Florida Man Gets 8 Months in Prison