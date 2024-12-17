News
‘This Is a Lie’: RFK Jr. Criticized by Experts, Including Trump Surgeon General
Medical experts, including Donald Trump’s first-term Surgeon General, are questioning Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services and urging the Senate to uphold its “obligation” to conduct a thorough vetting process, following resurfaced remarks RFK Jr. made last year about the polio vaccine, suggesting it “killed many, many more people” than polio ever did. Some experts are flat-out accusing Kennedy of promoting “grotesque misinformation” or lies about the polio vaccine.
Before the polio vaccine, thousands in the U.S. died during outbreaks. In the 1916 epidemic, about 5000 people in the U.S. died, including over 2000 in New York City.
In 1952, “during the worst polio outbreak in U.S. history, 57,000 people were infected, 21,000 were paralyzed and 3,145 died, most of them children,” History.com reported. “Pools and movie theaters were shuttered, and panicked parents kept their kids at home, haunted by black-and-white images of toddlers in leg braces and rows of infants sealed in iron lungs.”
The CDC estimates that since 1988, decades after the first polio vaccine was created, “global polio cases have decreased by more than 99%. As a result, an estimated 20 million people who would have been paralyzed by the disease are walking today, and more than 1.5 million lives have been saved.”
Now, resurfaced video (below) of RFK Jr. from a podcast just last year declaring “there is no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective,” has gone viral on social media. It was also the subject of FactCheck.org report showing he incorrectly claimed to have never made that statement.
“I have never said that,” Kennedy in a PBS Newshour interview from November, 2023. “You are wrong. And you’re making something up.”
“If you are reading reports about me in the mainstream media, including this network, they’re almost all inaccurate,” Kennedy also alleged, according to FactCheck.org.
Kennedy is an environmental lawyer, an anti-vaccine activist, and has a “history of trafficking in conspiracy theories.” He is not a physician or infectious disease scientist.
The remarks he made just after declaring no vaccine is safe and effective are also concerning medical experts.
FactCheck.org’s report says, Kennedy “misleadingly suggested that the polio vaccines given to his generation caused cancer — despite a lack of evidence that this is true.”
“The polio vaccine contained a virus called simian virus 40, SV40,” Kennedy says in the video. “It’s one of the most carcinogenic materials that is known to man. In fact, it’s used now by scientists around the world to induce tumors in rats and guinea pigs in labs. But it was in that vaccine — 98 million people who got that vaccine, and my generation got it, and now you’ve had this explosion of soft tissue cancers in our generation that killed many, many, many, many more people than polio ever did.”
“So if you say to me, ‘The polio vaccine, was it effective against polio?’ I’m going to say, Yes. And if you say to me, ‘Did it kill more people … did it caused more death than averted?’ I would say, ‘I don’t know, because we don’t have the data on that,'” Kennedy also said, according to FactCheck.org. The organization also determined another statement of his was “incorrect or misleading on several fronts.”
RFK Jr.,Trump’s nominee to lead the HHS, suggested that the Polio vaccine “killed many, many more people” than polio ever did. pic.twitter.com/jhpCHykBzl
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 17, 2024
Dr. Angela Rasmussen is a virologist and research scientist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO). Her bio says she focuses “on highly pathogenic emerging viruses that cause the most severe disease, such as Ebola virus, influenza viruses, and SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19.”
Responding to the video of RFK Jr. suggesting the polio vaccine “killed many, many more people” than polio, Dr. Rasmussen declared, “This is a lie. And it’s an abhorrent lie because the goal of this lie is to prevent polio vaccination and kill even more people.”
Dr. Neil Stone, an infectious diseases doctor and clinician-scientist on Tuesday wrote that RFK Jr. claiming that the polio vaccine “killed many more people than polio ever did…is simply not true.”
“Either he grossly misunderstands the topic,” or, “he does understand it and is lying.”
“Either way this is grotesque misinformation,” Dr. Stone concluded.
Dr. Benjamin Mazer is an assistant professor of pathology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, a board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist, and an editor at the peer reviewed journal BMJ Oncology.
Last month at The Atlantic, he wrote that during the COVID pandemic, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was indeed spreading misinformation with a fire hose. (For example, he has falsely said that the COVID shots are the “deadliest vaccine ever made.”)
And on Monday, responding to a social media post from CNN’s Manu Raju about RFK Jr. telling reporters, “I’m all for the polio vaccine,” Dr. Mazer wrote: “His strategy is to lie.”
“Here’s what he actually said about the polio vaccine: their harms ‘dwarf’ the harms of polio itself. (Obviously not true.) Oh and RFK Jr also suggested that doctors and scientists drummed up the AIDS epidemic because polio wasn’t a problem anymore.”
Dr. Dena Grayson is a physician and researcher with a lengthy medical résumé.
