‘Not Particularly Deep’: Trump Mocked for Response to Russia Attack
President Donald Trump is under fire for waiting more than twelve hours before addressing Russia’s unprovoked attack on Poland, a NATO ally, and then delivering a short statement.
Russia launched more than a dozen drones into Poland, in what some critics believe is a testing of the waters to see if and how NATO would respond. Political scientist Ian Bremmer called it “a critical geopolitical test of the alliance from russia.”
NATO launched numerous fighter jets but none were from the U.S., despite American having troops in Poland.
“NATO fighter jets shot down Russian drones over Poland, the alliance has confirmed,” reported Chris Gordon, Pentagon editor for Air & Space Forces Magazine. “This is the first time NATO planes have engaged potential threats in Allied airspace,” Col. Martin L. O’Donnell, the spokesperson for NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, told Air & Space Forces Magazine.
Wednesday morning at 11:09 AM, President Trump posted this response on his Truth Social website: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!”
Journalist Aaron Rupar noted that “it took the president more than 12 hours to come up with this.”
The Bulwark’s Sam Stein added, “After 12 or so hours, we finally get word from Trump on the Russian drone operation in Poland and it is not particularly deep.”
Political commentator Brian Allen remarked, “Trump waited 12 hours just to post ‘Here we go!’ after a NATO country was attacked by Russia. No plan. No leadership. Just another day where the man who once called Putin a ‘genius’ has no clue what Article 4 means. America can’t afford this level of unserious.”
Meanwhile, ABC News reported that “Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski had strong words for Trump during a news conference on Wednesday, telling reporters Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘laughs’ at Trump’s peace efforts.”
“Putin laughs at President Trump’s peace efforts,” Sikorski said. “Since Alaska, he has only intensified the war. I hope that [Trump] backs his words with action.”
Image via Reuters
‘Fascist Playbook’: Trump Blasted for ‘Gas on the Fire’ Kirk Assassination Address
President Donald Trump is facing intense backlash over a video he released hours after Wednesday’s murder of prominent conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk, pointing to rhetoric from the “radical left.” Kirk’s killer remains unidentified and at large.
“For years,” Trump said in his address from the Oval Office, “those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans, like Charlie, to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”
Trump denounced “demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible,” which numerous critics noted has been a regular feature of his rhetoric.
And the President vowed to “find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that funded and supported, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country.”
Critics also noted that Trump listed several acts of violence largely attributable to left-wing extremists, but omitted those committed by right-wing extremists.
“Trump doesn’t know who killed Kirk,” noted Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman. “So when he blames the left, we know he is lying, attempting to use tragedy to silence critics. That’s not honoring Kirk, it’s exploiting his death.”
“Why did the President of the United States only decry ‘radical left political violence’ and list killings by Democrats in this address tonight?” asked retired award-winning political reporter Doug Sovern. “What about the assassinations & murders by Republicans? That is shameful, divisive, and inciting—exactly what fuels political violence.”
Some critics warned that Trump may be using the assassination to target his opponents.
California Democratic state Senator Scott Wiener said that “using the Kirk assassination to brand as ‘terrorists’ those who don’t support him or who criticized Kirk & threatening to ‘find’ them. This from the guy who pardoned the January 6 insurrectionists. It’s straight out of the fascist playbook.”
“The president,” warned CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere, “is laying a pretext for investigations and other actions against a currently undefined group of people and organizations in the wake of Kirk’s murder, in ways he has not for other murders.”
Critics accused the President of inflaming tensions instead of working to ease them.
The New Republic’s Alex Shephard said that Trump was “pouring gasoline on a raging fire as usual. utterly despicable, entirely in character.”
Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer served up a simple four-word critique: “Divisive. Disgraceful. Deplorable. Dangerous.”
Former Republican U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman characterized Trump’s remarks as “insane hyperbole.”
“The very thing he says he’s dismissing is what he’s propagating,” Riggleman, now an independent, wrote. “Hate. Dehumanization. Are we going to compare and contrast how many ideological killings there have been over the last ten years now? Compare right wing and left wing violence? This is wrong. This will cause awfulness downstream.”
Author and political commentator Sophia A. Nelson, a Republican turned independent, remarked, “we get a presidential address for the murder of #CharlieKirk but nothing for the murder of a Minnesota state elected official and her husband. And another MN legislator and his wife assailed. See how we got here? My tribe counts. Yours not so much.”
