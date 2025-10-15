News
‘Political Propaganda’: Kristi Noem Stars in $51 Million DHS Ad Blitz Thanking Trump
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is reportedly this year’s biggest political ad spender, pouring tens of millions into spots that praise President Donald Trump and tell undocumented immigrants to leave the country.
Axios reported that while Homeland Security “disputes that its ads are political,” it has “spent at least $51 million this year on ads thanking President Trump for securing the border, according to AdImpact.”
Fox News Channel is the largest host of the ads, airing about $9 million worth of them so far.
The DHS ads are part of a larger $200 million contract pushing “self-deportation,” and promoting “Trump’s mass deportation agenda in a series of direct-to-camera videos starring the face of the policy, Secretary Kristi Noem.”
READ MORE: ‘Buzz Saw of Trouble’: Pentagon Chief’s Move May Backfire Warn Experts
Three of the ads say, “Thank you, President Donald J. Trump for securing our border and putting America first.”
In one, titled, “WARNING,” Secretary Noem says, “President Trump has a clear message for those that are in our country illegally. Leave now. If you don’t, we will find you and we will deport you. You will never return.”
“For too long, weak politicians left our borders wide open,” Noem continued, appearing to blame Democrats without mentioning any party. “They flooded our communities with drugs. Human trafficking and violent criminals. They put American lives at risk.”
“If you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return, and enjoy our freedom, and live the American dream,” Noem said. “But understand this. Under President Trump, America’s borders are closed to law breakers. Follow the law, and you’ll find opportunity. Break it, and you’ll find consequences.”
Axios noted that “‘President Trump’ is the most mentioned phrase across all the ads.”
READ MORE: ‘Do Not Love This Country’: GOP Escalates Attacks on ‘No Kings’ Movement
The two companies that created the ads did so by “bypassing the usual bidding process. DHS cited a[n] ‘unusual and compelling urgency’ to quickly award the contract.”
Separately, Secretary Noem is under fire for a DHS video in which she specifically blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and its impacts on the TSA. Some airports across the country have refused to play the video, the Associated Press reported.
Critics blasted the spending.
“Using your tax dollars for political propaganda” wrote U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE).
“Your tax dollars and mine are being used to thank President Trump. That’s right, the biggest political ad spender of 2025 is DHS using your money,” noted The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell.
READ MORE: ‘Seem Very Nervous’: Top Trump Officials Blasted After Lashing Out at ‘No Kings’ Protests
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Johnson Wavers After Agreeing to Debate Jeffries ‘Anywhere Anytime’
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries have agreed to a joint debate, following Jeffries’ proposal nearly two weeks ago to address the federal government shutdown.
“I write to challenge you to a debate on the Floor of the House of Representatives any day this week in primetime, broadcast live to the American people,” Leader Jeffries wrote in a letter on October 6. “Democrats have been clear and consistent in our position. The country needs immediate, bipartisan negotiations between the White House and congressional leadership in order to reach an enlightened spending agreement that reopens the government, improves the lives of hardworking American taxpayers and addresses the Republican healthcare crisis.”
Johnson subsequently declined to debate, according to The Hill.
But asked last week about debating Jeffries, Johnson said: “Hakeem, let’s sit down together, OK?”
READ MORE: ‘Republicans Are Doing Nothing’: Greene Turns Fire on Her Own Party
Jeffries on Tuesday agreed, telling reporters, “I look forward to that,” according to The Hill.
C-SPAN made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that both Johnson and Jeffries “have publicly agreed to appear jointly on C-SPAN’s Ceasefire program, hosted by POLITICO’s Dasha Burns.”
“We look forward to providing a forum for a smart, civil, respectful exchange of ideas between both leaders,” C-SPAN noted, saying it is “currently working with both offices on scheduling.”
On Wednesday, Johnson said he would debate Leader Jeffries, “anywhere, anytime,” before quickly pulling back.
“I’ll debate Hakeem Jeffries anywhere, anytime—as soon as we get the government open,” Johnson told Fox News, before attacking the Democrat for “engaging in political theater, and stating absurd things.”
