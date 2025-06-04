‘Who’s Running the Show?’: Trump’s Disappearance From View Sparks Scrutiny

President Donald Trump reportedly has not been seen in public—at least on camera—since at least Sunday, a rare occurrence and one that has been noticed by many who are asking why, and want to know who is in charge. A White House memo released Wednesday filled with comments from Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller only served to exacerbate critics.

“Who is running the show?” asked longtime journalist Brian Karem on Wednesday afternoon, pointing to the “press release from the Administration that references 7 tweets from Stephen Miller.”

Even Trump’s official schedule on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday read: “The President has no public events scheduled.” None were scheduled on Monday, but that was not indicated on the calendar.

On Tuesday, MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski declared Trump “MIA.”

Also on Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki mocked Trump’s apparent disappearance from public view, calling it “the rare and blissful sound of silence,” as HuffPost noted. “We rarely get that these days, because for the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump has not made a public appearance for three straight days.”

“Maybe he’s feeling a little low energy,” she mocked.

And MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas in recorded video (below) on Wednesday asked: “Where did he go? Like, where did Donald Trump go? We really haven’t heard from him since the weekend. Yeah, he’s made deranged posts. Of course, he does that. He made that weird post that former President Biden got executed in 2020 and then became some sort of robotic manifestation,” Meiselas said, according to NJ.com.

“But Donald Trump hasn’t had any public appearances. I mean, I know he was playing golf in Virginia and then playing golf in Virginia again. But really, what, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday? Nothing on his public schedule,” he added.

The test should come Wednesday evening. President Trump is slated to appear at the White House’s “Summer Soirée.”

The Associated Press reported “the event is billed as a way for Trump to thank and celebrate the work of hundreds of political appointees in his administration.”

“People in those jobs are chosen by the president and range from his staff at the White House to Cabinet secretaries and agency heads.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Image via Reuters