On Friday, not specifying any particular remarks, Dr. Grayson wrote: “In the face of #polio—a virus that can kill you or lead to a lifetime of paralysis—it’s INSANE that RFK Jr wants to ban a safe and effective vaccine.”
Dr. Jerome Adams is a former Indiana state health commissioner who served as President Donald Trump’s Surgeon General from September, 2017 to the end of Trump’s term. He holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Berkeley, with a focus on chronic disease prevention.
On Tuesday Adams made statements responding to the RFK Jr. video, urging the Senate thoroughly vet Kennedy.
“No one is perfect, and as such, every political appointee has pros and cons that the Senate has to explore when considering confirmation. RFK is on the record – a lot. And the Senate will have to determine if someone who has said ‘no vaccine is safe and effective,’ and who doesn’t know ‘if the polio vaccine killed more people than it has saved,’ is qualified and suitable to be America’s secretary of Health,” Dr. Adams remarked.
“I personally like a lot of RFKs talk of improving the safety and nutrition of our food supply. But again the Senate will have to ask themselves if a healthy and respected America can have someone who has said HIV doesn’t cause AIDS leading health policy,” Dr. Adams added, pointing to this video:
Unearthed: RFK Jr. pushed HIV/AIDS denialism, attributing AIDS not to HIV, but to a “gay lifestyle” and recreational drugs:
“There were people that were part of a gay lifestyle, they were burning the candle at both ends, …there were poppers on sale everywhere at the gay bars.” pic.twitter.com/BK2WXxjyg8
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 20, 2023
Adams concluded, “America voted for Trump- and he has the right to nominate whoever he wants. The Senate has an obligation to vet these nominations before they consent. And as an American citizen and physician, I hope Senators at least ask RFK to explain- on the record- his many concerning past statements that seem inconsistent with making America healthy again. We all deserve that insight and clarity from the confirmation process.”
Over the weekend, without mentioning anyone specifically, Dr. Adams remarked: “In Scotland they’re working on elimination of cervical cancer via vaccines- and they’ve almost achieved their goal. I worry that in America some are working on a reintroduction of polio- and they’ve almost achieved their goal.”
‘Total Dumpster Fire’: Republican Destroys Speaker’s ‘Garbage’ CR to Keep Government Open
Correction: This article has been updated to correctly spell the Congressman’s last name.
MAGA U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) is blasting Mike Johnson over the Speaker’s bipartisan legislation to keep the government running past the Friday midnight deadline and through the middle of March, calling it a “total dumpster fire” and “garbage.”
Asked about the continuing resolution (CR), which includes $100 billion in disaster relief for areas hit hard by hurricanes Helene and Milton, Congressman Burlison declared, “it’s a total dumpster fire.”
“I think it’s garbage,” he said in remarks aired by C-SPAN (video below).
“I think that it’s it’s shameful that people that celebrate DOGE coming in, and yet we’re gonna vote for another billion dollars to be added to the deficit,” Burlison added, referring to the new “Department of Government Efficiency,” which is not an actual federal government agency.
“And so um it it’s ironic,” Burlison continued. “Um, personally, I’m disappointed.”
The Missouri Republican also criticized the Speaker’s performance. CNN reports that Burlison has refused to commit to backing Johnson for Speaker next month.
“I think that he he can do better. Um, he can communicate better. The fact that we haven’t seen the language [on the bill] today, and we’re supposed to vote on it this week is is unacceptable,” Burlison added.
Burlison also talked to Newsmax, effectively attacking Speaker Johnson as no different than Nancy Pelosi when she was Speaker of the House, claiming she dropped legislation on Congress with not enough time to read it.
“I was frustrated before I came here,” Burlison said. “Now I’m more frustrated that I’m here and I see how how horrific and and and how much of a disaster that our fiscal situation is, and the lack of that appetites actually to do anything about it, is is disgusting to me. And so, I, I expected more from my Republican colleagues.”
“I expect more from from my Speaker, to be the conservative that I thought that he was, but instead, we’re gonna push through, um, you know, a hundreds of billion dollar package that’s gonna add more debt to the to the to our debt, our deficit to our debt, and it’s and we’re gonna you know, continue this reckless process — look, we we complained about Nancy Pelosi dropping thousands of pages of an omnibus bill before Christmas. How is this any different?”
The continuing resolution keeps the federal government running, avoids a costly and disruptive shutdown right before the Christmas and New Year holidays, and in addition to hurricane relief aid, gives farmers $10 billion in aid.
“Agricultural aid had emerged as a key sticking point in recent days and the agreement comes after some Republicans threatened to vote against the stopgap measure if it did not include economic assistance for farm families,” The Hill reported.
Congressman Burlison earlier this month posted a “message to GOP Senators who don’t want to confirm Trump’s nominees.”
