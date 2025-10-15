‘Republicans Are Doing Nothing’: Greene Turns Fire on Her Own Party

Once a die-hard MAGA foot soldier, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is continuing to break with her party, now attacking Republicans and specifically Speaker Mike Johnson over the high cost of living and keeping the House in recess during the federal government shutdown.

“My big warning is, we have to take this very seriously, because if Republicans are responsible for doing nothing about this and regular, innocent Americans’ health insurance premiums double, they’re not gonna be able to pay their rent,” the Georgia Republican lawmaker said.

Americans, Greene noted, are “already getting crushed with the cost of living expenses that the Biden administration created, but have not come back down.”

“Food prices have gone up this year,” she said, in direct contradiction to President Donald Trump’s repeated statements to the contrary. As recently as Tuesday the president claimed, “groceries are down, it’s all down.”

“Even the Department of Agriculture,” Greene continued, “put out a report on that in August, and there’s many other problems — even potentially that we could see a slowdown in the economy next year, and I pray to God, not a recession.”

“So this is extremely serious,” she stressed. “Everyone should be talking about it, and here’s where I’m upset: Republicans are doing nothing.”

“The House is not in session, which I think is inexcusable. Mike Johnson should be calling us back because we should be working.”

Last week, Greene also criticized the Speaker over his refusal to bring the House back into session.

“I don’t think that it’s believable to tell the American people that while we control the White House, the House, and the Senate, that we can’t return to work in Washington, D.C., because Chuck Schumer and six other Democrats won’t vote to open the government,” Greene said.

“I just, I know people,” she continued. “They don’t believe that.”

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday echoed Greene’s lament: “House Republicans need to get back to work,” he said in a press conference.

The Bulwark on Tuesday had asked, “When even Marjorie Taylor Greene is talking about living in reality, maybe the ground is finally shifting?”

