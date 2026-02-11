‘Corruption, Chaos and Cruelty’: Strategist Urges Dems to Hold GOP Accountable for Trump

It’s time for Democrats to stop blaming President Donald Trump for every GOP policy failure and start placing the blame on Republicans.

That’s according to communications strategist Steven Singer, in an opinion piece at The Hill.

“When immigration enforcement officers killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, Democrats blamed President Trump and his team,” Singer writes. “Too many Republicans said little, and once again, Democrats let them off the hook. It’s time to try something different.”

“These are not ‘Trump’s goons,’ but Republican goons,” suggests Singer. “This isn’t a Trump war on blue states; it’s a Republican war on American cities. It’s not that Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem and Trump are out of control; it’s just the Republican Party in action.”

Singer serves up more examples.

“Almost all the administration does can be seen as examples of Republican corruption, chaos and cruelty. The constant lying is not a point in and of itself, but rather another instance of the moral corruption of the administration. The $400 million jet from Qatar; the $500 million to Trump’s crypto fund; the pardons for wealthy criminals — this is all Republican corruption.”

The “most important” technique is “making all Republicans own everything their leader does, and explicitly and concisely linking each outrage to a single, consistent frame of reference, such as ‘corruption, chaos and cruelty,'” urges Singer. “It’s the difference between calling on Republicans to act, or accusing them of cowardice for not doing so, and making clear that these extremist policies are theirs.”

Singer sums up his lesson:

“Pick some examples and try it yourself. The magic is in the consistent repetition of this basic construct. Remember, less ‘Trump’ and more ‘Republicans.’ More ‘corruption, chaos and cruelty.’ Do it again and again. It really is that simple.”

Image via Reuters