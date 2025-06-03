Trump Reportedly Furious at Amy Coney Barrett Ahead of Big Supreme Court Rulings

President Donald Trump is reportedly angry with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, his third appointee from his first term, frustrated that she has not reliably ruled in his favor on key cases. Reports of Trump’s year-long “ire” have emerged just as the Court prepares to release decisions in some of the term’s most consequential cases.

“The behind-closed-doors grievances have been wide-ranging, and while many have been about Barrett, Trump has also expressed frustration about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh,” his other two SCOTUS appointees, CNN reported on Tuesday. “The president’s anger, sources said, has been fueled by allies on the right, who have told Trump privately that Barrett is ‘weak’ and that her rulings have not been in line with how she presented herself in an interview before Trump nominated her to the bench in 2020.”

A senior administration official told CNN: “It’s not just one ruling. It’s been a few different events he’s complained about privately.”

Trump recently unleashed his anger on Leonard Leo, the former head of the Federalist Society, to which the President effectively outsourced most if not all of his first-term judicial nominations.

“As is his wont, Trump turned on his loyal servant with particular savagery, calling him a “sleaze bag” who had rendered bad advice on a series of judicial nominations,” The New Republic reported. Trump also wrote that Leo is “a bad person, who in his own way, probably hates America.”

But Leo’s SCOTUS picks were a windfall for the convicted-felon president.

“In terms of personal bounty for Trump, all joined the outlandish 2024 immunity opinion that continues to provide him comfort on a regular basis,” TNR added.

Not all of Barrett’s decisions have been as favorable to Trump. For example, Barrett voted against Trump’s $2 billion foreign aid freeze.

CNN, meanwhile, notes that while Trump “has privately expressed his displeasure” with her, “a source close to Trump insists he does not want to attack her publicly.”

Critics weighed in.

“Every reason to expect we will see some terrible judicial nominations over the next three years,” warned Gregg Nunziata, an attorney, public policy professional, and veteran of the conservative legal movement.

“Funny split growing between Trump and the [Leonard] Leo/FedSoc wing of the party. ACB is in many ways his worst nightmare: ideological social conservative who doesn’t believe the President is absolutely empowered to do crimes. Also, you know, a Woman who tells him ‘no,'” wrote researcher Tyson Brody.

