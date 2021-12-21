Fauci Fires Back at Assassination Threat from Fox News Host

America’s top infectious disease expert on Tuesday said that Fox News should have already fired host Jesse Watters for his shocking comments.

CNN’s John Berman interviewed Dr. Tony Fauci ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on the Omicron variant.

“On the subject of divisiveness — and I’m not going to play it because, frankly, I think it’s dangerous,” Berman said. “But Jesse Watters, who is a Fox News entertainer, was giving a speech to a conservative group where he talked about you, suggesting to the crowd they ambush you with what he said was some kind of rhetorical ‘kill shot.’ That was his exact word.”

“I’m wondering, you know, how much that concerns you when you hear language like that about you and your well-being,” Berman said.

“I mean, that just is such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society,” he continued. “The only thing that I have ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask. And for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a kill shot, to ambush me?”

“I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days? That’s awful that he said that,” Fauci said.

“And he’s going to go, very likely, unaccountable,” Fauci said. “That’s crazy — the guy should be fired on the spot.”

