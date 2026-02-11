News
‘Can’t Erase Us’: Stonewall Pride Flag Removal Becomes National Flashpoint for Trump Admin
The Trump administration’s quiet removal of the iconic LGBTQ pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City over the weekend has turned into a national flashpoint, with local, state, and national elected officials denouncing the move and vowing to re-raise the flag in defiance of the administration’s edict — setting off a potential fight with the White House.
The U.S. Congressional Equality Caucus declared the removal of the flag was “erasure, plain and simple. They can take down our flag, but they’ll never stop us from fighting for equal rights for EVERY person.”
Coverage has gone national: CBS Evening News, ABC’s Good Morning America, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNN, NCRM, and many other outlets have reported it.
Peaceful demonstrations were held at the Stonewall National Monument in New York after the Pride flag was removed under new Trump administration guidance. @SamChampion reports. pic.twitter.com/rYw1k2aucs
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 11, 2026
The New York Daily News editorial board called the removal of the flag an “insult,” and insisted that the “flag has to fly again at Stonewall, the birthplace of the movement for LGBTQ rights.”
“The removal of the Pride Rainbow Flag from the Stonewall National Monument is a deeply outrageous action that must be reversed immediately,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement to The Advocate. “Stonewall is a landmark because it is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement, and symbols of that legacy belong there by both history and principle.”
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) declared, “They can take down the flag, but they can’t rewrite history, they can’t erase us from the community, and they will never stop our fight for equality.”
Tuesday night, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal and about 200 locals demonstrated at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Washington Square News reported that the demonstration was co-organized by local activist groups.
Hoylman-Sigal and other elected lawmakers have vowed to re-raise the flag at an event on Thursday. In a message to NCRM, he said that those expected to attend include U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), New York State Senators Erik Bottcher and Brian Kavanaugh, and New York State Assembly Members Deborah Glick and Tony Simone.
4PM Thursday. Sheridan Square. We will see you there. pic.twitter.com/Lmpy6Kev81
— Brad Hoylman-Sigal 🌈🥯 (@bradhoylman) February 10, 2026
Image via Reuters
‘Not Making Any Comments’: GOP Rep Stays Silent as Johnson Tries to Stop Early Exit
Over the past 24 hours, rumors have swirled over the possible early retirement of a five-term Republican member of Congress who had already announced he will not seek re-election. Given Speaker Mike Johnson’s extremely slim majority in the House, even one vote can make all the difference in his ability to pass legislation.
Those rumors have come to a head after U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida told NBC News’ Scott Wong, “I’m not making any comments right now.”
Florida Politics’ Peter Schorsch reported that a “top source” said that Dunn “will announce an early retirement next week for a ‘time certain’ that will be before the Midterm.”
Politico is reporting that Speaker Johnson says he has asked Dunn to serve out his full term and not retire early.
“Neal Dunn is a beloved member of Congress and a great man, and you know, he’s informed us he’s not going to run for reelection,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. The Speaker said he was “not sure” what Dunn will decide.
“But I’ve encouraged him to stay and be a part of this, and I think he wants to do that.”
“An early exit from Dunn, 72, would deal Johnson another massive blow as he tries to maintain his narrow majority,” Politico noted. “Currently, Republicans can afford to lose no more than one GOP vote on party-line measures, though they are expected to pick up a vote in a March special election.”
It’s unclear if Johnson was successful.
“House Republican leadership believes that Neal Dunn is going to resign by July,” reported Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. “I know Dunn is denying it. But the leadership thinks he’s gone in five months.”
Currently, thirty Republicans have announced their planned exits from the House, with some retiring and others running for a different office.
Image via Reuters
‘Obviously a Lie’: Trump Admin Slammed for Conflicting Claims in ‘Party Balloon’ Shutdown
The Trump administration is facing blowback after putting out conflicting reports from top officials at multiple agencies — and after offering no explanation initially — as it closed a U.S. airport, initially for ten days, only to reopen it hours later. Reports revealed communications snafus between the Department of Defense and the FAA, and alleged causes being foreign drones or a “party balloon.”
