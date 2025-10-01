News
‘Answer the Question’: Johnson Flounders Defending Trump’s Call to Target ‘Enemy Within’
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sidestepped questions about President Donald Trump’s directive to an assembly of 800 generals and admirals that they should use American cities as “training grounds for our military,” instead claiming there is an “invasion from within,” calling some Americans “enemy from within,” and saying the U.S. is at “war” — remarks interpreted by some as signaling a willingness to use the military against U.S. citizens.
“Is this the highest and best use of the U.S. military, and is this the right way to train them?” asked ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.
“I don’t serve in the Pentagon,” Speaker Johnson replied. “I run the House of Representatives, and what we need to be talking about today is real harm that the American people are going to feel because of what Chuck Schumer is doing,” he said, referring to the Senate Democratic Leader.
“Hold on a second,” Stephanopoulos replied. “No. Answer the question. As Speaker of the House, do you believe it’s appropriate to use American cities as training grounds for the U.S. military, calling those people in the American cities the ‘enemy within’? I’m asking you, as Speaker of the House, do you think that’s appropriate?”
Johnson refused to answer, saying, “I’m not gonna comment on your characterization of what the President said.”
“Those are quotes — they’re not a characterization,” the ABC News co-host explained.
“Well, you can take his quotes out of context, which you often do, and I don’t think that’s fair to the President,” Johnson replied, then attempted to change the conversation to Trump sending the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and saying, “FEMA services will not be provided, now that the government is now shut down.”
Democracy Docket characterized Trump’s remarks as “alarming,” and noted that they “came as he is increasingly attempting to use the military as a domestic police force while claiming to designate Americans as domestic terrorists.”
Stephanopoulos also pressed the Speaker about President Trump’s second “deep fake” video targeting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries — a clip many are condemning as racist.
“How does that help the cause of getting a deal and opening the government?” Stephanopoulos asked.
“Look, the President uses social media for humor,” Johnson replied. “He makes jokes, he does lots of things.”
Johnson said however, that Trump had shown “leadership” by meeting with the House and Senate Democratic leaders to discuss the impending shutdown on Tuesday, a meeting both sides deemed unproductive.
STEPHANOPOULOS: Trump said yesterday that he wants American cities to be used as ‘training grounds’ for the military. Is that the highest and best use of the military?
MIKE JOHNSON: I run the House. And what we need to be talking about today is real harm that the American people… pic.twitter.com/znJyHVROQr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025
Image via Reuters
Vance Blames ER Wait Times on ‘Illegal Aliens’ as He Escalates Attacks on Democrats
Vice President JD Vance is still defending his false claim that Democrats shut down the federal government to give health care to undocumented immigrants — and on Wednesday, he added a new spin.
According to the vice president, wait times in emergency rooms have increased recently because, thanks to a Biden administration rule, he said, undocumented immigrants are accessing medical services at ERs for free. He said that the Trump administration has since “turned off that money spigot.”
Factually, however, a 1986 law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), signed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, requires nearly all hospitals to provide emergency services to anyone in need of them, regardless of their ability to pay. Immigration or citizenship status is not supposed to factor into decisions about whom medical professionals treat.
The vice president on Wednesday offered a different perspective, declaring, “if you’re an American citizen, you’ve been to a hospital in the last few years, you probably noticed that wait times are especially large, and very often somebody who’s there in the emergency room, waiting, is an illegal alien, very often a person who can’t even speak English.”
“Why do those people get health care benefits at hospitals paid for by American citizens?” he asked. “The answer is a decision made by the Biden administration that the Trump administration working with Congressional Republicans undid. We turned off that money spigot to health care funding for illegal aliens.”
In large part, hospitals absorb the cost of treating undocumented immigrants who cannot afford to pay for emergency services. Some federal emergency Medicaid funds may reimburse a portion of those costs during certain life-threatening emergencies.
NBC News reported on Wednesday that “U.S. law prohibits federal health care benefits for undocumented immigrants. Democrats want to return benefits for those with lawful presence, like DACA recipients and asylum-seekers.”
