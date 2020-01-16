Pelosi Slams ‘Rogue’ Attorney General Bill Barr: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s the Puppet – Trump or the Attorney General’

‘All of the President’s Henchmen’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is going after Bill Barr, calling the “rogue” Attorney General a “puppet” of President Donald Trump – or vice versa.

“This testimony” of former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas, Pelosi told reporters, “implicated the rogue Attorney General, who has been the puppet of – I don’t know who’s the puppet – Trump or the Attorney General.”

Wednesday night Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Barr was “basically on the team” of players working to extort Ukraine, “had to know about everything,” and that the team members were all “best friends.”

Pelosi also slammed President Trump.

“He says, ‘This is my Attorney General. This is my Department of Justice.’ Really?”

The Speaker mimicked the President, waving her fist in the air.

Earlier she slammed Barr, suggesting she does not believe he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Parnas’ credible claims.

“Does anybody think that the rogue Attorney General is going to appoint a special prosecutor? No, because he’s implicated in all of this. This is an example of all of the President’s henchmen, and I hope that [GOP] senators do not become part of the president’s henchmen.”

Watch: