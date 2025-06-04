MTG Doubles Down in ‘Lesson’ to Lawmakers: ‘Watch Carefully the Bills We Pass’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down after admitting she didn’t fully read the House GOP’s sweeping budget bill—despite now emphatically opposing its AI provisions. The outspoken Georgia Republican faced widespread ridicule Tuesday, as House Democrats blasted her for ignoring their earlier warnings about controversial measures in the legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson.

“Here’s a lesson for us all,” Greene declared in a speech on the House floor Wednesday. “No matter what political party holds office and is in charge, we should all watch carefully the bills that we pass.”

Greene expressed strong disapproval over the provisions in the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” that bans states from regulating artificial intelligence for ten years, claiming such a regulation would “destroy federalism.”

READ MORE: Young Men in Crisis Feel Ignored by ‘Weak’ Dems, See GOP As Stronger: New Study

“With this warning, I urge all of my colleagues that when the House gets to vote on the one big, beautiful bill again after it leaves the Senate, that we make sure we protect a federalism and at the same time urge our colleagues in the Senate to pull this clause out of the one big, beautiful bill.”

In a TV spot on Wednesday, Greene also told NewsNation that she is being “very transparent and honest” about not reading that provision.

Some of Greene’s Democratic colleagues continued to chastise her for discovering the importance of reading bills in full.

READ MORE: ‘Vindictive Erasure’: Hegseth Ripped for Pride Month Order to Rename USNS Harvey Milk

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) wrote up this scenario mocking Greene:

“Surgeon: ‘In hindsight, I should have washed my hands’ Pilot: ‘In hindsight, I shouldn’t have put tape over all the dials’ Olympian: ‘In hindsight, the pre-race martinis were a bad idea.'”

Other critics blasted her as well.

“Did she not read the briefing docs; Or did her LD [legislative director] not provide any?” asked The Lincoln Project’s communications director Gregory Minchak. “So it’s either she runs a terrible office or she’s a terrible member. Either way she’s telling on herself.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Greene: Here’s a lesson for us all, no matter what political party holds office and is in charge, we should all watch carefully the bills that we pass pic.twitter.com/uUoPmXRtIE — Acyn (@Acyn) June 4, 2025

READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Furious at Amy Coney Barrett Ahead of Big Supreme Court Rulings