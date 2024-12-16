News
‘Trump ’28, Come on, Man!’: Bannon Calls for Third Term
Steve Bannon, the “far-right political provocateur,” strategist, podcaster, and longtime Trump advisor, over the weekend suggested that the President-elect should pursue a third term—despite constitutional experts affirming that the U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibits anyone from being elected to more than two terms. Bannon is not alone. Others, including Trump himself, have floated the idea of a third term.
“Donald John Trump is going to raise his hand on a King James Bible and take the oath of office, his third victory, his third victory and his second term,” Bannon, who served four months in jail after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress, said at the New York Young Republicans’ gala on Sunday. “And, and the viceroy Mike Davis tells me, since it doesn’t actually say ‘consecutive,’ that I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28. Are you guys down for that? Trump ’28, come on, man!”
Davis has declared he will be “viceroy,” as Media Matters reported in March, saying: “I’m going to be Trump’s viceroy of D.C. because I don’t like democracy. I want more authoritory — authoritory powers.”
The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is clear:
“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”
READ MORE: ‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
Bannon, who The Times has reported “aided in the effort to overturn the 2020 election,” is not alone in calling for Trump—who has yet to be sworn in to his second term—to run for a third.
Saying he “has occasionally sent mixed and cryptic messages,” The New York Times reported last month: “No, Trump Cannot Run for Re-election Again in 2028.”
And yet, The Times reported, Trump “has repeatedly floated the idea that he might like to stay in the White House beyond his next term.”
“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out,’” the President-elect told House Republicans in a meeting last month,” as The Times noted.
“In July, at a gathering of religious conservatives, he told Christians that if they voted him into office in November, they would never need to vote again. ‘Christians, get out and vote. Just this time,’ he said. ‘You won’t have to do it anymore, you know what? Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.’”
At an NRA convention in May, Trump said, “I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term or two-term? Are we three-term or two-term if we win?”
Even before he lost his first run for re-election, in September of 2020, Trump told supporters: “We’re going to win four more years in the White House.”
“And then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably — based on the way we were treated — we are probably entitled to another four after that.”
Constitutional law experts agree: Trump cannot run for a third term.
“When asked if there were legal loopholes or other ways for a president to get around the 22nd Amendment, Stanford University law professor Michael McConnell, a specialist in constitutional law, had a definitive answer,” Vox reported in November.
“No. There are none. This will be his last run for president,” McConnell told Vox.
“I don’t think there’s any realistic possibility that the 22nd Amendment could be repealed,” Kermit Roosevelt, a constitutional law professor at the University of Pennsylvania told FactCheck.org, also in November. “That would take another amendment (like the 21st, repealing the 18th) and I don’t think it would get 2/3 of both houses of congress, much less 3/4 of the states.”
But there are questions surrounding the word “elected.”
READ MORE: ‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
FactCheck.org points to the Presidential Succession Act and two legal scholars noted in a 2019 Congressional Research Service report that reads:
“By their reasoning, a former President serving as Speaker of the House, President pro tempore of the Senate, or as a Cabinet officer would also be able to assume the office of President or act as President under the ‘service vs. election’ interpretation of the Twenty-Second Amendment.”
Michael Sozan, a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, responding to video of Bannon’s remarks, warns, “As some of us have been saying, Trump will try to serve for a 3rd term — AND the far-right Supreme Court could reinterpret the 22nd Amendment to allow it. They already reinterpreted the Constitution to turn presidents into kings above the law, right?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Steve Bannon suggests that Donald Trump can run for a third term in 2028:
“Mike Davis tells me since [the Constitution] doesn’t actually say ‘consecutive,’ that, I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28.” pic.twitter.com/HsISgazwHv
— The Recount (@therecount) December 16, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Bad Idea’: Trump’s Plan to Cut Vaccines He Deems ‘Dangerous’ Met With Concern by Experts
Image via Reuters
‘Should Be Looked At’: Trump Again Speaks Against Mandates for Childhood Diseases Vaccines
President-elect Donald Trump, in a wide-ranging press conference from Mar-a-Lago on Monday, declared he doesn’t like vaccine mandates for childhood diseases, blamed Democrats for them, and appeared to be unaware that every state in the nation has childhood vaccine mandates that include many if not most or all of the CDC’s recommended vaccination schedule of 15 immunizations from birth to age 16. These vaccines protect children and the general population from serious and often contagious and deadly diseases, including polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, seasonal flu, and COVID-19.
While declaring he supports the polio vaccine, Trump appeared to veer off into discussing school closings when asked about childhood vaccine mandates, which first started in the United States in 1855.
