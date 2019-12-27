Woman Saved by McDonald’s Employees When She Mouthed ‘Help’ and ‘Call 911’

She picked the right McDonald’s.

A woman in distress walked up to the counter of a McDonald’s restaurant in Lodi, California, and the employees there literally saved her life. Instead of the usual customer order of something like “I’ll have the #2 meal please,” the woman mouthed “help me” and asked the employee to hide her.

According to police, the staff took the situation seriously and might have thwarted a human trafficking case just in time.

Here’s what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook about the situation: