RACISM
Rand Paul Unleashes Racist Attack on Democrat Charles Booker by Calling Him His ‘Racial Left Opponent’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Friday set off racist dog whistle alarms by sending a fundraising email to supporters announcing his new 2022 Democratic challenger, Charles Booker, and describing him as his “racial left opponent.”
Booker, the former state representative who narrowly lost the Kentucky Democratic Party’s nomination in the primary to oppose Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, is Black.
The email makes clear the Paul campaign is going to make this fight about race.
“Dear _______,” the email begins, “yesterday I got an Act-Blue backed racial left opponent for my reelection.”
Senator Paul last year infamously and “single-handedly” blocked the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill, as America was strongly focused on the Black Lives Matter movement during the protests supporting George Floyd.
But the Republican from Kentucky wasn’t done focusing on “race.”
“That means millions likely coming in to attack me and lie about me in my race,” he adds in a curiously-worded sentence that, again, gets supporters to focus on race.
Booker posted the email on social media:
“Racial left opponent?”
Rand Paul can’t see the people of Kentucky. And he clearly can’t see past the color of my skin. pic.twitter.com/A1RM5wIvAt
— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 2, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RACISM
‘Insurrectionist’ Josh Hawley Slammed for Being Only Senator to Vote Against COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill
Missouri Republican Josh Hawley just became the only U.S. Senator to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes bill to protect Asian Americans. The vote was 94-1.
The bill is sponsored by Hawaii Democrat Maize Hirono:
PASSED: Today, the US Senate rejects anti-Asian hate.
This historic, bipartisan vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act is a powerful message of solidarity to our AAPI community. Now, I urge the House to swiftly pass this legislation so President Biden can sign it into law. pic.twitter.com/gaoLgnwgO9
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 22, 2021
Hawley was criticized for his vote, with many calling him an insurrectionist for his role in the January 6 attempted coup.
Insurrectionist Josh Hawley was the lone Senator to not vote for this bill. Missouri demographics:
White: 82.16%
Black: 11.49%
Two or more races: 2.63%
Asian: 1.98%
Native American: 0.44%
Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.13%
Other: 1.17%https://t.co/Hhc0Wtf8V8
— Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) April 22, 2021
It wouldn’t be a day ending in y if insurrectionist Hawley didn’t get his hate on.
— lc (@lcatboonies) April 22, 2021
Josh Hawley, the insurrectionist?😂
— Katy Bauman (@KatyBauman8) April 22, 2021
RACISM
Watch: South Carolina Man Unleashes Profanity-Laden Racist Tirade After Clerk Refuses to Sell Him Alcohol
A South Carolina man unleashed a lengthy racist, profanity-filled tirade after a grocery store clerk refused to sell him alcohol. In a video posted to social media he can be seen yelling, “all lives [expletive] matter, Black lives don’t [expletive] matter.”
News reports identify him as 27-year-old John Walter Miles. He was shopping on April 9 with his girlfriend, who repeatedly tried to push him out the door.
“Black Lives Matter is the most racist [expletive] thing we’ve ever [expletive] seen,” he says at one point. “All of you Black [expletive] are [expletive] racist [expletive].”
WBTV reports “Miles has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and trespassing. He has been booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.”
News reports describe it as a “a racially motivated incident,” but that does not capture the gravity of his words.
“Miles reportedly told officers on scene that he used racial slurs, and officers asked him to leave the premise per the business’s request, according to the incident report,” The Sumter Item reports. “He reportedly refused to leave with his girlfriend and her mother until officers eventually escorted him off the property.”
“Officers claimed Miles was under the influence of alcohol in the incident report.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a drill sergeant leader at the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Association, a position the professional social media platform says he has held since December 2018. The academy, located at Fort Jackson in Columbia, posted on social media on April 14 to say they are aware of “the video” and that it “has our full attention.”
Warning: this video contains profanity, racist language, hate speech, and is disturbing:
Racist in South Carolina refuses to leave and says “Black lives don’t matter” pic.twitter.com/VrGBi39h42
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 22, 2021
RACISM
Six Senators Are Trying to Block a Bill to Combat Hate Crime Violence Against Asian Americans
Six Senate Republicans are trying to block legislation that would help combat the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and a former president and members of his party who insist on calling it the “Chinese virus.”
Late Wednesday afternoon the Senate voted 92-6 to begin debate on the legislation, known as the “COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act.” Six Republicans voted against moving the legislation forward, in an attempt to block its passage.
The six are Senators Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Josh Hawley (MN), Roger Marshall (KS), Rand Paul (KY), and Tommy Tuberville (AL).
92-6: Senate votes to advance legislation to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans. 60 votes were needed. 6 Republicans voted No against ending a filibuster on COVID-19 Hates Crimes Act: Cotton, Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, Paul and Tuberville. pic.twitter.com/QA0vOQ9t0H
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 14, 2021
While a 92-6 vote to begin debate may sound promising, as HuffPost reports, “its path forward remains murky”:
“Republicans only backed the initial vote on the condition they would have an opportunity to offer amendments. Their continued support will ultimately depend on whether top Senate leaders can agree on which amendments the chamber will consider in the coming days.”
Senators Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, and Tuberville have been accused in various forms for supporting or helping to incite the January 6 insurrection. Senators Cotton and Paul made a point of ignoring the video evidence of the insurrection during former President Donald Trump’s January 26 impeachment.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Supreme Court Rules Against Democrats in Restrictive Voting Rights Case – Warns Against Future Challenges
- News2 days ago
Senior ExxonMobil Lobbyist Captured on Camera Revealing the 11 Senators Oil Giant Controls
- News3 days ago
Former Tea Party Governor Under Investigation for Pardoning Convicted Killer Whose Family Hosted a Fundraiser for Him
- OPINION2 days ago
McCarthy Threatens House Republicans: Accept Pelosi Offer for 1/6 Commission, Get Stripped of Committee Assignments
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Jr. Whines for 13 Minutes About 15 Felony Count Indictment Against Family Company: ‘This Is What Russia Does’
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Juries Hate Rich Tax Cheats’: Legal Experts Say Trump Org Did ‘Exactly What Corporations Are Not Supposed to Do’
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Organization and Longtime CFO Criminally Indicted by Grand Jury: Report
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM2 days ago
‘I Really Mean It!’: Texas Pastor Doubles Down on ‘Kill the Gays’ Sermon — YouTube Hasn’t Removed His Church’s Channel