Responding to a reporter, Trump declared he is “a big believer” in the polio vaccine, but cautioned, “I think everything should be looked at.”
Asked, “Do you think schools should mandate vaccines?” Trump replied, “I don’t like mandates.”
READ MORE: ‘Trump ’28, Come on, Man!’: Bannon Calls for Third Term
“I’m not a big mandate person, so, you know, I was against mandates, uh, mostly Democrat governors did the mandates and, uh, they they did a very poor thing. It was, you know, in retrospect, they made a big mistake. Uh, having to do with the education of children. You know, they lost like a year or two years of their lives. The mandate was a bad thing. I was against the mandate.”
REPORTER: Do you think schools should mandate vaccines?
TRUMP: I don’t like mandates. I’m not a big mandate person. pic.twitter.com/meg6EtbXoN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
Trump, on the campaign trail, repeatedly stated he would defund any school that requires childhood vaccines.
“I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” he said in June, PBS reported at the time.
He repeated the exact same line in August:
Trump: . I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate.. pic.twitter.com/A9xn7NQbEh
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2024
Trump fielded several other questions about vaccines on Monday, in the wake of his controversial remarks to TIME magazine in an interview published last week.
Asked point-blank if he believes “there’s a connection between vaccines and autism?” Trump did not answer the question directly, claiming there are “some very brilliant people looking at it.” Numerous studies have debunked the false belief, which Trump has repeatedly promoted over the years.
REPORTER: Do you believe there’s a connection between vaccines and autism?
TRUMP: You have some very brilliant people looking at it pic.twitter.com/0p7OiV7KOq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
NBC News/MSNBC’s Garrett Haake asked Trump about his nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “Robert Kennedy? He’s on the Hill today. He’s meeting with senators. What do you say to people who are worried that his views on vaccines will translate into policies that’ll make their kids less safe?”
READ MORE: ‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
Trump, appearing to side with RFK Jr.’s stated yet false claim there are no vaccines that are safe and effective, also appeared to say there are nations that have a lower infectious disease rate than the U.S. and do not use vaccines, which is false.
“No,” Trump replied, “I think he’s gonna be much less radical than you would think. I think he’s got a very open mind, or I wouldn’t have put him there. He’s gonna be very much less radical. But there are problems. I mean, we don’t do as well as a lot of other nations, and those nations use nothing. And uh we’re gonna find out what those problems are.”
Trump on vaccines: “There are problems. We don’t do as well as a lot of other nations and those nations use nothing.” pic.twitter.com/XJNuwc4AMo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024
Last week, saying he—and not the infectious disease scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—would be the one to decide, in consultation with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which vaccines the federal government should cut, Trump had again invoked the false and widely debunked conspiracy theory that links autism to the life-saving drugs. The President-elect’s remarks were met with concern and condemnation.
There had not been, and is not, any indication from CDC that any key vaccines currently on its schedule should be removed, with the exception of certain “products [that] are no longer distributed or recommended for use in children and adolescents in the United States.” ACIP, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and not the White House or the Secretary of Health and Human Services, makes recommendations to any changes to the childhood vaccine schedule annually. CDC approves changes, this year for example, in coordination with six major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to the CDC.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
Image via Reuters
News
‘Inconvenient’: Trump Wants to Kill Daylight Saving Time
President-elect Donald Trump, expanding his efforts to entirely change how the United States operates, on Friday declared he wants to eliminate daylight saving time, and make standard time permanent — a move which just one-third of Americans prefer. Some forget America has tried to eliminate changing the clocks before.
“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” Trump decreed.
But according to a 2022 CBS News/YouGov poll, nearly half of the nation, 46%, prefer permanent daylight saving time. 33% prefer permanent standard time, and just one in five Americans (21%) like switching clocks back and forth. A separate YouGov poll that same year found a majority of Americans, 59%, want permanent daylight saving time.
READ MORE: ‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
“Extending daylight saving time to the whole year is favored over standard time by nearly all demographic and political groups. It’s rare these days to find partisan agreement on many issues, but Republicans, Democrats and independents all have a preference for permanent daylight saving time over permanent standard time,” CBS News reported in 2022, noting that “the Senate unanimously passed a bill making daylight saving time permanent,” but the House of Representatives has not voted on it.
That Senate bill was filed by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Trump’s Secretary of State nominee. Trump’s eldest son supports permanent daylight saving time.
Two years ago, the Senate unanimously passed Marco Rubio’s bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Couple weeks ago, Don Jr. tweeted in support of that concept. Today: Donald Trump proposes to eliminate Daylight Saving Time instead. pic.twitter.com/g9ValkUj9y
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 13, 2024
ABC News adds that in 2019, Trump declared he preferred permanent daylight saving time, but “appears to be changing course now.”
