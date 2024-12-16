News
Democrats Will Try to Abolish the Electoral College — After Trump Ironically Fuels Debate
“The Democrats are fighting hard to get rid of the Popular Vote in future Elections. They want all future Presidential elections to be based exclusively on the Electoral College!” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. All presidential elections are based on the Electoral College, and Trump appeared to be unaware that Democrats have long wanted to abolish a system many consider anti-democratic and disenfranchising. As one law professor noted, it was originally designed more than two centuries ago “to empower southern white voters.”
U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) took the opportunity to egg on Republicans last week, asking if any of his GOP colleagues “want to help me lock in using the national popular vote rather than the electoral college to choose our presidents? Looks like it’s a crucial priority of President-elect Trump…”
Any of my @SenateGOP colleagues want to help me lock in using the national popular vote rather than the electoral college to choose our presidents? Looks like it’s a crucial priority of President-elect Trump… https://t.co/Ya8IsS0Mq9
— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) December 10, 2024
“While there is so much wrong in incoming President Trump’s Electoral College Truth Social post,” U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) wrote, “one thing is true: it is long past time to abolish this anachronistic institution and guarantee that the winner of the popular vote takes office. I welcome President Trump’s support for a national popular vote and encourage Republicans to follow his lead and support this Amendment.”
Democrats in the House and Senate are now pushing to abolish the Electoral College, and they say they have a plan—namely, legislation—to do so. The Electoral College is “constitutionally mandated,” and legal experts, including the American Bar Association, say it would require a constitutional amendment to remove it.
READ MORE: ‘Should Be Looked At’: Trump Again Speaks Against Mandates for Childhood Diseases Vaccines
Congressman Cohen said in his statement he had “reintroduced a joint resolution to amend the Constitution by abolishing the Electoral College. The archaic vestige of a compromise with pro-slavery Southerners during the 18th century debate over the U.S. Constitution, the Electoral College can – and has, as recently as 2016 – thwarted the will of the American people by installing as president the loser of the popular vote.”
Five candidates have ascended to the presidency of the United States since its founding, despite losing the popular vote—three times in the 1800s, and, after more than a century, two times in the 2000s.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, on Monday wrote: “It is time to retire this 18th century invention that disenfranchises millions of Americans. The American people deserve to choose all their leaders.”
Popular vote losers became President in 1824, 1876, 1888, and in 2000 and 2016, as the Associated Press reported in 2020. The last two times, each was a Republican.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court gave George W. Bush the win when it stopped a recount in Florida. Bush lost the popular vote. The Florida vote, which decided the Electoral College win, had been disputed by Vice President Al Gore, his Democratic opponent, over the now-infamous “hanging chads.”
“In a 5-4 vote, the justices also ruled that no alternative method of recount could be established in a timely manner. In effect, the latter ruling made Bush president. That 5-4 majority was composed of the nominees of Republican Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon. The four in the minority had been nominated by three presidents: Republicans Gerald R. Ford and George H.W. Bush, and Democrat Bill Clinton,” NPR reported in 2018. “Bush v. Gore has been regarded as one of the most politically consequential decisions in the history of the court, and one that damaged the court’s preferred image of itself as an institution far removed from everyday partisan politics.”
Trump won the Electoral College in 2016, as the AP explained four years later, “304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227 — but lost the popular count by 2.8 million votes. Though the electorate has of course grown over the years, Trump lost the popular vote by a greater margin than anyone ever elected president.”
Critics of the Electoral College say it depresses the vote—Americans who live in traditionally or strongly blue or red states are less likely to vote because they believe their vote doesn’t matter. Since all but two states are “winner take all,” California, for example, effectively “votes” for the Democratic candidate, Texas for the Republican.
But if the national overall popular vote, and not each state, were “winner take all,” the only factor in deciding who wins the White House is who gets the most votes.
READ MORE: ‘Trump ’28, Come on, Man!’: Bannon Calls for Third Term
“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple. No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI).
