News
Young Men in Crisis Feel Ignored by ‘Weak’ Dems, See GOP As Stronger: New Study
A controversial $20 million study examining why young American men are leaving the Democratic Party paints a sobering picture—and confirms growing concerns about liberals’ hold on a critical voting bloc, according to its initial findings.
“Democrats are seen as weak, whereas Republicans are seen as strong,” Ilyse Hogue, co-founder of the Speaking with American Men (SAM) project, told Politico. “Young men also spoke of being invisible to the Democratic coalition, and so you’ve got this weak problem and then you’ve got this, ‘I don’t think they care about me’ problem, and I think the combination is kind of a killer.”
America’s young men are stressed, ashamed and confused over what it means to be a man in 2025, Politico reported.
“They vented about conflicting cultural messages of masculinity that put them in a ‘no-win situation around the meaning of ‘a man,’ ‘ according to the SAM project memo.”
Economic concerns are a big driver behind young men feeling stressed. Being unable to buy a home in today’s market with high prices and high interest rates, or worried about paying for their children’s college, has led to their concerns about “being a man, and living up to their own expectations or the expectations of their family or society,” SAM project co-founder and pollster John Della Volpe told Politico.
Focus group participants’ responses helped paint the picture.
“An Asian American professional described Democrats as embracing ‘the fluid masculinity of being, like, empathetic and sensitive,’ while ‘Republicans are more like, the traditional masculinity of a provider, strong, and the machismo type.'”
A Latino man told the project that Kamala Harris was focused on, “Oh, I got Beyonce on stage with me. Oh, I got Lady Gaga on stage,” and “it just kind of felt like, what does that have to do with me? I’m trying to move up in life.”
“Trump’s over here like, ‘if we’re able to get a surplus in our budget, then we’re going to have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. It’s going to take a while to get to that point, but at least he’s saying the things that — oh, this is what I’m going to do.”
Although the report did not mention it, Harris unveiled a comprehensive economic package that included financial assistance for first time homebuyers and parents who wanted children. It’s unclear if those messages got through.
Another “Latino man from Las Vegas spoke admiringly of Trump and Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer who has been accused of rape and sex trafficking, as ‘always loved and hated, but they’re truthful, honest, to what they believe in.’”
But Hogue also said Democrats are just not speaking the same language as America’s young men, and until that changes they “can’t win these folks over.”
Image via Reuters
News
‘Made Government Newark Airport’: Moskowitz Mocks GOP, Trump Failures
During a House committee hearing, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) sharply—and sharp wittedly—criticized Republicans and the Trump administration for failing to achieve the very goals they had set for themselves.
The Florida Democrat, known for his cutting sarcasm, opened his seveeral-minute monologue by likening the federal government under Trump and GOP control to Newark Airport—plagued for months by air traffic control meltdowns. He also mocked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), saying no efficiencies have been created and they should “rebrand,” by dropping the “E.” Moskowitz himself rebranded the Republicans’ budget bill, the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill,” as the “Big, Bloated Abomination Bill.”
“Newark Airport—that is the key example for the American people,” Congressman Moskowitz declared. “You want to talk about how did we make government more efficient? We didn’t. We made government the Newark Airport.”
After more jokes, he noted that “certainly, we’ve not made FEMA more efficient. The administrator apparently doesn’t know there’s a hurricane season, wait until he finds out there’s five categories. We’re gonna blow his mind.”
“Nothing has been made more efficient by DOGE,” the Democrat continued. “No new technology in any of these departments, no lower costs—hasn’t happened, right? We promised to tackle the national deficit and debt. They haven’t done that. They’ve made it worse by the big, bloated abomination bill.”
Moskowitz summed up what he called “the wins for Congressional Republicans.”