“This comes as his DOGE directors, Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk and Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, have advocated for the time change to be eliminated.
READ MORE: Trump Commerce Pick’s Firm to Pay Millions for Federal Law Violations
“‘Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time change,’ Musk posted in response to a poll on X calling for DST to be abolished,” ABC notes.
But Musk did not specify if he thought daylight saving time or standard time was better for the nation.
In the 1970s, legislation signed into law by President Richard Nixon eliminated standard time, and made daylight saving time permanent, as Business Insider reported two years ago. The bill initially had a whopping 80% approval. After several months of extreme darkness in the mornings, which led to more accidents including involving children going to school, public approval of the law dropped to 43%.
READ MORE: ‘Bad Idea’: Trump’s Plan to Cut Vaccines He Deems ‘Dangerous’ Met With Concern by Experts
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Wants a Global Stage’: Trump’s ‘Power Move’ Fizzles as China’s Xi Blows Off Inauguration
No foreign head of state has attended the inauguration of any U.S. President, at least not in modern recorded times, but this week, President-elect Donald Trump invited the President of China to Washington, D.C. for the January 20, 2025 event. His invitation has been rebuffed.
“This is a power move to intimidate the Chinese leader—if he declines, it’s disrespectful, and Trump will take it personally,” Fox News host Jesse Watters trumpeted on Wednesday, praising the President-elect (video below). “And if he accepts, he’ll be forced to observe President Trump at his most powerful moment with all the presidential pageantry America can muster. You put Xi Jinping in a subservient position, plus you can spy on him the whole time he’s in D.C.”
According to a Trump advisor, CNN reports, the President-elect “is very eager to have world leaders at the inauguration,” and “wants a global stage” for his inauguration. Trump broke 152 years of precedent by not attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden, his successor in 2021.
But President Xi appears not to be worried about appearing to be “disrespectful.”
READ MORE: Trump Commerce Pick’s Firm to Pay Millions for Federal Law Violations
“Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to travel to Washington next month as an inauguration guest of President-elect Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the planning,” CBS News reported Friday. “CBS News was first to report that Trump had personally invited Xi to the swearing-in ceremony shortly after Election Day.”
CBS also reports that Trump’s “invitation to Xi, which was conveyed outside of formal diplomatic channels, took both Beijing and U.S. allies by surprise. Chinese officials who are accustomed to strict protocol and keenly aware of power dynamics in the US-China relationship were left wondering about Mr Trump’s intent.”
Calling the invitation “an exceptionally rare offer extended to the communist leader of one of America’s chief geopolitical rivals,” CNN reports that Trump has been “eager to turn his inauguration into a global event,” and “is personally extending invitations to some foreign leaders, including heads of state that have clashed with the United States in the recent past.”
Among the list of foreign leaders Trump has invited are several far-right authoritarians.
“El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentinean President Javier Milei have also been invited by Trump or his team, sources confirmed to CNN. All three are close allies of Trump who have also shaken the nerves of the US and its allies at times for their embrace of strongman tactics and their far-right politics.”
READ MORE: ‘Bad Idea’: Trump’s Plan to Cut Vaccines He Deems ‘Dangerous’ Met With Concern by Experts
“The offers to attend his Washington fêting have been mostly informal, a person with knowledge of the conversations told CNN, and have sometimes come in passing during discussions over the phone about other matters. The person also said that some invitations have gone through back channels, not directly leader-to-leader, CNN also reports. “Trump has also dictated written invitations as well, a source familiar with the matter said, and had his team send them to foreign leaders.”
Newsweek adds that Trump is also considering inviting far-right authoritarian and Christian nationalist Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian Prime Minister, to his inauguration.
The Bulwark wants to know “what this invitation” to China’s President Xi “signifies for America’s relations with its allies in Asia. How does one think the Japanese, Koreans, Filipinos, and Taiwanese received the news about this unprecedented invitation?”
“Another pertinent question is: What does Trump think he’s doing? Is this just more evidence of his insatiable desire to be at the center of world attention? Or is it something else?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Watters: The President-Elect has invited XI jinping to witness his inauguration. A power move to intimidate the Chinese leader. If he declines, it’s disrespectful and Trump will take it personally and if he accepts, he will be forced to observe President Trump at his most… pic.twitter.com/7UEHnTTKKl
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Did He Lie?’: Trump Questioning His Price-Lowering Promises Are Possible Sparks Anger
Image: Public domain via Wikimedia Commons
