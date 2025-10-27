Why the Shutdown Is About to Get Even Worse

As the federal government shutdown extends into its 27th day with no resolution in sight, no active talks between Democratic and Republican leaders, and President Donald Trump focused on his White House ballroom project while heading off to Asia, millions of Americans are bracing for mounting hardship.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson kicked off the week with a press conference during which he blamed Democrats for the shutdown:

“Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying, ‘Republicans are in charge of government.’ We aren’t!” Johnson alleged, despite Republicans having majorities in the House and Senate, and a Republican President in the White House.

As of Saturday, about 40 million Americans on food stamps will see their benefits disappear. Also blaming Democrats, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced as of November 1 the “well has run dry” and it will not release any SNAP payments. This comes despite its own internal memo stating “congressional intent” and, some say, the law, requires billions in available emergency funds are to be used during a shutdown. Some experts and critics say this is another of the Republicans’ moves to try to pin the shutdown on Democrats and make them pay in public perception and in their pocketbooks.

According to Politico, the SNAP stoppage is just one of a half-dozen ways the shutdown is going to get even worse: “Popular programs that provide nutrition assistance, early childhood education and air service to rural communities are now among those about to run out of money.”

The USDA has told states if they pay out SNAP benefits the federal government will not reimburse them after the shutdown lifts.

Federal workers will not receive their paychecks the week, the first full paycheck loss of the shutdown. This means that air travelers likely will see longer security lines, and longer times on the runway as fewer TSA agents and air traffic controllers — working without pay — are expected to be on the job.

Among the thousands of federal workers who will not be receiving their paychecks on Friday are House congressional staffers, although their bosses, by law, will be paid. Speaker Mike Johnson has ordered GOP members of Congress to stay in their home districts. The following week, unless the government reopens, Senate staffers also will not be paid.

With Republicans refusing to negotiate with Democrats on reinstating the Affordable Care Act subsidies, millions of Americans will learn on November 1 just how much their Obamacare premiums will rise. Some estimates are in the double digits, but many say those increases could be double or triple current rates.

At least tens of thousands of children enrolled in Head Start and other early childhood education programs — more than 130 programs — will see a loss of federal funding.

“Loss of federal funding means some teachers won’t get paid and some centers will close,” Politico noted.

Despite the $130 million “gift” reportedly from a Trump “friend” to help pay the troops, members of the U.S. military risk not being paid on Friday without Congress reopening the government — or President Donald Trump reallocating funds from elsewhere in the government, as he did earlier this month. Some experts say those moves are unlawful.

“Trump does plan to continue using other funding to cover military paychecks during the shutdown, according to two White House officials granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly,” Politico also reported.

All of this of course has an impact on the economy. When people don’t get paid they often stop spending. Some experts, including the White House, say the economy could be on the hook for a loss of about $15 billion in GDP losses each week.

Critics are blasting the President and Republicans.

“Donald Trump is literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food. Disgusting,” remarked California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday.

“I guess cutting billions from SNAP in his Big Ugly Bill wasn’t enough for Trump. Now, he’s choosing —yes, this is a choice — to not give families the critical food assistance they need to feed their families,” commented U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) on Sunday.

“The Trump Admin found $20 billion to bail out Argentina but refuses to tap into a $6 billion reserve fund to provide vital food assistance to 42 million Americans. They’re using food and hunger as leverage as they hold the government hostage. Sickening,” wrote U.S Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) on Monday.

