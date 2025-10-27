News
Data Analyst Reveals Which Trump Policy Faces Sharpest Backlash Among Americans
Support for President Donald Trump’s tariff policies has collapsed, with six in ten Americans now opposed, CNN’s Harry Enten reports. That’s a sharp shift from less than a year ago, when 52 percent backed higher tariffs.
“I think that Americans have moved more against tariffs than any other major Trump policy that he’s been pushing during this second term,” Enten said on CNN on Monday.
“So the bottom line is this,” he added, “if I were advising President Donald John Trump, when it comes to his policies, I’d say, ‘Step off the tariffs,’ at least from a political point of view, because the bottom line is, it doesn’t sell with the American people.”
“It’s one of the largest shifts that we have seen during Trump’s second term in office,” Enten reiterated.
A lack of economic improvement, according to the CNN host, and the opposition to Trump’s tariffs, Enten said, “go hand in hand.”
They then turned their attention to Canada, just after President Trump angrily raised that nation’s tariffs by another ten percentage points, over a video he did not like.
“Picking a fight with China is one thing,” Enten said. “Picking a fight with Canada is just something totally different here.”
On “net popularity,” he noted that “Canada is far more popular than Donald Trump is here in the United States.”
“Look at this: the net popularity rating of Canada is plus 49 percentage points,” he observed. “Look at the net popularity rating of Donald Trump here in the United States: It’s minus 10.”
“We’re talking about Canada coming out nearly sixty points ahead on the net popularity rating versus Donald Trump here in the United States. When you pick on Canada as a United States president, you are picking on a country that the American people adore. They adore Canada.”
“Canada has always been a friend to the United States, at least during our lifetimes,” Enten added.
“And when you’re going after Canada, you are going against someone who is far more popular than you are with Donald Trump. Pretty much every single time, among most Americans, Americans will choose Canada, over Donald Trump, yet Trump has decided to pick yet another fight with somebody or some entity or some country that is more popular than he is.”
“No president has come anywhere close to how popular Canada is right now, and Donald Trump certainly is a long, long, long away,” said Enten, noting that Trump’s overall popularity rating is negative ten points. “He cannot see Canada from his house when it comes to his net popularity.”
Meanwhile, America’s — and Trump’s — popularity with Canada has plummeted.
“They think that Donald Trump’s a big hoser. That’s what they think. They hate Donald Trump. They hate everything that he’s doing.”
“So Americans love Canada, but Canadians no longer love the United States of America.”
Re: tariffs on Canada… America has shifted more against them than any other major Trump policy.
Meanwhile, Canada (+49 pt net favorable) is far more popular than Trump (-10 pt approve) in the USA.
Canadians who see USA as a threat/enemy has jumped from 7% in 2023 to 48% now! pic.twitter.com/z6RiyvRv2w
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 27, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
‘Refrain From Any Action’: Congressional Vets Warn Trump on Using Troops Against Americans
More than forty members of Congress, including military veterans, are urging President Donald Trump to not violate the Posse Comitatus Act by using U.S. Armed Forces against Americans on American soil.
President Trump has recently and repeatedly threatened to use the Insurrection Act, which is “among the most powerful emergency powers at the disposal of a president, who can use it to deploy the U.S. armed forces and the militia to suppress insurrections, quell civil unrest or domestic violence, and enforce the law when it is being obstructed,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
“I could use it. If I wanted to, I could use it,” Trump said this month. “I’m allowed to use the Insurrection Act.”
“Trump and his team have threatened to invoke it almost daily for weeks,” according to the L.A. Times earlier this month, “after a reporter pressed the president about his escalating efforts to dispatch federalized troops to Democrat-led cities.”
MSNBC reported two weeks ago that Trump “has been itching to use the Insurrection Act since the George Floyd protests in 2020. But he’s closer than ever to invoking the 1807 law.”
In their letter to President Trump, the 43 members of Congress, led by Army veteran and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), expressed “grave concern” about “reports that your Administration is considering invocation of the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces for domestic law enforcement.”