“Trump took a bullet to the head and then dragged you into the majority. The American people sent a mandate and the American people are watching.”
— Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) December 17, 2024
GOP Rep. Eric Burlison: “I expect more from my Speaker to be the conservative that I thought he was.” pic.twitter.com/h3YXooecve
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2024
Democrats Will Try to Abolish the Electoral College — After Trump Ironically Fuels Debate
“The Democrats are fighting hard to get rid of the Popular Vote in future Elections. They want all future Presidential elections to be based exclusively on the Electoral College!” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. All presidential elections are based on the Electoral College, and Trump appeared to be unaware that Democrats have long wanted to abolish a system many consider anti-democratic and disenfranchising. As one law professor noted, it was originally designed more than two centuries ago “to empower southern white voters.”
U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) took the opportunity to egg on Republicans last week, asking if any of his GOP colleagues “want to help me lock in using the national popular vote rather than the electoral college to choose our presidents? Looks like it’s a crucial priority of President-elect Trump…”
Any of my @SenateGOP colleagues want to help me lock in using the national popular vote rather than the electoral college to choose our presidents? Looks like it’s a crucial priority of President-elect Trump… https://t.co/Ya8IsS0Mq9
— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) December 10, 2024
“While there is so much wrong in incoming President Trump’s Electoral College Truth Social post,” U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) wrote, “one thing is true: it is long past time to abolish this anachronistic institution and guarantee that the winner of the popular vote takes office. I welcome President Trump’s support for a national popular vote and encourage Republicans to follow his lead and support this Amendment.”
Democrats in the House and Senate are now pushing to abolish the Electoral College, and they say they have a plan—namely, legislation—to do so. The Electoral College is “constitutionally mandated,” and legal experts, including the American Bar Association, say it would require a constitutional amendment to remove it.
Congressman Cohen said in his statement he had “reintroduced a joint resolution to amend the Constitution by abolishing the Electoral College. The archaic vestige of a compromise with pro-slavery Southerners during the 18th century debate over the U.S. Constitution, the Electoral College can – and has, as recently as 2016 – thwarted the will of the American people by installing as president the loser of the popular vote.”
Five candidates have ascended to the presidency of the United States since its founding, despite losing the popular vote—three times in the 1800s, and, after more than a century, two times in the 2000s.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, on Monday wrote: “It is time to retire this 18th century invention that disenfranchises millions of Americans. The American people deserve to choose all their leaders.”
Popular vote losers became President in 1824, 1876, 1888, and in 2000 and 2016, as the Associated Press reported in 2020. The last two times, each was a Republican.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court gave George W. Bush the win when it stopped a recount in Florida. Bush lost the popular vote. The Florida vote, which decided the Electoral College win, had been disputed by Vice President Al Gore, his Democratic opponent, over the now-infamous “hanging chads.”
“In a 5-4 vote, the justices also ruled that no alternative method of recount could be established in a timely manner. In effect, the latter ruling made Bush president. That 5-4 majority was composed of the nominees of Republican Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon. The four in the minority had been nominated by three presidents: Republicans Gerald R. Ford and George H.W. Bush, and Democrat Bill Clinton,” NPR reported in 2018. “Bush v. Gore has been regarded as one of the most politically consequential decisions in the history of the court, and one that damaged the court’s preferred image of itself as an institution far removed from everyday partisan politics.”
Trump won the Electoral College in 2016, as the AP explained four years later, “304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227 — but lost the popular count by 2.8 million votes. Though the electorate has of course grown over the years, Trump lost the popular vote by a greater margin than anyone ever elected president.”
Critics of the Electoral College say it depresses the vote—Americans who live in traditionally or strongly blue or red states are less likely to vote because they believe their vote doesn’t matter. Since all but two states are “winner take all,” California, for example, effectively “votes” for the Democratic candidate, Texas for the Republican.
But if the national overall popular vote, and not each state, were “winner take all,” the only factor in deciding who wins the White House is who gets the most votes.
“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple. No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI).
“Our democracy is at its strongest when everyone’s voice is heard,” wrote U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), “and right now our elections aren’t as representative as they should be because of the outdated and flawed electoral college…”
Explaining just how close the vote was, The Cook Political Report‘s David Wasserman wrote on Monday: “With nearly every state’s vote count certified, Donald Trump captured about 77.3 million votes (49.81%) to Kamala Harris’ 75 million votes (48.33%) — a 1.48-point margin that’s less than half the 3.12-point margin Trump led by when we first launched our National Popular Vote Tracker two days after Election Day and the closest popular vote result since 2000.”
“The post-election ‘blue shift’ has become a quadrennial fact of life as urban areas and blue states with more liberal voting laws take longer to count provisional and vote-by-mail ballots than rural areas and red states. But it does mean Trump’s triumph now looks like slightly less of a ‘mandate’ than some pundits made it out to be in the immediate aftermath of Nov. 5.”
