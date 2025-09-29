‘Tone-Deaf’: Mass Shootings Rock U.S. as Trump Brags About Oval Office Gold

There were six mass shootings across the United States over the weekend — two in Louisiana, two in North Carolina, one in Texas, and the most widely covered, at a church in Michigan. President Donald Trump is facing criticism for largely ignoring the gun violence — as well as the growing cost of groceries — while boasting instead about the gold fixtures he’s installed throughout the Oval Office and Cabinet Room.

A gunman who drove his truck into a Michigan church on Sunday morning as hundreds worshipped reportedly shot and killed at least four people, set the building on fire, and wounded another eight people. Police, according to ABC News, said they expect to find more victims.

Just after 1:00 PM on Sunday, Trump posted to his social media site, calling the mass shooting “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America,” while demanding an end to the “epidemic of violence in our country.”

It does not appear that the President has acknowledged the other five shootings, but just hours after mentioning the Michigan church shooting, the President gloated about the White House gold.

“Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!”

The President also added a video.

Critics blasted Trump.

“How tone-deaf can you get? Americans can’t afford groceries or housing, but Trump posts video showing off more gold trinkets he’s plastering the White House walls with,” wrote former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington, who also reposted the Trump video.

How tone-deaf can you get? Americans can’t afford groceries or housing, but Trump posts video showing off more gold trinkets he’s plastering the White House walls with. pic.twitter.com/Wh5Z1lExLY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 29, 2025

“While Americans struggle to feed their families and keep the lights on, and Trump just signed billionaire tax cuts adding $4 trillion to the debt, Trump is very proud of the gold he installed in the new White House ballroom aka Mar-a-Lago North,” observed former Biden White House official Jesse Lee.

Another social media user wrote on X: “Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump hugs his gold while Americans are shot dead.”

“Multiple mass shootings over the last 24 hours, and Donald Trump is online bragging about the amount of gold in his office,” wrote social media commentator Alex Cole.

The Bulwark’s Sam Stein noted, “Trump posting about the quality of the 24 karat gold he’s adorning the White House with is the type of tone deaf stuff that only he seems to get away with.”

New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul also blasted the President over the cost of living as he posted about White House gold in this post on X:

PRICES HAVEN’T GONE DOWN, BUT GOOD NEWS: pic.twitter.com/9ek27bw5LE — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) September 28, 2025

