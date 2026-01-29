Trump ‘Hellbent’ on Punishing Americans He Still Claims ‘Stole’ the Election: Columnist

Amid the backdrop of an FBI raid on a Fulton County, Georgia election center and the president’s social media promotion of a call for the arrest of President Barack Obama, The Bulwark‘s Andrew Egger says President Donald Trump is “hellbent” on punishing those he claims stole the 2020 election from him.

“Trump’s assault on our elections—once unambiguously his most outrageous crime—can now only rarely recapture our attention amid so many other scandals and disasters. It has somehow become, for us, a background matter,” Egger notes. “When Trump, speaking for America on the world stage at Davos, proclaims that 2020 ‘was a rigged election’ and promises that ‘people will soon be prosecuted for what they did,’ we’re almost too numb to be scandalized.”

But scandalized or not, Egger says, it is “time to wake up.”

“Trump remains hellbent on punishing the people he somehow still believes stole an election from him once upon a time. And he seems keen on intimidating election officials—and influencing the vote—in states that will decide the congressional margins in 2026 and the presidential outcome in 2028,” Egger warns.

That’s the issue. Trump says Egger has moved from what “was mostly a matter of arrogance and pride: He simply couldn’t accept that he’d lost to Joe Biden,” to “much higher” personal stakes.

“Wrapped in the powers of the presidency, he’s acted as a law unto himself for too long not to dread going back into private life, where long-delayed legal consequences might be lurking, waiting for him.”

The FBI, too, is “participating in his revenge effort,” which “is a terrifying demonstration of just how many guardrails he has steamrolled—or that have fallen away—since that election.”

Egger also warns that “Donald Trump is the kind of guy who tries to steal elections.”

“He’s now presiding over a Justice Department that seems primed to help him try. And we cannot permit any scandal of the moment to drive this fundamental reality from our minds.”

