‘Extraordinary’: Pentagon’s ‘Urgent’ Summons of Hundreds of Top Brass to US Sparks Concern
Concerns are rising as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered nearly all 800 top military officers worldwide to the U.S. for a “rare” and “urgent” meeting in Virginia — believed to be without precedent and called with no published agenda.
Calling it a “highly unusual directive,” The Washington Post, which broke the news, reported that the meeting comes “months after Hegseth’s team at the Pentagon announced plans to undertake a sweeping consolidation of top military commands.”
The meeting also comes just after President Donald Trump rebranded the DoD as the Department of War, which requires congressional approval, and amid an order from Secretary Hegseth to Pentagon reporters that they publish only approved material. It also comes just ahead of what is expected to be a federal government shutdown as Republicans so far have refused to negotiate with Democrats over healthcare funding. The Trump administration has threatened mass layoffs of federal workers on October 1 if the government shuts down.
READ MORE: ‘Ridiculous and Weak’: Trump’s ‘Triple Sabotage’ Mocked as Fox Hypes Escalatorgate
The secretive meeting is raising national security concerns.
“None of the people who spoke with The Post could recall a defense secretary ever ordering so many of the military’s generals and admirals to assemble like this. Several said it raised security concerns,” the Post reported.
“People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means,” one person told the Post. “Another person said ordering hundreds of military leaders to appear in the same location is ‘not how this is done.'”
“Are we taking every general and flag officer out of the Pacific right now?” one U.S. official said. “All of it is weird.”
The Post also reported that the Defense Department “possesses highly secure videoconferencing technology that enables military officials, regardless of their location, to discuss sensitive matters with the White House, the Pentagon or both.”
READ MORE: Vance: FCC Chairman’s Kimmel Threat Was Just a ‘Joke’
Critics are also expressing concern.
“I don’t know why Hegseth is calling this big jamboree in until I do. I can’t really evaluate it. On its face, pulling all these guys from all over the world and making them all sit in one place seems kind of stupid,” remarked retired U.S. Naval War College Professor Tom Nichols, now at The Atlantic.
“With modern secure communications all of this could be done remotely. If hundreds of top military commanders are in one place is that not a security concern?” noted Barbara Starr, the well-known former CNN national security reporter.
“Extraordinary move: Hegseth summons hundreds of generals and admirals to Quantico for reasons unknown. Good day for someone to plan an invasion,” observed Anton La Guardia, Diplomatic Editor at The Economist.
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
Image via Reuters
Trump: I’d Make TikTok ‘100% MAGA’ if I Could — but Says It Will Be Fair
President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon signed an executive order declaring that the agreement to reduce China’s stake in TikTok to the level mandated by Congress now satisfies congressional requirements — months after the deadline lawmakers had set. The agreement is reportedly a framework that could still face legal and congressional challenges.
The deal will allow TikTok, one of the most popular social media apps in the world, which serves 170 million Americans, to continue to operate in the U.S.
“Much is still unknown about the actual arrangement, but Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘gave us the go-ahead’ to proceed with the deal. Any major change to the popular video platform could have a huge impact on how Americans — particularly young adults and teenagers — consume information online,” according to the Associated Press. “About 43% of U.S. adults under the age of 30 say they regularly get news from TikTok, higher than any other social media app including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, according to a Pew Research Center report published Thursday.”
READ MORE: ‘All Caused by Democrats’: Trump Defends Mass Federal Layoffs in Shutdown Plan
The Washington Post reported that the deal “would create an American version of the popular video app owned by some of the president’s wealthiest supporters.”
“Under the proposed deal, some of the new TikTok U.S. will be owned by corporate interests linked to men known for their longtime support of Trump and the Republican Party, such as Jeff Yass, a co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, and Larry Ellison, a co-founder of Oracle, according to two people familiar with the deal who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal negotiations.”
The President was asked if he has plans to make TikTok “MAGA,” or Make America Great Again, his political slogan and ideology.
“Now that Americans will have operational control” over TikTok, a reporter asked, “do you want to see the algorithm suggest more MAGA related content prioritized?”
“I always like MAGA-related,” Trump said jovially. “If I could, I’d make it 100% MAGA-related.”
READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary’: Pentagon’s ‘Urgent’ Summons of Hundreds of Top Brass to US Sparks Concern
“It’s actually a good question, but I would, yeah, if I could make it 100% MAGA, I would, but it’s not gonna work out that way, unfortunately,” he said.
“No, everyone’s gonna be treated fairly. Every group, every, every philosophy, every policy will be treated very fairly.”
REPORTER: Now that Americans will have operational control of TikTok, do you want to see the algorithm suggest more MAGA-related content?
