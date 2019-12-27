CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL
Tomlin Arrested at Climate Protest While Fonda Avoids Sixth Visit to the Slammer
Veteran actress Jane Fonda might not be alone in her repeated jail cell for much longer if her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin has anything to do with it.
Youth activists took to the streets globally for the final #FridaysForFuture protests of 2019. The Washington, DC #FireDrillFriday demonstration was organized by 82-year-old Fonda and her pal, 80-year-old Tomlin, was along for the ride.
Fonda skipped her sixth arrest this time around, but Tomlin had no such luck.
In her best Big Business throwback to date, Tomlin reportedly told the crowd, “We have got to stop hugging and start saving the trees.” She also blasted the company BlackRock for investing in deforestation firms and immigration detention camps.
“These corporations are making oodles of money on the front end, oodles of money on the back end,” Tomlin said. “It is beyond reprehensible.”
Doing what the comedienne does best, Tomlin joked that Christmas trees should be replaced with artificial. Fonda saved the Christmas spirit when she jumped in to say that real Christmas trees weren’t the end of the world, no pun intended.
“Tree farms for the most part are out in kind of degraded land,” she said. “What happened? You’re wrong. I love when Frankie is wrong.”
Tomlin is among one of many celebrity friends supporting Fonda in her climate relief efforts. Sally Field, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, Diane Lane, Paul Scheer, and fellow Grace and Frankie stars Sam Waterston and June Diane Raphael have all participated in the past.
Look for these spunky women to continue their global relief efforts on January 3 and January 10 where their focus is said to be “shaming the companies that are underwriting the fossil fuel industry.”
Image via Fire Drill Friday.
