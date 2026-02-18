Trump’s Wild 24 Hour Truth Social Frenzy

Over a single 24-hour stretch, from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump unleashed 48 Truth Social posts, from debunked election fraud conspiracy theories to posts including him among the “three Greatest Presidents,” to praise of what a great grandfather he is.

“Trump is an incredible grandfather,” wrote @TONYxTWO on the social media site X, which was screenshotted and posted by Trump to his Truth Social page at 7:04 AM Wednesday, along with a TikTok video of Trump with his grandchildren.

“Vote for grandpa,” one of his grandchildren told campaign rallygoers.

“That’s Barron,” Trump also said in the video, holding an infant in an old clip. “He’s strong, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s vicious, he’s violent — all of the ingredients you need.”

READ MORE: ‘Republicans Have to Lose’: Far Right Extremist Leader Puts Trump on Notice

In another post, at 6:34 AM Wednesday, Trump screenshot a social media user who wrote: “PASS THE SAVE ACT.!!!” That post included a video with footage from 1996, lambasting now-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. In it, Schumer was advocating for legislation that was an apparent effort to stop fraud related to illegal immigration.

Just one minute earlier, Trump shared a video promoting debunked election fraud claims, including saying that 2.7 million “Trump votes” appeared to have been deleted in the 2020 election.

BBC News debunked that claim in November 2020.

At 6:05 AM, Trump posted a screenshot of a social media user’s baseless election fraud claim: Michigan had over 100 percent turnout. BBC News also debunked that claim in November 2020.

At 10:58 PM on Tuesday, Trump posted a link to a right-wing website with an article titled, “Key political voice in Georgia urges state to take over Fulton County elections after FBI raid.”

One minute earlier, he wrote in a different post: “Crooked Elections cannot be allowed in the U.S.A. President DJT.”

That post also included a screenshot of a post by a social media user who wrote: “Dan Bongino had John Solomon on his show today and Solomon made an interesting prediction: That Trump will soon unveil evidence that foreign powers meddled in the 2020 election, which will result in John Thune ultimately caving on the filibuster and the Save America act will get passed.”

READ MORE: ‘Insulting’: Fox News Panel Implodes as Host Clashes With Liberal Guest Over Voter ID

It also included a video alleging that China sent fake drivers’ licenses to help Joe Biden.

At 7:43 PM, Trump posted a video of himself, speaking from the Oval Office, honoring the fifth anniversary of the passing of right-wing pundit Rush Limbaugh.

Trump described him as a “great man, a great conservative,” who was a friend of his. Trump went on to say that Limbaugh endorsed Trump just after his 2015 presidential run announcement from Trump Tower, where he had famously said that Mexico was not sending their best.

In six separate posts on Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted graphs that appeared to show Republican primary polling in Indiana, and how his endorsements would push a candidate from low numbers into the top position. One chart claimed that a Trump endorsement would put a candidate polling at 12 percent all the way to 54 percent.

Minutes earlier, Trump twice posted: “The Great Economist, Stephen Moore: ‘In the past Century, the three Greatest Presidents were Calvin Coolidge, Ronald Reagan, and Donald J. Trump!'”

Trump posted twelve photos of himself with the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had used Jackson’s death as an opportunity to argue that he is not a racist.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Trump posted a screenshot of a post by Fox News host Mark Levin, who wrote: “Now, finally stop the b — — trying to link POTUS to Epstein. The Woke Reich grifters, congressional Democrat hacks, and the media thugs continue to libel POTUS, from Russia to Epstein. We’ve a country to save from these reprobates and others.”

READ MORE: Trump Administration Hit With Lawsuit for Removing Pride Flag

Image via Reuters