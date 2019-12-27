BEGINNING OF THE END
Pelosi is Doing What No One Else Had the Balls to Do: Making Trump Squirm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has managed to accomplish what no one else has even tried in the past three years: sticking it right back to Trump.
Knowing full well that Trump’s expectation is a swift “total and complete exoneration” following the impending Senate trial, Pelosi appears to be taking her time. Her refusal to transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate has systematically taken away the president’s power. And it’s seriously getting to him.
Trump spent the Christmas holiday obsessing over Pelosi. He tweeted, “Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with ‘no pressure.'”
Adding, “She said it must be ‘bipartisan & overwhelming,’ but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
“‘Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate,” Trump further tweeted. “Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.’ Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N?”
Brad Blakeman “I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
In an unprecedented move, Pelosi is jockeying to hold out on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell until he guarantees a fair and impartial trial. All things considered, that might not even happen anyway.
McConnell has said it’s “fine with me” if Democrats never send the charges to the Senate.
So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019
Pelosi: I Don’t Give a Rat’s Ass What #McConnell Has to Say About Impeachment!#Pelosi will NOT be Pressured!https://t.co/FmpZPdpKdN via @VanityFair
— Kim Franklin-Magana (@InspiringU2) December 20, 2019
YES! for the very first time in his life, Trump is being held accountable for his misdeeds. By a woman, no less!
Way to go Madam Pelosi#Impeached45 #Pelosi#TrumpHasBeenPelosied pic.twitter.com/G10b4ydGKu
— #RussianPuppet 🤡 (@TRE45ON_) December 20, 2019
.@SpeakerPelosi has more courage in 1 strand of hair than @senatemajldr #MoscowMitch #McConnell has in his entire being. Hey Mitch, hows that no evidence, no witnesses, 2-wk hide-everything-bc-I’m-too-fucking-scared-to-hold-a-REAL-trial scam going? #Pelosi https://t.co/0bjVE75qPO
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 21, 2019
The facts are clear and every witness told the same story, despite the President’s attempts to cover it up. President Trump abused his power for his own personal gain. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/rliiPFKvzi
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 27, 2019
This was a historic week in the House of Representatives. Here are a few moments that stand out: https://t.co/aALVvS7Nw7
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 22, 2019
The Supreme Court Just Announced It Will Hear an Abortion Case. Experts Say It’s the ‘Beginning of the End’ of Roe v. Wade.
Sunday marks Brett Kavanaugh’s one-year anniversary as a Supreme Court justice.
The U.S. Supreme Court Friday morning announced it will review a 2014 Louisiana anti-abortion law. Experts say it will be the end – or at least it will “be the beginning of the end“– of Roe v. Wade, the 46-year old SCOTUS ruling that found women have a constitutional right to have an abortion.
Louisiana’s law is controversial and clearly designed to make it as difficult as possible for women to obtain an abortion – as most abortion laws that have passed through conservative-controlled state legislatures over the past few years have been. The law mandates that any doctor performing an abortion of any type have admitting privileges at a hospital.
Admitting privileges are controlled by hospitals, and can be very expensive for physicians. And hospitals increasingly are being taken over by religious organizations, meaning they can refuse to grant privileges to doctors who specialize in abortions.
There is no medical reason for a doctor performing abortions to have admitting privileges. What the stipulation achieves is limiting the number of doctors who can perform abortions. And in some states it can mean women have to travel further, possibly hundreds of miles, to a doctor that meets this needless state requirement.
In Louisiana, that means there is just one doctor in the entire state who can perform abortions, legally.
BREAKING: The #SCOTUS agrees to hear abortion case involving #Louisiana law that requires any doctor performing an abortion to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
This law severely restricts access to abortion, especially for low-income women of color.
— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 4, 2019
Experts oppose these restrictions, but they also note that the U.S. Supreme Court now has a strong conservative majority.
And that means the well-funded anti-abortion movement’s long-term strategy is coming to fruition.
Vox’s Ian Millhiser and Anna North, both experts, sum up today’s Supreme Court news: “Roe v. Wade had a good run.”
“The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear June Medical Services v. Gee, a case that could well be the vehicle the Court’s conservatives use to gut the right to an abortion,” they write.
With the addition of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court bench, replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy, Roe v. Wade is in big trouble. At least, what Roe intended is certainly about the be perverted and dismantled.
Attorney and Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern weighed in on Friday’s news, tweeting, “with Kavanaugh’s vote, the Supreme Court is going to overrule Whole Woman’s Health, gut Roe v. Wade, and allow states to regulate abortion clinics out of existence.”
NPR’s famed Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg: “Assault on Roe begins.”
Justice Kavanaugh, Millhiser and North write, “is overwhelmingly likely to vote with his conservative colleagues to uphold the abortion restriction at issue in Gee. The Gee decision may not be the final straw for Roe v. Wade — indeed, it is fairly likely that the Court will prefer to dismantle the right to an abortion in incremental steps. But it is likely to, at the very least, be the beginning of the end.”
Image by The White House via Flickr