Democrats, Vance falsely claimed on Wednesday, “shut down the government because we won’t give billions of dollars in health care funding for illegal aliens. That is what actually happened.”
“To the American people who are watching,” he also claimed, “the reason your government is shut down at this very minute is because despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Congressional Republicans — and even a few moderate Democrats who supported opening the government — the Chuck Schumer/AOC wing of the Democratic party shutdown the government because they said to us, ‘We will open the government but only if you give billions of dollars of funding for health care for illegal aliens.’ That’s a ridiculous proposition.”
Ignoring the legal requirements for treating emergency patients, Vance said: “There’s a lot of emergency health care at hospitals that are provided to illegal aliens that was funded by the federal government. We turned off that funding because of course we want American citizens to benefit from those hospital services, not to be taxed and then to have those hospital services go to illegal aliens.”
Vance: “If you’re an American citizen and you’ve been to the hospital in the last few years, you’ve probably noticed that wait times are especially large and very often somebody who’s there in the ER is an illegal alien. Why do those people get healthcare benefits at hospitals… pic.twitter.com/oWF7oCSLqK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘More Pain Will Be Inflicted’: Mike Johnson Threatens Blue States After Shutdown
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is threatening that Republicans and the Trump administration will further target Democrats and blue states, just hours after the federal government shut down over a health care funding battle.
On Thursday morning, the Trump administration came under fire after Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought froze $18 billion in federal funds for New York City infrastructure projects, saying that the move was intended “to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles.”
But a later Department of Transportation memo appeared to at least partially link the funding freeze to Democrats refusal to vote for legislation that would have kept the government running, while continuing the large scale cuts to health care that Democrats vehemently oppose.
That DOT memo called the funding freeze “another unfortunate casualty of radical Democrats’ reckless decision to hold the federal government hostage to give illegal immigrants benefits.”
Democrats are not attempting to “give illegal immigrants benefits.”
“Johnson on Wednesday echoed threats from President Donald Trump that a shutdown’s burdens would fall disproportionately on Democrats by slashing blue-state funding and potentially government ‘benefits,'” Politico reported.
“The longer this goes on, the more pain will be inflicted,” Johnson said during a morning news conference.
Johnson also said he believes more Americans will oppose the shutdown “as the pain increases.”
OMB Director Vought “is expected to discuss plans for mass [federal government] firings and the funding cuts Trump has threatened,” in a call with House Republicans later Wednesday.
‘Extortion, Plain and Simple’: Trump Admin Ripped for $18B NYC Funds Freeze
The Trump administration is under fire after Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought froze $18 billion in federal funds for New York City infrastructure projects, saying the move — announced just hours after the federal government shutdown amid a battle with Democrats — is intended “to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles.”
Coincidentally, the move affects the hometown of House and Senate Democratic leaders, one day after they met — unsuccessfully — with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in an attempt to avoid a government shutdown. The President subsequently posted several “deep fake” videos considered racist, mocking the Democratic leaders.
Director Vought, one of the chief architects of Project 2025, later added that the roughly $18 billion freeze would apply to the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Avenue Subway project. He did not elaborate on how “DEI” was involved.
“Hours before the shutdown on Tuesday, Trump had threatened that he could ‘get rid of a lot of things’ that would prominently affect Democrats,” NBC News reported.
Reuters’ David Shepardson reported that the hold on the “mega” infrastructure projects includes a refusal to “process reimbursements, pending review that it says is impacted because of the government shut down.”
Critics blasted the move.
“Is the Queens Midtown Tunnel woke now?” asked Professor of History Aaron Astor.
“Trump Republicans are so cruel and incompetent that they’re now playing games with billions in funding for critical infrastructure projects, putting the literal foundations of our city at risk. This is extortion, plain and simple,” wrote New York Democratic State Senator Andrew Gounardes.
“How can you negotiate with Republicans in Congress to fund the government when as soon as you reach an agreement you know that Trump’s OMB director will just withhold the funds?” wrote attorney Ron Filipkowski, the editor in chief of MeidasTouch News.
Image via Reuters
