Ex-Trump Officials Warn on Putin After Poland Strike as Critics Rip Trump

Two former top Trump officials from his first administration sounded the alarm after Russia attacked Poland Tuesday night, as several critics assailed the President for years of insisting Putin would never have dared attack Ukraine if he were in office.

Russia launched more than a dozen drones into Poland, which “prompted NATO forces to launch warplanes overnight,” according to The New York Times.

But NATO reportedly did so without help from the U.S.

“It’s notable that the NATO response to Russia’s drone incursion across the border into Poland makes no mention of US military assistance to defend Poland,” reported Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin. NATO Secretary general Mark Rutte “mentions Polish F16s, Dutch F35s, Italian AWACS, and German Patriots. Russia’s testing of NATO airspace to test NATO’s response comes just days after the Pentagon informed NATO Allies bordering Russia that the US will halt training and security funding to them.”

The attack occurred as President Trump was dining at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in D.C., with his Secretary of State and his Secretary of Defense. He was besieged by protestors caught on camera (video below).

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton slammed President Putin and invoked Trump’s Alaska Summit as well.

“Putin has acted like he has a free hand since the Alaska summit,” Ambassador Bolton wrote on Wednesday. “He’s ignored any further conversation on a ceasefire, the Russian military is expanding its operations, and he’s received the political support of his friends Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, and Kim Jong Un.”

Political science professor Maria Popova responded: “American weakness always fuels russian aggression.”

Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence urged U.S. action.

“As Russian drones violate Polish and NATO airspace and Russia continues to escalate it’s brutal attacks on civilian populations across Ukraine, it’s time for renewed military support for Ukraine and allies in Eastern Europe and harsh new sanctions on Russia. Peace comes through strength,” Pence wrote.

His remarks also came days after the Pentagon announced it will no longer be supporting programs that help America’s European allies stave off attacks from Russia, as The New York Times reported last week.

Meanwhile, critics are blasting President Trump for what they see as weakness and a lack of action.

Alexander Vindman, a former Director of European Affairs for the United States National Security Council (NSC), wrote: “Trump right now getting ready with: if I were president Russia never would have attacked Poland/NATO. @realDonaldTrump‘s weakness has been encouraging Russian aggression.”

Attorney George Conway, a well-known Trump critic, wrote: “None of this would have happened on any day if virtually anyone other than Donald Trump were president.”

Russian expert Julia Davis, a Daily Beast columnist, responded: “It will get worse,” to which Conway agreed.

So far, Trump has said nothing on his Truth Social account about Russia attacking Poland, but the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, wrote: “We stand by our @NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Protesters chanted that President Donald Trump is the “Hitler of our time” while he dined at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on Tuesday, a rare journey outside the White House to a D.C. restaurant.https://t.co/WUJgPgCfSa pic.twitter.com/vyntgjYYW2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 10, 2025