They said to do so would be a “profound departure” from “constitutional traditions and limits established under the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the use of the United States military, including National Guard troops called into federal service, in civilian law enforcement except in the narrowest and most extraordinary circumstances.”
Explaining how the Insurrection Act may be invoked, they made clear: “None of these conditions currently exist.”
“Threatening or preparing to use the military against the American people,” they warn, “is both inappropriate and deeply irresponsible.”
They also chastise his administration’s “rhetoric and subsequent actions singling out communities and states led by elected officials of the opposing political party,” saying, that “only deepens the perception that such actions would be politically motivated rather than grounded in law.”
“We therefore urge you, in the strongest possible terms, to refrain from any action that would violate the Posse Comitatus Act or undermine the principle of civilian governance.”
President Trump has wrongly claimed that about half of the American presidents have invoked the Insurrection Act:
“Don’t forget I can use the Insurrection Act. Fifty percent of the presidents, almost, have used that. And that’s unquestioned power,” he said, according to Politifact.
CNN called his comment “at least a slight exaggeration,” and noted that, according to the Brennan Center, just 17 of 45 presidents have invoked it.
MSNBC reported that the “rarely used law was last invoked by President George H.W. Bush in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots that followed the acquittal of police officers in the beating of Rodney King.”
CNN also noted that Trump has wrongly claimed one unnamed president used the Insurrection Act 28 times: “That figure is nowhere close to accurate.”
On Friday, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) wrote: “There is no rebellion. Not in Los Angeles. Not in Portland or Chicago or D.C. Not in San Francisco. And yet Donald Trump continues to threaten invocation of the Insurrection Act to force these cities to bend the knee to his will.”
Congressman Thompson on Sunday wrote: “We won’t be intimidated — and we won’t allow the President to misuse our military to police our communities. The law is clear: the Insurrection Act doesn’t give him that power.”
Trump: “Don’t forget I can use the Insurrection Act. 50% of the presidents almost have used that. And that’s unquestioned power.” pic.twitter.com/2MBpQoo8Ij
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
Why the Shutdown Is About to Get Even Worse
As the federal government shutdown extends into its 27th day with no resolution in sight, no active talks between Democratic and Republican leaders, and President Donald Trump focused on his White House ballroom project while heading off to Asia, millions of Americans are bracing for mounting hardship.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson kicked off the week with a press conference during which he blamed Democrats for the shutdown:
“Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying, ‘Republicans are in charge of government.’ We aren’t!” Johnson alleged, despite Republicans having majorities in the House and Senate, and a Republican President in the White House.
As of Saturday, about 40 million Americans on food stamps will see their benefits disappear. Also blaming Democrats, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced as of November 1 the “well has run dry” and it will not release any SNAP payments. This comes despite its own internal memo stating “congressional intent” and, some say, the law, requires billions in available emergency funds are to be used during a shutdown. Some experts and critics say this is another of the Republicans’ moves to try to pin the shutdown on Democrats and make them pay in public perception and in their pocketbooks.
According to Politico, the SNAP stoppage is just one of a half-dozen ways the shutdown is going to get even worse: “Popular programs that provide nutrition assistance, early childhood education and air service to rural communities are now among those about to run out of money.”
The USDA has told states if they pay out SNAP benefits the federal government will not reimburse them after the shutdown lifts.
Federal workers will not receive their paychecks the week, the first full paycheck loss of the shutdown. This means that air travelers likely will see longer security lines, and longer times on the runway as fewer TSA agents and air traffic controllers — working without pay — are expected to be on the job.
Among the thousands of federal workers who will not be receiving their paychecks on Friday are House congressional staffers, although their bosses, by law, will be paid. Speaker Mike Johnson has ordered GOP members of Congress to stay in their home districts. The following week, unless the government reopens, Senate staffers also will not be paid.
