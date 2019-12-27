News
Woman Saved by McDonald’s Employees When She Mouthed ‘Help’ and ‘Call 911’
She picked the right McDonald’s.
A woman in distress walked up to the counter of a McDonald’s restaurant in Lodi, California, and the employees there literally saved her life. Instead of the usual customer order of something like “I’ll have the #2 meal please,” the woman mouthed “help me” and asked the employee to hide her.
According to police, the staff took the situation seriously and might have thwarted a human trafficking case just in time.
Here’s what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook about the situation:
“On 12/24/19, shortly after 2 P.M. a woman went into the McDonald’s restaurant and told an employee at the counter to call 9-1-1. She also gave the employee the license plate of the vehicle that she was traveling in and asked them to hide her. After the woman used the restroom she attempted to place an order at the counter, but the suspect, Eduardo Valenzuela was nearby and demanded she use the drive- thru,” the statement read.
“While in the drive thru, she mouthed to an employee, ‘HELP ME.’ Just then, deputies arrived and spoke with employees inside the restaurant, they rushed them out the door telling them that the woman needing help was in the drive-thru line,” it continued.
The woman was visibly shaken as Valenzuela sat in the passenger’s seat. She was ordered to pull over where deputies then comforted her. At that time, she confided that Valenzuela had been violent with her in the past. He had demanded she take him to his family and threatened to use a firearm if she refused. Police searched the vehicle and found an out of state stolen firearm in the trunk.
Valenzuela was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for criminal threats, stolen property, and felon (prohibited person) in possession of a firearm. His bail is set at $360,000.
“We are proud of our team for doing their part in being A SAFE PLACE!” Golden State McDonald’s said in a Facebook post.
“Thank you to our team for handling this appropriately, and to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who are constantly serving and protecting our community! We are proud to be in support with both A Safe Place and all of our law enforcement! Thank you for all of the community support and please always be safe and aware!”
News
Navy SEALs Provide Chilling Details About Trump’s Pardoned Pal: ‘The guy is freaking evil’
Navy SEALs described their colleague Edward Gallagher, whose war crimes were pardoned by President Donald Trump, as “freaking evil.”
The New York Times obtained video interviews and private group text messages that show their concern over Gallagher’s bloodlust.
“The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator First Class Craig Miller told investigators.
At one point Miller, like some of the other battle-hardened SEALs who broke the code of silence to report Gallagher, began weeping.
“Sorry about this,” Miller said. “It’s the first time — I’m really broken up about this.”
“The guy was toxic,” Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens, a sniper, said in a separate interview.
“You could tell he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving,” Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told investigators.
Gallagher was accused of war crimes, including murder, but acquitted by a military jury in July on all but a single relatively minor charge, and was then cleared of all punishment last month by the president, who then invited him over the Christmas break to his Mar-A-Lago resort.
2020 ELECTIONS
Michael Moore on Repeat: Bernie Sanders Could Beat Trump in 2020
Surprise, surprise! Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on Hardball and publicly endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2020. Not only that, the progressive documentarian said he truly believed a Sanders-Trump showdown would result in the 78-year-old taking the prize. Sound familiar?
It’s not the first time Sanders has been endorsed by Moore. He famously threw his support behind the New Yorker in 2016 when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
He wrote at the time: “If Hillary’s biggest selling point as to why you should vote for her is, ‘Bernie’s a socialist!’ or ‘A socialist can’t win!,’ then she’s lost.”
Well, she lost, but we won’t get into that right now.
Could Moore be right in his assumption that a Sanders ticket would secure a Trump dynasty reversal in 2020? There’s only one way to find out – and that’s if he gets the nomination this time around.
Watch the video clip below.
News
Public Support for Removing Trump from Office Hits Record High at 55%
Microsoft News has updated its Daily Presidential Tracking Poll with new numbers – and it’s looking pretty impressive for impeachment support.
As of Wednesday afternoon, public support for Trump’s removal from office is up to 55% – the highest it’s been so far.
The results were much closer in line last week with 48% in favor of Trump’s removal, and 47% against.
David Rothschild, an economist at Microsoft Research, said the numbers of people shifting from opposition to removal to “don’t know” was significant.
“When you follow polling daily, you learn people rarely make big jumps from Opposition to Support,” he said. “This polling is a clear sign that [the] Republican policy of complete obstruction is not selling well to [the] voting public.”
Little more detail as this tweet took off. Poll updates daily here https://t.co/thfR4Vifu9, methods follow this writeup https://t.co/n9NkbyseWm (a well tested version of MRP). As always: look at aggregations to know what is going on, and trust trends more than levels.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 26, 2019
Almost 55% now support convicting #Trump, up from 48%, according to this poll! https://t.co/3UOD9i4jvS
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) December 26, 2019
Could be just a blip. Or could be a trend. Watch this space.https://t.co/asIQSARdhs
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 26, 2019
“Americans Who Want #Trump Removed Hits 55% For First Time Ever” https://t.co/8cyu0BLACU
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 26, 2019
This church gets it.#ThursdayThoughts #BoxingDay #Resist #Trump #maga #Kwanzaa #RemoveTrump pic.twitter.com/F4HMqNnjf7
— Incoming Memes (@incoming_memes) December 26, 2019
