Johnson Wavers After Agreeing to Debate Jeffries ‘Anywhere Anytime’

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries have agreed to a joint debate, following Jeffries’ proposal nearly two weeks ago to address the federal government shutdown.

“I write to challenge you to a debate on the Floor of the House of Representatives any day this week in primetime, broadcast live to the American people,” Leader Jeffries wrote in a letter on October 6. “Democrats have been clear and consistent in our position. The country needs immediate, bipartisan negotiations between the White House and congressional leadership in order to reach an enlightened spending agreement that reopens the government, improves the lives of hardworking American taxpayers and addresses the Republican healthcare crisis.”

Johnson subsequently declined to debate, according to The Hill.

But asked last week about debating Jeffries, Johnson said: “Hakeem, let’s sit down together, OK?”

Jeffries on Tuesday agreed, telling reporters, “I look forward to that,” according to The Hill.

C-SPAN made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that both Johnson and Jeffries “have publicly agreed to appear jointly on C-SPAN’s Ceasefire program, hosted by POLITICO’s Dasha Burns.”

“We look forward to providing a forum for a smart, civil, respectful exchange of ideas between both leaders,” C-SPAN noted, saying it is “currently working with both offices on scheduling.”

On Wednesday, Johnson said he would debate Leader Jeffries, “anywhere, anytime,” before quickly pulling back.

“I’ll debate Hakeem Jeffries anywhere, anytime—as soon as we get the government open,” Johnson told Fox News, before attacking the Democrat for “engaging in political theater, and stating absurd things.”

Johnson then went on to blast the Democrats for, he claimed, voting to “shut the government down.”

“The Republicans in Congress, House and Senate, have voted to open the government, and nine times, Democrats in Congress have voted to close it, all but one,” he said before targeting the Democratic Leader.

“Hakeem Jeffries led the effort in the House.”

“I am so frustrated by this. We all are.”

Smith: You have agreed to a debate with Jeffries on CSPAN? Speaker Johnson: I will debate Hakeem Jeffries anytime as soon as we get the government open. pic.twitter.com/XFDrryZk4S — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

Image via Reuters