“Our democracy is at its strongest when everyone’s voice is heard,” wrote U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), “and right now our elections aren’t as representative as they should be because of the outdated and flawed electoral college…”
Explaining just how close the vote was, The Cook Political Report‘s David Wasserman wrote on Monday: “With nearly every state’s vote count certified, Donald Trump captured about 77.3 million votes (49.81%) to Kamala Harris’ 75 million votes (48.33%) — a 1.48-point margin that’s less than half the 3.12-point margin Trump led by when we first launched our National Popular Vote Tracker two days after Election Day and the closest popular vote result since 2000.”
“The post-election ‘blue shift’ has become a quadrennial fact of life as urban areas and blue states with more liberal voting laws take longer to count provisional and vote-by-mail ballots than rural areas and red states. But it does mean Trump’s triumph now looks like slightly less of a ‘mandate’ than some pundits made it out to be in the immediate aftermath of Nov. 5.”
“In the end, the 2024 election was decided by 229,766 votes across Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin out of about 155.2 million cast nationally, with Pennsylvania (a 1.7-point Trump margin) finishing as the ‘tipping point’ state in the Electoral College,” Wasserman stated.
CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere adds, “many things happened in the election, including an overall shift more toward Trump across a lot of demographic groups, but the difference in the election going to Trump over Harris in the Electoral College comes down to about 0.148% of the votes cast.”
Back in October, James Surowiecki, author of “The Wisdom of Crowds: Why the Many Are Smarter Than the Few and How Collective Wisdom Shapes Business, Economies, Societies and Nations,” appeared to mock a Newsmax host advocating for the Electoral College. He wrote: “‘We have an electoral college so the minority can rule over the majority, just because of where they happen to live.'”
“We have an electoral college so the minority can rule over the majority, just because of where they happen to live.” https://t.co/SZcwvL90P0
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 14, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Should Be Looked At’: Trump Again Speaks Against Mandates for Childhood Diseases Vaccines
President-elect Donald Trump, in a wide-ranging press conference from Mar-a-Lago on Monday, declared he doesn’t like vaccine mandates for childhood diseases, blamed Democrats for them, and appeared to be unaware that every state in the nation has childhood vaccine mandates that include many if not most or all of the CDC’s recommended vaccination schedule of 15 immunizations from birth to age 16. These vaccines protect children and the general population from serious and often contagious and deadly diseases, including polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, seasonal flu, and COVID-19.
While declaring he supports the polio vaccine, Trump appeared to veer off into discussing school closings when asked about childhood vaccine mandates, which first started in the United States in 1855.
Responding to a reporter, Trump declared he is “a big believer” in the polio vaccine, but cautioned, “I think everything should be looked at.”
Asked, “Do you think schools should mandate vaccines?” Trump replied, “I don’t like mandates.”
READ MORE: ‘Trump ’28, Come on, Man!’: Bannon Calls for Third Term
“I’m not a big mandate person, so, you know, I was against mandates, uh, mostly Democrat governors did the mandates and, uh, they they did a very poor thing. It was, you know, in retrospect, they made a big mistake. Uh, having to do with the education of children. You know, they lost like a year or two years of their lives. The mandate was a bad thing. I was against the mandate.”
REPORTER: Do you think schools should mandate vaccines?
TRUMP: I don’t like mandates. I’m not a big mandate person. pic.twitter.com/meg6EtbXoN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
Trump, on the campaign trail, repeatedly stated he would defund any school that requires childhood vaccines.
“I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” he said in June, PBS reported at the time.
He repeated the exact same line in August:
Trump: . I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate.. pic.twitter.com/A9xn7NQbEh
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2024
Trump fielded several other questions about vaccines on Monday, in the wake of his controversial remarks to TIME magazine in an interview published last week.
Asked point-blank if he believes “there’s a connection between vaccines and autism?” Trump did not answer the question directly, claiming there are “some very brilliant people looking at it.” Numerous studies have debunked the false belief, which Trump has repeatedly promoted over the years.
REPORTER: Do you believe there’s a connection between vaccines and autism?
TRUMP: You have some very brilliant people looking at it pic.twitter.com/0p7OiV7KOq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
NBC News/MSNBC’s Garrett Haake asked Trump about his nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “Robert Kennedy? He’s on the Hill today. He’s meeting with senators. What do you say to people who are worried that his views on vaccines will translate into policies that’ll make their kids less safe?”