READ MORE: ‘Pure Fascist’: Governor Blasted for Backing ‘Forever’ Federal Joint Policing Operation
Johnson then went on to blast the Democrats for, he claimed, voting to “shut the government down.”
“The Republicans in Congress, House and Senate, have voted to open the government, and nine times, Democrats in Congress have voted to close it, all but one,” he said before targeting the Democratic Leader.
“Hakeem Jeffries led the effort in the House.”
“I am so frustrated by this. We all are.”
Smith: You have agreed to a debate with Jeffries on CSPAN?
Speaker Johnson: I will debate Hakeem Jeffries anytime as soon as we get the government open. pic.twitter.com/XFDrryZk4S
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Political Propaganda’: Kristi Noem Stars in $51 Million DHS Ad Blitz Thanking Trump
Image via Reuters
News
‘Republicans Are Doing Nothing’: Greene Turns Fire on Her Own Party
Once a die-hard MAGA foot soldier, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is continuing to break with her party, now attacking Republicans and specifically Speaker Mike Johnson over the high cost of living and keeping the House in recess during the federal government shutdown.
“My big warning is, we have to take this very seriously, because if Republicans are responsible for doing nothing about this and regular, innocent Americans’ health insurance premiums double, they’re not gonna be able to pay their rent,” the Georgia Republican lawmaker said.
Americans, Greene noted, are “already getting crushed with the cost of living expenses that the Biden administration created, but have not come back down.”
READ MORE: ‘Pure Fascist’: Governor Blasted for Backing ‘Forever’ Federal Joint Policing Operation
“Food prices have gone up this year,” she said, in direct contradiction to President Donald Trump’s repeated statements to the contrary. As recently as Tuesday the president claimed, “groceries are down, it’s all down.”
“Even the Department of Agriculture,” Greene continued, “put out a report on that in August, and there’s many other problems — even potentially that we could see a slowdown in the economy next year, and I pray to God, not a recession.”
“So this is extremely serious,” she stressed. “Everyone should be talking about it, and here’s where I’m upset: Republicans are doing nothing.”
“The House is not in session, which I think is inexcusable. Mike Johnson should be calling us back because we should be working.”
Last week, Greene also criticized the Speaker over his refusal to bring the House back into session.
READ MORE: ‘Political Propaganda’: Kristi Noem Stars in $51 Million DHS Ad Blitz Thanking Trump
“I don’t think that it’s believable to tell the American people that while we control the White House, the House, and the Senate, that we can’t return to work in Washington, D.C., because Chuck Schumer and six other Democrats won’t vote to open the government,” Greene said.
“I just, I know people,” she continued. “They don’t believe that.”
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday echoed Greene’s lament: “House Republicans need to get back to work,” he said in a press conference.
The Bulwark on Tuesday had asked, “When even Marjorie Taylor Greene is talking about living in reality, maybe the ground is finally shifting?”
MTG: “Food prices have gone up this year and there’s many other problems even potentially we could see a slow down in the economy next year. This is extremely serious. Everyone should be talking about it. Here’s what I’m upset— Republicans are doing nothing.” pic.twitter.com/dDtLfJNH8x
— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 15, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Buzz Saw of Trouble’: Pentagon Chief’s Move May Backfire Warn Experts
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Buzz Saw of Trouble’: Pentagon Chief’s Move May Backfire Warn Experts
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s controversial new media policy — and the claims behind it — may backfire, experts are warning.
Hegseth’s new policy was rejected by nearly every major credentialed news organization — including his former employer, Fox News — some of which said it infringes on their First Amendment rights.
“Press freedom groups decried the Pentagon’s new media restrictions, arguing they appear ‘designed to stifle a free press and potentially expose us to prosecution for simply doing our jobs,’ per the Pentagon Press Association,” Axios reported.
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton noted that the Defense Chief’s “17 pages of new rules for media in the Pentagon are a mistake and upend over 80 years of American norms. The wide range of outlets refusing these rules – from the Washington Post to Newsmax and The Hill – show how indefensible these new rules are.”