“In the end, the 2024 election was decided by 229,766 votes across Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin out of about 155.2 million cast nationally, with Pennsylvania (a 1.7-point Trump margin) finishing as the ‘tipping point’ state in the Electoral College,” Wasserman stated.
CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere adds, “many things happened in the election, including an overall shift more toward Trump across a lot of demographic groups, but the difference in the election going to Trump over Harris in the Electoral College comes down to about 0.148% of the votes cast.”
Back in October, James Surowiecki, author of “The Wisdom of Crowds: Why the Many Are Smarter Than the Few and How Collective Wisdom Shapes Business, Economies, Societies and Nations,” appeared to mock a Newsmax host advocating for the Electoral College. He wrote: “‘We have an electoral college so the minority can rule over the majority, just because of where they happen to live.'”
“We have an electoral college so the minority can rule over the majority, just because of where they happen to live.” https://t.co/SZcwvL90P0
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 14, 2024
‘Should Be Looked At’: Trump Again Speaks Against Mandates for Childhood Diseases Vaccines
President-elect Donald Trump, in a wide-ranging press conference from Mar-a-Lago on Monday, declared he doesn’t like vaccine mandates for childhood diseases, blamed Democrats for them, and appeared to be unaware that every state in the nation has childhood vaccine mandates that include many if not most or all of the CDC’s recommended vaccination schedule of 15 immunizations from birth to age 16. These vaccines protect children and the general population from serious and often contagious and deadly diseases, including polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, seasonal flu, and COVID-19.
While declaring he supports the polio vaccine, Trump appeared to veer off into discussing school closings when asked about childhood vaccine mandates, which first started in the United States in 1855.
Responding to a reporter, Trump declared he is “a big believer” in the polio vaccine, but cautioned, “I think everything should be looked at.”
Asked, “Do you think schools should mandate vaccines?” Trump replied, “I don’t like mandates.”
“I’m not a big mandate person, so, you know, I was against mandates, uh, mostly Democrat governors did the mandates and, uh, they they did a very poor thing. It was, you know, in retrospect, they made a big mistake. Uh, having to do with the education of children. You know, they lost like a year or two years of their lives. The mandate was a bad thing. I was against the mandate.”
REPORTER: Do you think schools should mandate vaccines?
TRUMP: I don’t like mandates. I’m not a big mandate person. pic.twitter.com/meg6EtbXoN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
Trump, on the campaign trail, repeatedly stated he would defund any school that requires childhood vaccines.
“I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” he said in June, PBS reported at the time.
He repeated the exact same line in August:
Trump: . I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate.. pic.twitter.com/A9xn7NQbEh
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2024
Trump fielded several other questions about vaccines on Monday, in the wake of his controversial remarks to TIME magazine in an interview published last week.
Asked point-blank if he believes “there’s a connection between vaccines and autism?” Trump did not answer the question directly, claiming there are “some very brilliant people looking at it.” Numerous studies have debunked the false belief, which Trump has repeatedly promoted over the years.
REPORTER: Do you believe there’s a connection between vaccines and autism?
TRUMP: You have some very brilliant people looking at it pic.twitter.com/0p7OiV7KOq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
NBC News/MSNBC’s Garrett Haake asked Trump about his nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “Robert Kennedy? He’s on the Hill today. He’s meeting with senators. What do you say to people who are worried that his views on vaccines will translate into policies that’ll make their kids less safe?”
Trump, appearing to side with RFK Jr.’s stated yet false claim there are no vaccines that are safe and effective, also appeared to say there are nations that have a lower infectious disease rate than the U.S. and do not use vaccines, which is false.
“No,” Trump replied, “I think he’s gonna be much less radical than you would think. I think he’s got a very open mind, or I wouldn’t have put him there. He’s gonna be very much less radical. But there are problems. I mean, we don’t do as well as a lot of other nations, and those nations use nothing. And uh we’re gonna find out what those problems are.”
Trump on vaccines: “There are problems. We don’t do as well as a lot of other nations and those nations use nothing.” pic.twitter.com/XJNuwc4AMo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
Last week, saying he—and not the infectious disease scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—would be the one to decide, in consultation with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which vaccines the federal government should cut, Trump had again invoked the false and widely debunked conspiracy theory that links autism to the life-saving drugs. The President-elect’s remarks were met with concern and condemnation.
There had not been, and is not, any indication from CDC that any key vaccines currently on its schedule should be removed, with the exception of certain “products [that] are no longer distributed or recommended for use in children and adolescents in the United States.” ACIP, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and not the White House or the Secretary of Health and Human Services, makes recommendations to any changes to the childhood vaccine schedule annually. CDC approves changes, this year for example, in coordination with six major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to the CDC.
