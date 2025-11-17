News
Trump to Rub Elbows With McDonald’s Owners in Push to Promote ‘Affordability’
As Americans watch grocery prices rise, inflation tick upward, and millions face soaring medical insurance premiums next year, President Donald Trump is trying to center his message on affordability — even as he denies what many Americans are experiencing.
On Monday, the president will spend time with McDonald’s owners, operators and suppliers to promote his new “affordability” message, which Axios calls “part of an escalating White House push to take on Americans’ economic worries.”
But the message Trump is expected to send will be aimed at McDonald’s owners and franchisees, rather than at low- and middle-income customers.
READ MORE: Democrat Warns How Trump Could Engineer a Path to Stay in Power After 2028
“During remarks at an Impact Summit hosted in Washington by McDonald’s, Trump is expected to tout steps he has taken to support small businesses and job creators,” Axios reported.
Earlier this month Trump told reporters, “Affordability, they call it, was a con job by the Democrats.”
He is also expected to push his “No Tax on Tips … No Tax on Overtime … No Tax on Social Security” claims. Some experts say Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” did not include “No Tax on Social Security.”
Axios’ Mike Allen reported, “A key message at the McDonald’s summit will be that value and affordability are ‘so important to consumers and elected officials [that] our franchisees and company are co-investing to bring extra value and affordability to our customers,’ an official told me.”
The White House also took a swing at the Biden administration.
“The Biden administration started the affordability crisis, but President Trump will end it so all Americans can achieve economic prosperity,” a White House official told Allen.
President Trump on the 2024 campaign trail vowed to lower prices “on day one,” as CNN reported.
READ MORE: ‘Mask Comes Off’: Trump Branded an ‘Elitist’ as Base Scrutinizes ‘America First’ Focus
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
A Conservative Serves Up a Grassroots Fix for Trumpism
A conservative political operative turned commentator and journalist has a grassroots prescription for what she believes ails conservatism in the age of Trump — a “cure” for Trumpism.
Sarah Isgur worked on campaigns for Mitt Romney and Carly Fiorina, served as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, and is now an editor at The Dispatch, a conservative news site.
In an interview with The New York Times’ David Leonhardt, Isgur outlined some suggestions for everyday Americans who may identify as conservative — or who want to make changes.
READ MORE: Prominent Conservative Quits Heritage Over Tucker Defense as Trump Backs Carlson
Isgur “lays out her dream for a return to a small-government ethos and constrained presidential power,” which includes her belief that government can’t fix everything. She also believes there should be no independent federal agencies, like the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Federal Trade Commission, and Congress needs to take more control.
“It’s not that we’re always going to agree on everything,” Isgur added. “That’s never been the American way. My God, we’re connected by nothing — not race, not creed, not religion. This is what we do, though, is that we say we’re going to, first of all, have decisions made at the most local level so that the person making that decision is most responsive and most represents their own constituents.”
So, how does she think that happens?
Americans, she said, “have to look at what is tending to win these elections and the currents that we’re beating up against.”
When asked, “What advice would you give to people who are deeply dissatisfied with what our political system is delivering and want to do something that’s fundamentally patriotic, which is get involved?” Isgur offered a grassroots answer.
READ MORE: ‘Fight Back!’: Trump Demands GOP Keep the House ‘at All Costs’
“Stop reading political news,” she advised. “Put your phone down. Go talk to your neighbors, check out what they’re doing. Don’t talk about politics, just check on their health. How’s their mom? What are the kids up to? Do you have any cute kid videos to show me?”
She urged Americans to “be radically involved in your neighborhood and your community. And I really mean your smallest community — getting to know the other parents in your kids’ class.”
And, she said, “Vote in primaries.”
“Our elections are increasingly getting decided in primaries and that itself is bad. And the way to fix it is to vote in primaries.”
And register for the party that you want to influence, she suggested.
“I don’t understand people who refuse to register with the other party. It’s not a tattoo. You didn’t sign up for a new religion. Part of the problem is we think of politics as a religion. I’m just signing up in a primary to help pick who that candidate is going to be in the general election. That’s it. That’s the extent of what it means to register for a political party,” Isgur explained.
READ MORE: Trump to Rub Elbows With McDonald’s Owners in Push to Promote ‘Affordability’
Image via Reuters
News
Prominent Conservative Quits Heritage Over Tucker Defense as Trump Backs Carlson
The Heritage Foundation, billed as the “intellectual backbone” of the conservative movement, has just lost one of the nation’s most prominent conservatives: Princeton Professor Robert P. George. His departure came after the organization’s president, Kevin Roberts, publicly called Tucker Carlson a “close friend” of Heritage — even after the former Fox News host gave a platform to far-right extremist leader Nick Fuentes. The split lands at the same moment President Donald Trump extended support to Carlson, despite Carlson’s interview with Fuentes, who is widely seen as promoting Christian nationalism, white supremacy, racism, antisemitism, misogyny, and Islamophobia.
Professor George is a legal scholar who served as the chairman of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), which opposes same-sex marriage. He was once described as the “this country’s most influential conservative Christian thinker.”
“I have resigned from the board of the Heritage Foundation,” George wrote at the National Review on Monday. “I could not remain without a full retraction of the video released by Kevin Roberts, speaking for and in the name of Heritage, on October 30. Although Kevin publicly apologized for some of what he said in the video, he could not offer a full retraction of its content. So, we reached an impasse.”
