‘Insulting’: Fox News Panel Implodes as Host Clashes With Liberal Guest Over Voter ID

A Fox News segment exploring voter identification requirements imploded on Monday.

As the hosts and a guest talked over each other, Martha MacCallum said it was “insulting” to women and minorities to say they can’t obtain an ID.

“There are already laws on the books, but let’s also look at what has also been determined,” urged liberal radio host and commentator Leslie Marshall.

“In 24 years, there have been 77 illegals who have registered to vote, how many of those 77 have voted? One,” she said.

“So when we look at — if you’re talking about voter fraud — here’s the other thing. If, in fact, we do have voter ID, but not packaged this —” she said.

MacCallum interrupted her to discuss the “integrity of elections,” despite Marshall having just said that only one undocumented immigrant had voted.

The Republicans’ SAVE Act, a Trump-supported bill that critics warn could make it difficult for millions of Americans to vote, “takes power from the states and puts the federal government in play with the elections,” Marshall said. “One. Two, if you want to have an ID, make it free, make it easily accessible. Especially to veterans, the homeless, the elderly…”

“It is insulting to people,” MacCallum said. “It’s insulting to women. They’re saying women aren’t capable of getting an ID. They’re saying this man, a Black man who was, you know, just referenced said it is insulting to him to suggest that he can’t get a legitimate ID.”

The segment unraveled as the discussion descended into crosstalk.

Marshall suggested that women who marry and have a different name than on passports and birth certificates may not be able to vote.

Marshall: If you want to have an ID, make it free, make it easily accessible especially to veterans, the homeless— MacCallum: It’s insulting to women…. pic.twitter.com/IT10QMbmPC — Acyn (@Acyn) February 16, 2026

Image via Shutterstock