READ MORE: ‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
Trump, appearing to side with RFK Jr.’s stated yet false claim there are no vaccines that are safe and effective, also appeared to say there are nations that have a lower infectious disease rate than the U.S. and do not use vaccines, which is false.
“No,” Trump replied, “I think he’s gonna be much less radical than you would think. I think he’s got a very open mind, or I wouldn’t have put him there. He’s gonna be very much less radical. But there are problems. I mean, we don’t do as well as a lot of other nations, and those nations use nothing. And uh we’re gonna find out what those problems are.”
Trump on vaccines: “There are problems. We don’t do as well as a lot of other nations and those nations use nothing.” pic.twitter.com/XJNuwc4AMo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
Last week, saying he—and not the infectious disease scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—would be the one to decide, in consultation with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which vaccines the federal government should cut, Trump had again invoked the false and widely debunked conspiracy theory that links autism to the life-saving drugs. The President-elect’s remarks were met with concern and condemnation.
There had not been, and is not, any indication from CDC that any key vaccines currently on its schedule should be removed, with the exception of certain “products [that] are no longer distributed or recommended for use in children and adolescents in the United States.” ACIP, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and not the White House or the Secretary of Health and Human Services, makes recommendations to any changes to the childhood vaccine schedule annually. CDC approves changes, this year for example, in coordination with six major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to the CDC.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
Image via Reuters
News
‘Trump ’28, Come on, Man!’: Bannon Calls for Third Term
Steve Bannon, the “far-right political provocateur,” strategist, podcaster, and longtime Trump advisor, over the weekend suggested that the President-elect should pursue a third term—despite constitutional experts affirming that the U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibits anyone from being elected to more than two terms. Bannon is not alone. Others, including Trump himself, have floated the idea of a third term.
“Donald John Trump is going to raise his hand on a King James Bible and take the oath of office, his third victory, his third victory and his second term,” Bannon, who served four months in jail after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress, said at the New York Young Republicans’ gala on Sunday. “And, and the viceroy Mike Davis tells me, since it doesn’t actually say ‘consecutive,’ that I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28. Are you guys down for that? Trump ’28, come on, man!”
Davis has declared he will be “viceroy,” as Media Matters reported in March, saying: “I’m going to be Trump’s viceroy of D.C. because I don’t like democracy. I want more authoritory — authoritory powers.”
The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is clear:
“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”
READ MORE: ‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
Bannon, who The Times has reported “aided in the effort to overturn the 2020 election,” is not alone in calling for Trump—who has yet to be sworn in to his second term—to run for a third.
Saying he “has occasionally sent mixed and cryptic messages,” The New York Times reported last month: “No, Trump Cannot Run for Re-election Again in 2028.”
And yet, The Times reported, Trump “has repeatedly floated the idea that he might like to stay in the White House beyond his next term.”
“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out,’” the President-elect told House Republicans in a meeting last month,” as The Times noted.
“In July, at a gathering of religious conservatives, he told Christians that if they voted him into office in November, they would never need to vote again. ‘Christians, get out and vote. Just this time,’ he said. ‘You won’t have to do it anymore, you know what? Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.’”
At an NRA convention in May, Trump said, “I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term or two-term? Are we three-term or two-term if we win?”
Even before he lost his first run for re-election, in September of 2020, Trump told supporters: “We’re going to win four more years in the White House.”
“And then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably — based on the way we were treated — we are probably entitled to another four after that.”
Constitutional law experts agree: Trump cannot run for a third term.
“When asked if there were legal loopholes or other ways for a president to get around the 22nd Amendment, Stanford University law professor Michael McConnell, a specialist in constitutional law, had a definitive answer,” Vox reported in November.
“No. There are none. This will be his last run for president,” McConnell told Vox.
“I don’t think there’s any realistic possibility that the 22nd Amendment could be repealed,” Kermit Roosevelt, a constitutional law professor at the University of Pennsylvania told FactCheck.org, also in November. “That would take another amendment (like the 21st, repealing the 18th) and I don’t think it would get 2/3 of both houses of congress, much less 3/4 of the states.”