READ MORE: ‘Fight Back!’: Trump Demands GOP Keep the House ‘at All Costs’
George urged Heritage to uphold “the moral principles of the Judeo-Christian tradition and the civic principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.”
“I pray that Heritage’s research and advocacy will be guided by the conviction that each and every member of the human family, irrespective of race, ethnicity, religion, or anything else, as a creature fashioned in the very image of God, is ‘created equal’ and ‘endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights.'”
Earlier this month, Professor George, also in the National Review, wrote about his opposition to President Roberts’ statement that Heritage has “no enemies to the right.”
The conservative movement, he wrote, “simply cannot include or accommodate white supremacists or racists of any type, antisemites, eugenicists, or others whose ideologies are incompatible with belief in the inherent and equal dignity of all. As a conservative, I say that there is no place for such people in our movement.”
On Sunday, President Donald Trump was asked about Tucker Carlson’s “friendly” interview with “antisemite” Nick Fuentes.
READ MORE: Trump Aims Treason Allegation at His Former FBI Director in New Online Attack
“What role do you think Tucker Carlson should play in the Republican Party in the conservative movement going forward?” a reporter asked the president.
“Well, I found him to be good,” Trump said of Carlson. “I mean, he said good things about me over the years. And he’s, I think he’s good.”
“We’ve had some good interviews. I did an interview with him. We had 300 million hits. You know that,” Trump added.
The president added, “you can’t tell them who to interview. I mean, if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes — I don’t know much about him — but if he wants to do it, get the word out, let him — you know, people have to decide. Ultimately, people have to decide.”
The Washington Post on Monday described Trump’s remarks as “defending” Carlson.
SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah said Trump’s call to “get the word out” was “deeply, deeply troubling.”
“When leaders are asked about antisemitism,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Monday wrote, “there’s only one responsible answer: denounce it. President Trump’s refusal to condemn Nick Fuentes — an avowed antisemite — or to call out Tucker Carlson for amplifying him is unacceptable and dangerous.”
Trump: We have had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson but you cannot tell them who to interview. If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes—I do not know much about him
Reporter: You were with Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/ucKsMvmNdA
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2025
READ MORE: Trump to Rub Elbows With McDonald’s Owners in Push to Promote ‘Affordability’
Image via Reuters
News
‘Fight Back!’: Trump Demands GOP Keep the House ‘at All Costs’
As President Donald Trump faces potential pushback from House Republicans over his stance on the Epstein files, he has reversed course and urged members to vote for their release. But now the president is pushing back — hard — against further defections from his agenda and is demanding that Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives “at all costs.”
In a sharply-worded post on his Truth Social website, President Trump demanded that states support his call for a rare mid-decade redistricting plan, his tool to try to pick up more GOP-held seats in the House.
Recently, Indiana Republicans acknowledged that they did not have the votes to support redistricting, leading Trump to unleash a threat on Monday.
READ MORE: Trump Aims Treason Allegation at His Former FBI Director in New Online Attack
“I will be strongly endorsing against any State Senator or House member from the Great State of Indiana that votes against the Republican Party, and our Nation, by not allowing for Redistricting for Congressional seats in the United States House of Representatives as every other State in our Nation is doing,” Trump alleged. “Republican or Democrat.”
Not all states have decided to redistrict.
“Democrats are trying to steal our seats everywhere,” the president charged, “and we’re not going to let this happen! This all began with the Rigged Census. We must keep the Majority at all costs. Republicans must fight back!”
READ MORE: Trump to Rub Elbows With McDonald’s Owners in Push to Promote ‘Affordability’
The president did not detail specifically what some of those costs might entail. Trump was president in 2020 when the census was conducted.
Trump did speak with Indiana Republican Governor Mike Braun on Monday morning, the governor noted.
“I remain committed to standing with him on the critical issue of passing fair maps in Indiana to ensure the MAGA agenda is successful in Congress,” Braun wrote.
The redistricting push started when Trump urged Texas to redistrict, which he suggested would add five GOP seats for Republicans. California soon undertook plans to do the same, possibly diminishing or neutralizing any potential GOP pickups. But some election and polling experts have said that Hispanic voters are rapidly moving away from the GOP, which could backfire on Republicans in states like Texas.
READ MORE: Democrat Warns How Trump Could Engineer a Path to Stay in Power After 2028
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
DOJ Blasted for Taking Epstein Investigation Orders From Trump
- News4 days ago
Democrat Warns How Trump Could Engineer a Path to Stay in Power After 2028
- News4 days ago
‘Mask Comes Off’: Trump Branded an ‘Elitist’ as Base Scrutinizes ‘America First’ Focus
- News4 days ago
‘Retribution’: Trump Calls for Epstein Inquiry Into Democrats
- News22 hours ago
Trump to Rub Elbows With McDonald’s Owners in Push to Promote ‘Affordability’
- News19 hours ago
‘Fight Back!’: Trump Demands GOP Keep the House ‘at All Costs’
- News14 hours ago
A Conservative Serves Up a Grassroots Fix for Trumpism
- News21 hours ago
Trump Aims Treason Allegation at His Former FBI Director in New Online Attack