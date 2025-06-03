‘You Have One Job’: MTG Scorched for Not Reading Key Provision in Budget Bill

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing backlash after admitting she voted to pass the House Republicans’ sweeping budget bill—dubbed President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”—without reading it in full. Among its many controversial provisions is a clause that bars states from regulating artificial intelligence.

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years,” Congresswoman Greene admitted Tuesday afternoon. “I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there.”

Greene also threatened to not vote for the bill once it returns to the House if the Senate does not strip out that portion of the legislation.

READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Furious at Amy Coney Barrett Ahead of Big Supreme Court Rulings

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), referring to that section, called it “a present to the big AI companies that send $$ to Republicans. So now no state consumer protections against AI stealing our jobs or corrupting our kids.”

“What citizen is asking for that??” he asked.

But Greene was scorched for not reading the full 1000-or-so-page bill itself.

“So, you voted yes on a bill you didn’t even read? And you think that is governing?,” wrote Jared Ryan Sears, a Navy veteran who writes The Pragmatic Humanist. “Now read about the cuts to Medicaid, the explosion of the debt, the transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich, and the erosion of the checks and balances created by the three branches of government that are all in the bill as well.”

“Gee, maybe that’s the problem with the law making process – that representatives don’t even know what’s in a bill,” remarked attorney Mark Farley. “I remember when the GOP made fun of Nancy Pelosi saying that we needed to pass it so we could see what was in it. You’ve been on X praising OBBB for days. Reading the legislation seems to be an essential part of the job.”

READ MORE: Tulsi Gabbard Slated to Speak at Event Led by Activist Who’s Lost ‘Tolerance’ With Jews

“Did she even f—— read the newspaper accounts of it, much less the bill itself, before voting?” asked historian Claire Potter.

And several of Greene’s Democratic House colleagues also leveled strong criticism against her.

“You have one job,” wrote U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). “To. Read. The. F——. Bill.”

“Not shocking that House Republicans are just becoming aware of all the stuff that’s in their Big Bad Bill, which we TOLD THEM ABOUT during the hearing they insisted on having IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT!” declared U.S. Rep. Laura Friedman (D-CA). “Too bad they were too busy sleeping to learn what they were voting on.”

“I read the AI provision, that’s one reason I voted no on the GOP’s big, ugly bill,” noted U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA). “Also, ICYMI, the bill also has the largest cut to healthcare in U.S. history. PRO TIP: It’s helpful to read stuff before voting on it.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) added, “Read the f—— bill instead of clapping for it like a performing monkey. You should have done your job while it was written. You didn’t. You own that vote, @RepMTG.”

READ MORE: ‘Economic Ruination’: Trump Admits Tariffs Could Backfire, Fears Foreign Retaliation

Image via Shutterstock