TRUMP: I always like MAGA-related. If I could make it 100% MAGA I would, but it’s not gonna work out that way unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/n4qgHvEnDM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Ridiculous and Weak’: Trump’s ‘Triple Sabotage’ Mocked as Fox Hypes Escalatorgate
Image via Reuters
‘All Caused by Democrats’: Trump Defends Mass Federal Layoffs in Shutdown Plan
President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for his administration’s plan not to furlough federal workers if the government shuts down on October 1, but to instead conduct mass firings.
Trump has ordered House and Senate Republicans to not negotiate with Democrats on legislation to fund the federal government, keeping it open after funds run out at midnight on September 30. He canceled a meeting with Democratic House and Senate Minority Leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer on ways to fund the government. And he has repeatedly made false and extreme accusations of what Democrats are asking for in exchange for their votes, calling them “unserious and ridiculous demands.”
The President earlier this week wrongly claimed that Democrats are “threatening” to shut down the government “unless they can have over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens.”
READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary’: Pentagon’s ‘Urgent’ Summons of Hundreds of Top Brass to US Sparks Concern
He also, wrongly, claimed Democrats want to “force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors, have dead people on the Medicaid roles, allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits, try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World, allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.”
On Thursday in the Oval Office, Trump was asked why he would fire or lay off federal workers, rather than furlough them, as is the norm during government shutdowns.
“Well, this is all caused by the Democrats,” was the President’s response. “They asked us to do something that’s totally unreasonable. They never change. They want to give money away to illegals, illegally, people that entered our country illegally. They want to give them massive federal money. And we don’t want to do that.”
Trump continued to talk about borders, declaring, “we have absolutely perfect borders, like you haven’t seen in many years,” Democrats, he insisted “want to open up the borders,” “this is what [Chuck] Schumer wants, this is what the Democrats want. They want to have, and they want to take our money,” he added, referring to tariffs.
Reporter: Why is the administration directing federal layoffs of workers?
Trump: This is all caused by the Democrats… pic.twitter.com/L6qqAmbXg7
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Ridiculous and Weak’: Trump’s ‘Triple Sabotage’ Mocked as Fox Hypes Escalatorgate
Image via Reuters
Vance: FCC Chairman’s Kimmel Threat Was Just a ‘Joke’
Correction: The headline has been changed to accurately reflect Brendan Carr’s title
Vice President JD Vance is claiming that threats made by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr toward ABC and its parent company, Disney — threats that were supported by President Donald Trump’s remarks — were merely a “joke.”
Carr has control over broadcasters’ licenses, a fact obviously clear to Disney/ABC when he suggested to right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel should be taken off the air.
Johnson posted video of his interview with Carr, and wrote:
“Chairman Brendan Carr calls Kimmel’s malicious lies … ‘truly sick’ and says they should result in Kimmel’s immediate suspension and may lead to ABC losing its broadcast license.”
READ MORE: Podcaster Factchecks Vance After VP Uses Crude Epithet to Attack Him
“Chairman Carr confirms the agency has a ‘strong case’ to hold Kimmel, ABC, and Disney accountable for spreading dangerous, politically motivated misinformation.”
He quoted Carr as saying: “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
“They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest.”
“The FCC could make a strong argument that this is sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about a very core fundamental fact, a very important matter.”
According to the Vice President, however, Carr made his remarks in a tweet as a “joke.”
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
On Wednesday, asked if he can square his “fervent belief in free speech with what’s going on now with Jimmy Kimmel and the FCC pressure,” the Vice President responded: “Well, look, on the free speech conversation, I’m pretty sure that Jimmy Kimmel was back on the air last night, and to the extent that he’s not back on the air, it’s because he’s not funny and has terrible ratings.”
“This is not a federal government problem,” Vance said. “Well, people will say is, ‘well, you know, didn’t the FCC commissioner put a tweet out that said something bad?'”
“Well, compare that,” Vance insisted, “the FCC commissioner making a joke on social media — what is the government action that the Trump administration has engaged in to kick Jimmy Kimmel or anybody else off the air?”
“Zero,” Vance insisted, despite what has been described as a threat to ABC.
“What government pressure have we brought to bear to tell people that they’re not allowed to speak their mind? Zero.”
“We believe in free speech in the Trump administration. We are fighting every single day to protect it,” Vance insisted, less than 24 hours after President Trump appeared to threaten legal or other action against ABC for putting Kimmel back on the air Tuesday night.
Vance: People will say, “Didn’t FCC commissioner put a tweet out that said something bad?” Compare that, the FCC commissioner making a joke… What is the government action that the Trump admin has engaged in to kick Kimmel or anybody else off the air? Zero. pic.twitter.com/5LFPJlotKR
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Stark Raving Mad’: Trump Declares UN Speech ‘Very Well Received’ — Diplomats Disagree
Image via Reuters