“You ready? They’re gonna do a $9 billion rescission bill. Okay, they’re gonna get rid of Elmo, which, the American people were clamoring for, okay?” he snarked, referring to the popular “Sesame Street” character. “But they’re gonna add $2.4 trillion to the debt, $9 billion versus $2.4 trillion. And then they want us to cheer for them and give them a trophy like they’re a five year old at a soccer game. Everyone gets a trophy for their participation. Okay?”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
Moskowitz: “The Newark Airport — that’s the key example for the American people. You want to talk about how we made govt more efficient? We didn’t. We made govt the Newark Airport. By the way, now that the divorce is happening with Elon Musk, who is gonna get Big Balls? I’m… pic.twitter.com/BGapNukMOq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025
Moskowitz: “Nothing has been made more efficient. Here are the wins for congressional Republicans. You ready? They’re gonna do a $9b recession bill. They’re gonna get rid of Elmo, which the American people were clamoring for, but they’re gonna add $2.4t for the debt. And then… pic.twitter.com/i04FCDMDPV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025
News
‘Who’s Running the Show?’: Trump’s Disappearance From View Sparks Scrutiny
President Donald Trump reportedly has not been seen in public—at least on camera—since at least Sunday, a rare occurrence and one that has been noticed by many who are asking why, and want to know who is in charge. A White House memo released Wednesday filled with comments from Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller only served to exacerbate critics.
“Who is running the show?” asked longtime journalist Brian Karem on Wednesday afternoon, pointing to the “press release from the Administration that references 7 tweets from Stephen Miller.”
Even Trump’s official schedule on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday read: “The President has no public events scheduled.” None were scheduled on Monday, but that was not indicated on the calendar.
READ MORE: MTG Doubles Down in ‘Lesson’ to Lawmakers: ‘Watch Carefully the Bills We Pass’
On Tuesday, MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski declared Trump “MIA.”
Also on Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki mocked Trump’s apparent disappearance from public view, calling it “the rare and blissful sound of silence,” as HuffPost noted. “We rarely get that these days, because for the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump has not made a public appearance for three straight days.”
“Maybe he’s feeling a little low energy,” she mocked.
And MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas in recorded video (below) on Wednesday asked: “Where did he go? Like, where did Donald Trump go? We really haven’t heard from him since the weekend. Yeah, he’s made deranged posts. Of course, he does that. He made that weird post that former President Biden got executed in 2020 and then became some sort of robotic manifestation,” Meiselas said, according to NJ.com.
“But Donald Trump hasn’t had any public appearances. I mean, I know he was playing golf in Virginia and then playing golf in Virginia again. But really, what, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday? Nothing on his public schedule,” he added.
The test should come Wednesday evening. President Trump is slated to appear at the White House’s “Summer Soirée.”
The Associated Press reported “the event is billed as a way for Trump to thank and celebrate the work of hundreds of political appointees in his administration.”
“People in those jobs are chosen by the president and range from his staff at the White House to Cabinet secretaries and agency heads.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
MTG Doubles Down in ‘Lesson’ to Lawmakers: ‘Watch Carefully the Bills We Pass’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down after admitting she didn’t fully read the House GOP’s sweeping budget bill—despite now emphatically opposing its AI provisions. The outspoken Georgia Republican faced widespread ridicule Tuesday, as House Democrats blasted her for ignoring their earlier warnings about controversial measures in the legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson.
“Here’s a lesson for us all,” Greene declared in a speech on the House floor Wednesday. “No matter what political party holds office and is in charge, we should all watch carefully the bills that we pass.”
Greene expressed strong disapproval over the provisions in the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” that bans states from regulating artificial intelligence for ten years, claiming such a regulation would “destroy federalism.”
“With this warning, I urge all of my colleagues that when the House gets to vote on the one big, beautiful bill again after it leaves the Senate, that we make sure we protect a federalism and at the same time urge our colleagues in the Senate to pull this clause out of the one big, beautiful bill.”
In a TV spot on Wednesday, Greene also told NewsNation that she is being “very transparent and honest” about not reading that provision.
Some of Greene’s Democratic colleagues continued to chastise her for discovering the importance of reading bills in full.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) wrote up this scenario mocking Greene:
“Surgeon: ‘In hindsight, I should have washed my hands’ Pilot: ‘In hindsight, I shouldn’t have put tape over all the dials’ Olympian: ‘In hindsight, the pre-race martinis were a bad idea.'”
Other critics blasted her as well.
“Did she not read the briefing docs; Or did her LD [legislative director] not provide any?” asked The Lincoln Project’s communications director Gregory Minchak. “So it’s either she runs a terrible office or she’s a terrible member. Either way she’s telling on herself.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Greene: Here’s a lesson for us all, no matter what political party holds office and is in charge, we should all watch carefully the bills that we pass pic.twitter.com/uUoPmXRtIE
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 4, 2025
