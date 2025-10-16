‘I Don’t Accept Pinky Promises’: AOC Sets Hard Line on Ending the Shutdown

The federal government shutdown — now in its 16th day — shows no clear path to ending. Some Republicans are signaling divisions within their ranks, while Democrats remain united in demanding the restoration of Affordable Care Act subsidies and exploring ways to reach that goal.

A bipartisan group of senators is discussing “potential off-ramps,” Punchbowl News reported on Thursday, focused on the Obamacare subsidies. Led by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the plan would be to hold two “side-by-side votes.”

The first bill would re-open the government, the second would include “a one-year extension of the Obamacare enhanced premium tax credits, plus a commitment to pass a longer-term solution by a date certain.”

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune has stayed “on-message,” Punchbowl notes, but the “same can’t be said for Trump, who recently signaled he’d negotiate a health care deal with Democrats — without saying the government should re-open first.”

Thune told MSNBC on Wednesday “that he has privately told Democratic leaders that, if they need a vote on extending Obamacare subsidies in exchange for opening the government, he’s willing to make that deal.”

“We can guarantee you get a vote by a date certain,” Thune said. “At some point, Democrats have to take ‘yes’ for an answer.”

But he also made clear he can’t guarantee the legislation to extend the subsidies would pass.

“Can I guarantee an outcome? No,” he told MSNBC.

“I can’t guarantee it’s going to pass,” he added. “I can guarantee you that there will be a process and you will get a vote.”

MSNBC also reported that “Democrats are showing little sign of cracking. In fact, Democrats seem to be digging in, particularly as Republicans sound increasingly dubious about extending the Obamacare subsidies.”

Over in the House, Speaker Johnson has not budged, insisting lawmakers there have done their job by passing a continuing resolution. He has repeatedly said he will not bring to the floor any other legislation to open the government, even if it comes from the Senate.

As for the possible Senate compromise, it does not appear to look promising to at least some House Democrats either.

Speaking at a CNN town hall Wednesday night, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was very explicit.

Asked what she would need to see, what commitments, before she would vote to re-open the government, the New York Democrat said she needs to see something tangible on extending the subsidies.

“I think we need to see ink on paper,” Ocasio-Cortez insisted. “I think we need to see legislation.”

“I think we need to see votes, and I think we need to see these things pass on the floor of the House, and the Senate, and signed by President Trump.”

Emphasizing her point, AOC added, “I don’t accept IOUs.”

“I don’t accept pinky promises — that’s not the business that I’m in.”

Asked if she needs to see a signature on legislation from President Trump to re-open the government, Ocasio-Cortez replied: “Absolutely.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on what she needs to see before agreeing to reopen the government: “ink on paper” on a long-term extension of ACA subsidies. “I don’t accept IOUs. I don’t accept pinky promises. That’s not the business that I’m in.” pic.twitter.com/XlknAHIqeO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 16, 2025