READ MORE: ‘Do Not Love This Country’: GOP Escalates Attacks on ‘No Kings’ Movement
“It doesn’t seem like the whole story is being told to our viewers here,” declared Fox News senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane (Ret.). The Pentagon, he said, wants to “spoon-feed information to the journalists, and that will be their story. That’s not journalism. Journalism is going out and finding the story and getting all the facts that support it.”
Journalist Barbara Starr, a former CNN Pentagon reporter for two decades, told anchor Kaitlan Collins that she thinks Hegseth is “about to potentially run into a buzz saw of trouble, because reporters are going to continue to report whether they’re inside the building or not.”
Wednesday marks the first full day of Hegseth’s new policy, which almost all Pentagon reporters refused to sign. By doing so, they were forced to hand in their press passes.
Asked if what he was telling President Donald Trump was true — that reporters had unfettered access to almost everywhere in the Pentagon, including classified areas, Starr emphatically responded, “No, absolutely not. And he knows it, and he should be telling the president the truth.”
READ MORE: ‘Seem Very Nervous’: Top Trump Officials Blasted After Lashing Out at ‘No Kings’ Protests
“What Hegseth is about to lose,” by reporters not being in the building, “I don’t think he even comprehends.”
“He’s about to lose the ability to have communication with millions of Americans who read blogs, read newspapers, tune into TV to get military news, to find out what’s going on, to find out how their tax money’s being spent, what the troops are up to, how military families are doing, how women and minorities are doing in the military,” Starr explained. “He’s going to be have a tough time really communicating.”
She said that “behind the scenes, the big question that’s being whispered about more and more is, ‘What is Hegseth afraid of?’ If he’s afraid of leaks, go after those he believes are leaking. If he’s afraid of not showing the president how tough he is, well, he probably needs to start by telling the truth about what’s really going on with the media and the Pentagon and going from there.”
On Wednesday, The Washington Post’s military affairs reporter Dan Lamothe reported that “Hegseth’s bid to impose sweeping restrictions on journalists at the Pentagon was orchestrated with advice of his legal fixer, Tim Parlatore.”
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote that it is “utterly disingenuous when Hegseth says that the new Pentagon crackdown is about protecting classified information. It’s about protecting Hegseth.”
“Remember that it was Hegseth himself who sent advance information about a Yemen bombing to his wife, brother and personal lawyer in a Signal chat,” he noted. “That’s just the kind of scandal, involving mishandling of classified information, that reporters should be uncovering and reporting on. But the new Pentagon policy would bar them from inquiring about it. So we have someone with a record of mishandling secret information taking steps to protect himself politically and saying that it’s to protect national secrets? Really?! I’m rolling my eyes.”
Barbara Starr, longtime CNN correspondent and stalwart of the Pentagon press corps, on Secretary Hegseth’s changes to press policy: “I think he’s about to potentially run into a buzz saw of trouble, because reporters are going to continue to report whether they’re inside the… pic.twitter.com/uVzqE9CpFX
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 15, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Dissent Becomes Evil’: Eric Trump’s Claim Father Is Guided by God Slammed by Experts
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘Dissent Becomes Evil’: Eric Trump’s Claim Father Is Guided by God Slammed by Experts
- News2 days ago
‘Mealy-Mouthed Lies’: Johnson Decimated Over Health Care Claims
- News2 days ago
‘Seem Very Nervous’: Top Trump Officials Blasted After Lashing Out at ‘No Kings’ Protests
- News1 day ago
‘Pure Fascist’: Governor Blasted for Backing ‘Forever’ Federal Joint Policing Operation
- News2 days ago
Johnson: Trump Will Stop Firing Federal Workers When the Government Reopens
- News1 day ago
‘Do Not Love This Country’: GOP Escalates Attacks on ‘No Kings’ Movement
- News1 day ago
‘Batten Down the Hatches’: White House Issues New Shutdown Threat
- News7 hours ago
‘Buzz Saw of Trouble’: Pentagon Chief’s Move May Backfire Warn Experts