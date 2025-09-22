‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s speech at Sunday’s Charlie Kirk memorial in Phoenix drew comparisons from national security experts to rhetoric used in 1930s Germany.

Miller portrayed Kirk, who was killed earlier this month, as a martyr and symbol for the MAGA movement. He described the commentator’s death as the catalyst for what he called a struggle between good and evil.

The Steady State, a group of more than 330 former national security officials, likened Miller’s remarks to those made by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Miller presented a tribute that “mirrors Goebbels’ 1932 speech with storm/warrior metaphors, ‘good vs evil’ binaries, and turning adversaries into destroyers while glorifying martyrdom,” the group charged.

“In a climate marked by rising authoritarianism,” they wrote, “reviving fascist rhetoric is a red flag as it conditions the public for authoritarian rule.”

In follow up, the group added: “Miller casts the opposition as envy, hatred, and pure destruction. That’s not mobilization—it’s dehumanization. Defining half the country as wicked and illegitimate is the core of fascism: exile and exclusion, not democratic contest.”

Anders Åslund, an economist and former senior fellow at the Atlantic Council wrote simply: “This sounds like Goebbels’ speech at Horst Wessel’s funeral in 1930.” After his murder, Goebbels made Wessel into a martyr.

The New Republic characterized Miller’s speech “deranged,” reporting that “MAGA ‘patriots,’ Miller claimed, have inherited a civilizing mission from their ancestors. To continue this mission, save humanity, and continue the legacy of Kirk, he said, they must vanquish the ‘forces of darkness,’ their political opponents.”

“The speech was consistent with Miller’s white nationalist sympathies, penchant for unhinged rants against his political enemies, and apparent mission to use Kirk’s murder as a pretext for broader crackdowns,” wrote TNR’s Robert McCoy.

Miller’s speech included sweeping language about martyrdom, ancestry, and a battle between light and darkness.

“The day that Charlie died, the angels wept, but those tears have been turned into fire in our hearts. And that fire burns with a righteous fury that our enemies cannot comprehend or understand.”

“The storm whispers to the warrior, that ‘You cannot withstand my strength,’ and the warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’ Erica [Kirk] is the storm. We are the storm. And our enemies cannot comprehend our strength, our determination, our resolve, our passion.”

Miller talked about “our” “lineage” and “legacy” — presumably MAGA’s — hailing “back to Athens, to Rome, to Philadelphia, to Monticello.”

“Our ancestors built the cities. They produced the art and architecture. They built the industry.”

“The light will defeat the dark. We will prevail over the forces of wickedness and evil,” Miller declared. “They cannot imagine what they have awakened. They cannot conceive of the army that they have arisen in all of us. Because we stand for what is good, what is virtuous, what is noble. And to those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us? What do you have? You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy, you are envy, you are hatred. You are nothing. You can build nothing. You can produce nothing. You can create nothing. We are the ones who build. We are the ones who create. We are the ones who lift up humanity. You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal.”

He did not specifically explain who “they” or “you” are.

Stephen Miller: “We will prevail over the forces of wickedness and evil. They cannot imagine what they have awakened…You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal!” pic.twitter.com/uMZfkmjSdF — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2025

Image via Reuters