“A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the U.S. military earlier this week shot down what was later determined to be a party balloon near El Paso, Texas, after initially assessing it as a possible foreign drone,” the news outlet reported. “The misidentification eventually led to a total shutdown of airspace around the El Paso, Texas, airport.”
“A separate U.S. administration official had told Fox News that Mexican cartel drones breached U.S. airspace near El Paso, Texas, and that counter-drone measures were taken to disable them,” Fox added.
CNN reported that a “Pentagon plan to use a high-energy, counter-drone laser without having coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration about potential risks to civilian flights prompted Wednesday’s unprecedented airspace shutdown over El Paso, Texas.”
CBS News reported that the “unexpected but brief airspace closure” had “stemmed from disagreements” between FAA and Pentagon officials over drone-related tests.
“Two sources identified the technology as a high-energy laser,” CBS added.
The FAA Administrator, Bryan Bedford, “on Tuesday night decided to close the airspace — without alerting White House, Pentagon or Homeland Security officials, sources said.”
But Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth offered a different explanation, saying that the FAA and the Pentagon “acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region. The restrictions have been lifted and normal flights are resuming.”
Critics blasted the administration.
Pointing to one administration official’s claim about “Mexican cartel drones,” Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) wrote: “As everyone knows, the standard response to an incursion by ‘Mexican cartel drones’ is a sudden unexplained and poorly communicated 9/11 esque shutdown of all air traffic for ten days that is clumsily revoked a few hours later.”
“This is so obviously a lie,” he charged.
Veteran journalist Kevin Baron, who has a background in global security, defense, intelligence, and foreign policy, called the closure and rapid re-opening, “unnecessarily alarming.”
Astrophysicist and associate professor Robert Rutledge remarked, “We are being lied to by @SeanDuffyWI [Secretary Sean Duffy] and the FAA. This is obviously b — —.”
“There have now been three different explanations given by government sources to reporters for the shut-down of the El Paso airport,” he continued. “If any one of them were correct, the shut down would still be a completely bonkers, unacceptable situation.”
CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem slammed the Defense Department.
“The Pentagon is dangerous,” she wrote. “This is totally outrageous and risky. The American public’s safety is not a pawn in Hegseth and Duffy’s fighting over DOD and DOT control of skies. Hegseth totally at fault here, it seems.”
Responding to an FAA statement, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance asked, “Who is running this clown show?”
Meteorologist Justin Stapleton remarked, “y’all need to get your story straight. This isn’t ok.”
Image via Reuters
This article has been updated to include Kayyem’s remarks.
‘Corruption, Chaos and Cruelty’: Strategist Urges Dems to Hold GOP Accountable for Trump
It’s time for Democrats to stop blaming President Donald Trump for every GOP policy failure and start placing the blame on Republicans.
That’s according to communications strategist Steven Singer, in an opinion piece at The Hill.
“When immigration enforcement officers killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, Democrats blamed President Trump and his team,” Singer writes. “Too many Republicans said little, and once again, Democrats let them off the hook. It’s time to try something different.”
“These are not ‘Trump’s goons,’ but Republican goons,” suggests Singer. “This isn’t a Trump war on blue states; it’s a Republican war on American cities. It’s not that Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem and Trump are out of control; it’s just the Republican Party in action.”
Singer serves up more examples.
“Almost all the administration does can be seen as examples of Republican corruption, chaos and cruelty. The constant lying is not a point in and of itself, but rather another instance of the moral corruption of the administration. The $400 million jet from Qatar; the $500 million to Trump’s crypto fund; the pardons for wealthy criminals — this is all Republican corruption.”
The “most important” technique is “making all Republicans own everything their leader does, and explicitly and concisely linking each outrage to a single, consistent frame of reference, such as ‘corruption, chaos and cruelty,'” urges Singer. “It’s the difference between calling on Republicans to act, or accusing them of cowardice for not doing so, and making clear that these extremist policies are theirs.”
Singer sums up his lesson:
“Pick some examples and try it yourself. The magic is in the consistent repetition of this basic construct. Remember, less ‘Trump’ and more ‘Republicans.’ More ‘corruption, chaos and cruelty.’ Do it again and again. It really is that simple.”
Image via Reuters