With Republicans refusing to negotiate with Democrats on reinstating the Affordable Care Act subsidies, millions of Americans will learn on November 1 just how much their Obamacare premiums will rise. Some estimates are in the double digits, but many say those increases could be double or triple current rates.
At least tens of thousands of children enrolled in Head Start and other early childhood education programs — more than 130 programs — will see a loss of federal funding.
“Loss of federal funding means some teachers won’t get paid and some centers will close,” Politico noted.
Despite the $130 million “gift” reportedly from a Trump “friend” to help pay the troops, members of the U.S. military risk not being paid on Friday without Congress reopening the government — or President Donald Trump reallocating funds from elsewhere in the government, as he did earlier this month. Some experts say those moves are unlawful.
“Trump does plan to continue using other funding to cover military paychecks during the shutdown, according to two White House officials granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly,” Politico also reported.
All of this of course has an impact on the economy. When people don’t get paid they often stop spending. Some experts, including the White House, say the economy could be on the hook for a loss of about $15 billion in GDP losses each week.
Critics are blasting the President and Republicans.
“Donald Trump is literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food. Disgusting,” remarked California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday.
“I guess cutting billions from SNAP in his Big Ugly Bill wasn’t enough for Trump. Now, he’s choosing —yes, this is a choice — to not give families the critical food assistance they need to feed their families,” commented U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) on Sunday.
“The Trump Admin found $20 billion to bail out Argentina but refuses to tap into a $6 billion reserve fund to provide vital food assistance to 42 million Americans. They’re using food and hunger as leverage as they hold the government hostage. Sickening,” wrote U.S Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) on Monday.
Mike Johnson: "Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying, 'Republicans are in charge of government.' We aren't!" pic.twitter.com/UK8FxoZUyR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
‘Unequivocally False’: USDA Slammed for Claim It Can’t Fund SNAP Benefits During Shutdown
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says contingency funds cannot be used to pay SNAP benefits to about 42 million people, despite its own prior guidance that points to “Congressional intent.” The USDA also says that states that choose to cover those costs will not be reimbursed when the shutdown is lifted.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program “has contingency funds that could cover about two-thirds of the shortfall, which Democrats and liberal-leaning groups are calling on the administration to tap,” Axios reported. “But the USDA issued a one-page memo Friday saying the fund is only for true emergencies ‘like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, that can come on quickly and without notice.'”
Axios also called Friday’s guidance “the latest salvo in a string of memos and legal opinions designed to pressure Democrats into approving a ‘clean CR,’ or continuing resolution, to fund the government.”
Additionally, Axios reported, a Center for American Progress (CAP) analysis Thursday “argued Trump has a legal obligation to continue funding SNAP, and accused him of cruelty.”
“The Trump administration has spent the entire year endangering the food security of millions of Americans,” CAP’s analysis stated. “From terminating funding used to purchase food for schools and food banks to passing the largest cuts in SNAP history, the administration has made it clear that its goal is to take food away from hungry families—and that sentiment is extending to the USDA’s approach to the shutdown.”
But according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), a now-deleted USDA shutdown “Lapse of Funding” memo states that the General Counsel of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) “provided a letter to USDA” that states “there is a bona fide need to obligate benefits for October – the first month of the fiscal year – during or prior to the month of September,” which would guarantee that funds be available for SNAP benefits.
“In addition,” the memo stated, “Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue since the program has been provided with multi-year contingency funds that can be used for State Administrative Expenses to ensure that the State can also continue operations during a Federal Government shutdown.”
CBPP President Sharon Parrott, a former OMB official, said in a statement on Thursday that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’ “claim that the Trump Administration is unable to deliver November SNAP benefits during a shutdown is unequivocally false.”
“In fact,” Parrott said, “the Administration is legally required to use contingency reserves — billions of dollars that Congress provided for use when SNAP funding is inadequate that remain available during the shutdown — to fund November benefits for the 1 in 8 Americans who need SNAP to afford their grocery bill.”
Image via Reuters