But there are questions surrounding the word “elected.”
READ MORE: ‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
FactCheck.org points to the Presidential Succession Act and two legal scholars noted in a 2019 Congressional Research Service report that reads:
“By their reasoning, a former President serving as Speaker of the House, President pro tempore of the Senate, or as a Cabinet officer would also be able to assume the office of President or act as President under the ‘service vs. election’ interpretation of the Twenty-Second Amendment.”
Michael Sozan, a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, responding to video of Bannon’s remarks, warns, “As some of us have been saying, Trump will try to serve for a 3rd term — AND the far-right Supreme Court could reinterpret the 22nd Amendment to allow it. They already reinterpreted the Constitution to turn presidents into kings above the law, right?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Steve Bannon suggests that Donald Trump can run for a third term in 2028:
“Mike Davis tells me since [the Constitution] doesn’t actually say ‘consecutive,’ that, I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28.” pic.twitter.com/HsISgazwHv
— The Recount (@therecount) December 16, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Bad Idea’: Trump’s Plan to Cut Vaccines He Deems ‘Dangerous’ Met With Concern by Experts
Image via Reuters
News
‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
President-elect Donald Trump, expanding his efforts to entirely change how the United States operates, on Friday declared he wants to eliminate daylight saving time, and make standard time permanent — a move which just one-third of Americans prefer. Some forget America has tried to eliminate changing the clocks before.
“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” Trump decreed.
But according to a 2022 CBS News/YouGov poll, nearly half of the nation, 46%, prefer permanent daylight saving time. 33% prefer permanent standard time, and just one in five Americans (21%) like switching clocks back and forth. A separate YouGov poll that same year found a majority of Americans, 59%, want permanent daylight saving time.
READ MORE: ‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
“Extending daylight saving time to the whole year is favored over standard time by nearly all demographic and political groups. It’s rare these days to find partisan agreement on many issues, but Republicans, Democrats and independents all have a preference for permanent daylight saving time over permanent standard time,” CBS News reported in 2022, noting that “the Senate unanimously passed a bill making daylight saving time permanent,” but the House of Representatives has not voted on it.
That Senate bill was filed by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Trump’s Secretary of State nominee. Trump’s eldest son supports permanent daylight saving time.
Two years ago, the Senate unanimously passed Marco Rubio’s bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Couple weeks ago, Don Jr. tweeted in support of that concept. Today: Donald Trump proposes to eliminate Daylight Saving Time instead. pic.twitter.com/g9ValkUj9y
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 13, 2024
ABC News adds that in 2019, Trump declared he preferred permanent daylight saving time, but “appears to be changing course now.”
“This comes as his DOGE directors, Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk and Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, have advocated for the time change to be eliminated.
READ MORE: Trump Commerce Pick’s Firm to Pay Millions for Federal Law Violations
“‘Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time change,’ Musk posted in response to a poll on X calling for DST to be abolished,” ABC notes.
But Musk did not specify if he thought daylight saving time or standard time was better for the nation.
In the 1970s, legislation signed into law by President Richard Nixon eliminated standard time, and made daylight saving time permanent, as Business Insider reported two years ago. The bill initially had a whopping 80% approval. After several months of extreme darkness in the mornings, which led to more accidents including involving children going to school, public approval of the law dropped to 43%.
READ MORE: ‘Bad Idea’: Trump’s Plan to Cut Vaccines He Deems ‘Dangerous’ Met With Concern by Experts
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘Bad Idea’: Trump’s Plan to Cut Vaccines He Deems ‘Dangerous’ Met With Concern by Experts
- News3 days ago
‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
- News3 days ago
Trump Commerce Pick’s Firm to Pay Millions for Federal Law Violations
- News3 days ago
‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
- News7 hours ago
‘Trump ’28, Come on, Man!’: Bannon Calls for Third Term
- News4 hours ago
‘Should Be Looked At’: Trump Again Speaks Against Mandates for Childhood Diseases Vaccines