Joe Walsh, the former Tea Party Republican Congressman, now a Democrat and podcaster, wrote that Trump “had an opportunity last night to heal a broken/divided nation. Instead, he attacks, he pours gas on the fire, & he further divides. For the next 3yrs, the American people are on their own trying to lower the temperature in this country. Bcuz the guy in the White House is humanly incapable of it.”
TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025
‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: Mace Melts Down Over Dem’s ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ Comments
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) broke decorum in explosive, out-of-order remarks lashing out at a Democratic colleague who was speaking in defense of gender-affirming care and reminding her colleagues that many of them have received such procedures.
“I would just like to point out that I think it’s very interesting that my colleague from South Carolina is so obsessed with the issue of trans people, using slurs to talk about them, when many people in this body have received gender-affirming care,” U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) said on the House floor.
Jacobs explained that “filler,” breast implants, and Botox are all gender-affirming care.
“Lots of my colleagues have received gender-affirming care, and let me be clear,” she continued, “I think everyone should have access to the gender-affirming care that they need, and I think we should respect everybody in this country.”
As she ended her remarks, Congresswoman Mace, who was not recognized to speak, shouted, “Ridiculous! You are absolutely ridiculous! What the hell is your problem?”
“You are disgusting. You are an insult,” she added, as The Hill reported.
Mace then took her attack to social media.
Addressing Congresswoman Jacobs directly, Mace wrote: “I talk about women’s safety and your response is commentary about my body on the House floor.”
“If you knew anything about survivors you would know some women change their bodies because of the trauma of sexual violence. They live with the consequences for a lifetime,” the South Carolina Republican declared.
“PS,” she added, “I have a good surgeon if you ever want to get your nose done.”
Earlier, Mace had posted to Jacobs, “there is no such thing as a ‘tr*ns child.'”
Jacobs replied, “I feel sad for you. Stop lashing out against trans kids and pretending it’s to ‘protect women’. Hope you get the help you need.”
.@RepSaraJacobs: “Many people in this body have received gender-affirming care. Filler is gender-affirming care. Boob jobs is gender-affirming care. Botox is gender-affirming care…”@RepNancyMace: “That is ridiculous! You are absolutely ridiculous!” pic.twitter.com/k7j7qgVy2m
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 10, 2025
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Is He Lying Now?’: Dem Skewers Johnson’s Claim Trump Was an ‘FBI Informant’
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) spent about four minutes mocking the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, for having claimed that President Donald Trump had been an “FBI informant” in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
“The Speaker of the House, the third-highest-ranking U.S. official, third in line to be the President, looked into the TV cameras and told us that the current president of the United States was an FBI informant,” Congressman Moskowitz, known for his wit, said on Wednesday during a committee hearing. ”
“I don’t think in the history of this country, we’ve had a Speaker of the House, say the President was an FBI informant,” he also noted.
“I consider that to be gigantic news, and I’m just curious, have we reached out to the FBI,” he asked, “to confirm whether the President was at any time an FBI informant? I only say that ’cause the Speaker of the House obviously gets significant briefings.”
He went on to say that the committee needs to ask, “if he was an informant, is that because he was working with the FBI after he was hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein?”
“Did he turn because he got caught with Jeffrey Epstein? You know, when you’re an FBI informant, there are lots of questions about how you became an FBI informant,” he said, continuing to mock the Speaker. “When did his service to the FBI stop, you know, being a member of the deep state?”
Noting that Speaker Johnson “said afterwards, ‘well, I may have misspoke,'” he asked: “What was his misspeak?Instead of ‘informant’ did he mean ‘agent’? I mean, what is the misspeak for ‘informant’? I mean, I don’t know another word that we use when we’re describing an FBI agent or FBI informant or undercover.”
“And if he was lying then, is he lying now?” Moskowitz challenged, before suggesting that “maybe the Speaker should come to our committee and tell us what he meant when he said that.”
“If he wasn’t an FBI informant, and that’s fine if the answer is no, I just think we need to hear from the FBI. The Speaker has confused the American people whether Trump was working with the FBI against Jeffrey Epstein because he had information about Jeffrey Epstein, because he was there for a long period of time, and then and then got turned, maybe by the FBI. I mean, did Trump ever go undercover?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Moskowitz on Mike Johnson: “If he was lying then, is he lying now? … I don’t think in the history of this country we’ve had a Speaker of the House say the president was an FBI informant … we need to hear from the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/ZJ9N4zOcP2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2025
Image via Shutterstock
