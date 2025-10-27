Data Analyst Reveals Which Trump Policy Faces Sharpest Backlash Among Americans

Support for President Donald Trump’s tariff policies has collapsed, with six in ten Americans now opposed, CNN’s Harry Enten reports. That’s a sharp shift from less than a year ago, when 52 percent backed higher tariffs.

“I think that Americans have moved more against tariffs than any other major Trump policy that he’s been pushing during this second term,” Enten said on CNN on Monday.

“So the bottom line is this,” he added, “if I were advising President Donald John Trump, when it comes to his policies, I’d say, ‘Step off the tariffs,’ at least from a political point of view, because the bottom line is, it doesn’t sell with the American people.”

“It’s one of the largest shifts that we have seen during Trump’s second term in office,” Enten reiterated.

READ MORE: Why the Shutdown Is About to Get Even Worse

A lack of economic improvement, according to the CNN host, and the opposition to Trump’s tariffs, Enten said, “go hand in hand.”

They then turned their attention to Canada, just after President Trump angrily raised that nation’s tariffs by another ten percentage points, over a video he did not like.

“Picking a fight with China is one thing,” Enten said. “Picking a fight with Canada is just something totally different here.”

On “net popularity,” he noted that “Canada is far more popular than Donald Trump is here in the United States.”

“Look at this: the net popularity rating of Canada is plus 49 percentage points,” he observed. “Look at the net popularity rating of Donald Trump here in the United States: It’s minus 10.”

“We’re talking about Canada coming out nearly sixty points ahead on the net popularity rating versus Donald Trump here in the United States. When you pick on Canada as a United States president, you are picking on a country that the American people adore. They adore Canada.”

“Canada has always been a friend to the United States, at least during our lifetimes,” Enten added.

“And when you’re going after Canada, you are going against someone who is far more popular than you are with Donald Trump. Pretty much every single time, among most Americans, Americans will choose Canada, over Donald Trump, yet Trump has decided to pick yet another fight with somebody or some entity or some country that is more popular than he is.”

READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Know—He Was Recommended’: Trump Struggles to Justify Latest Pardon

“No president has come anywhere close to how popular Canada is right now, and Donald Trump certainly is a long, long, long away,” said Enten, noting that Trump’s overall popularity rating is negative ten points. “He cannot see Canada from his house when it comes to his net popularity.”

Meanwhile, America’s — and Trump’s — popularity with Canada has plummeted.

“They think that Donald Trump’s a big hoser. That’s what they think. They hate Donald Trump. They hate everything that he’s doing.”

“So Americans love Canada, but Canadians no longer love the United States of America.”

Re: tariffs on Canada… America has shifted more against them than any other major Trump policy. Meanwhile, Canada (+49 pt net favorable) is far more popular than Trump (-10 pt approve) in the USA. Canadians who see USA as a threat/enemy has jumped from 7% in 2023 to 48% now! pic.twitter.com/z6RiyvRv2w — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 27, 2025

READ MORE: Dr. Oz Slammed After Saying Goal of Health Care System Is to Boost GDP by ‘Trillions’

Image via Reuters