‘Not Surrendering’: Homan Blasted After Vowing to Stay in MN ‘Until the Problem Is Gone’

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, vowed not to surrender in his first public remarks since taking over immigration operations in Minnesota, making clear the operation is open-ended. Critics are urging the Department of Homeland Security to leave the state after federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens.

“We are not surrendering our mission at all,” Homan told reporters Thursday morning. “We’re just doing it smarter.”

“I wanna be clear,” Homan stressed. “We are not surrendering the president’s mission in immigration enforcement. Let’s make that clear.”

Insisting that he has “made a lot of progress” since arriving in Minneapolis on Monday, Homan told reporters, “I’m staying until the problem is gone.”

Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council responded, saying: “There isn’t a ‘problem’ that needs to be solved with the mass deployment of thousands of federal officers to Minneapolis to round up immigrants in the city. When nearly everyone who lives there is telling them to go away, claiming ‘this is for your own good’ rings hollow.”

Homan did acknowledge, “I’m not here because…the federal government has carried this mission out perfectly,” but he did not mention Renee Good or Alex Pretti, the two Americans shot and killed by federal agents.

He said that federal officials are working on a “drawdown plan,” but did not state whether, when, or how many federal agents would be removed from or remain in Minnesota.

“The talk of deescalation was always fake news,” Reichlin-Melnick added. He charged that the Trump administration “intends to continue to make Minneapolis an example, even with a minor change in leadership. There are still thousands of DHS officers deployed there.”

“At the news conference,” The New York Times reported, Homan “dodged a question regarding how many federal immigration agents are still in Minnesota.”

“There’ve been some rotations,” he said.

“The withdrawal of law enforcement resources here is dependent upon cooperation,” Homan added, according to The Times. “As we see that cooperation happen, then the redeployment will happen.”

The Times noted that despite Homan’s remarks, “there has been little sign of major changes on the ground. Federal immigration agents appeared to press on with their aggressive operations on Wednesday, and the Trump administration’s lawyers defended their actions, describing the surge of federal agents there as a legitimate exercise of its power.”

Image via Reuters