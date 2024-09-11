MELTDOWN
MAGA World Threatens to Boycott ABC After Trump’s Disastrous Debate Performance
The phrase “Boycott ABC” trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, the morning after the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
ABC News aired the debate Tuesday evening, moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis. Though Trump started the debate calmly, as the night went on, he got more and more upset. The moderators pushed back on some of his more bizarre claims, like repeating the debunked conspiracy theory about people eating cats in Ohio or that Tim Walz backs post-birth abortions.
Pundits largely agreed that Harris won the debate. NPR said the debate “wasn’t close.” The New York Times described Harris as “sharp” and said she “rattled” the former president. Fox News’ voter panel said the vice president had been the victor.
READ MORE: Trump Late Night Rant Signals Plan to Evade Harris Debate as Rules Come Back Into Play
Even before the debate, there were claims of bias. On Monday, Fox News’ Sean Hannity predicted that the debate would be “biased” due to the network airing it.
“The one and only scheduled presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will take place. You can watch it right here on Fox News Channel. But unfortunately, it is being moderated by ABC-Disney, barring some kind of political miracle, this debate will not be fair,” Hannity said on his show, according to Mediaite. “ABC-Disney is officially a woke, left-wing organization.”
Hannity also called for a boycott of all Disney properties. ABC is owned by the megacorporation.
“Maybe [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and his left-wing heir apparent, maybe they don’t want half the country to attend their theme parks, maybe they don’t care about their tanking stock price, which is their prerogative,” Hannity said. “They’re free to make that choice, but if they are biased against Donald Trump, as they have been leading into tomorrow night, as their nightly newscast is, half the country is not going to like it one bit. They are not going to like ABC-Disney one bit either.”
As Hannity predicted, many Trump supporters came out in droves to slam ABC and Disney.
“At this point, we need to boycott ABC News forever. If they come on again, we need to turn them off. If they are on YouTube, we need to turn them off. ABC News cannot be trusted by the American people to give impartial journalism. They are a propaganda arm of the lying Democrats,” X user China Clark posted.
“The role of @abcnews and @DavidMuir is to allow Haitian thugs to invade your country and eat your pets while they gaslight you by claiming that it’s not true. Just ask the residents of Springfield, Ohio,” Former Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson wrote.
“.@ABC is a disgrace. My phone is lighting up with nonstop messages about how extremely biased ABC is during this debate. Kamala Harris is VP RIGHT NOW. People can’t afford anything RIGHT NOW. The border is out of control RIGHT NOW. But ABC is in attack mode against Trump!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
MELTDOWN
Republicans Claiming ‘Censorship’ Threaten to Haul AT&T and DirecTV Into Congress for Dropping Far-Right Newsmax
Republicans in both the House and Senate are falsely screaming “censorship” and threatening to haul executives from DirecTV and AT&T in to testify before cameras in congressional hearings after the digital satellite TV service provider dropped Newsmax over the far-right wing, pro-Trump channel’s demand for higher fees.
DirecTV is majority-owned by multinational telecom giant AT&T, which has a history of donating to far-right extremist Republicans. AT&T also spent millions to fund the creation of another far-right channel, One America News Network, better known as OAN or OANN. Last year Newsweek reported “AT&T sits atop a list of corporate donors to U.S. senators and congressmembers who voted against certifying the election for Biden.”
AT&T, Newsweek reported, has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to members of the “sedition caucus,” lawmakers who “voted to overturn the election.”
And yet the GOP, from ex-president Donald Trump on down, are using their political power to try to force a private entity, DirecTV, to carry a channel it has determined doesn’t fit into its business model anymore. These are the same Republicans who would demand protections for bakers and florists who don’t want to serve same-sex couples getting married, who want to ban books they find offensive, and restrict a woman’s right to her health care choices.
READ MORE: ‘Complicit in Spread of Hate and Extremism’: Facebook Lifting Its Suspension of Trump Criticized by Experts as ‘Dangerous’
Over 40 Republicans sent a letter to AT&T, DirecTV, and TPG Capital, the minority owner of the satellite TV service provider, accusing DirecTV of “actively working to to limit conservative viewpoints,” as Ars Technica and CBS News reported.
The Daily Beast reports, “this should have been a typical cable package negotiation in an era of cord-cutting, shrinking subscription numbers, and reduced television revenues. Instead, it looks like it will become yet another salvo in the ongoing culture wars and partisan gripes fueling American politics and cable news.”
Indeed, a DirecTV spokesperson told The Daily Beast, “On multiple occasions, we made it clear to Newsmax that we wanted to continue to offer the network, but ultimately Newsmax’s demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base.”
They also noted that Newsmax is available, for free, “via NewsmaxTV.com, YouTube.com and on multiple streaming platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Google Play.”
READ MORE: Watch: Santos Shuts Door on Reporters, Says ‘No Comment’ on $500,000 ‘Personal’ Loan After Amending FEC Report
Republicans are furious, thanks in no small part to Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a longtime friend and ally of ex-president Donald Trump.
“AT&T’s DirecTV Cancels NEWSMAX in Censorship Move,” Newsmax wrote in an article on its website. It quotes Ruddy saying, “This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax.”
The article also notes that “41 Republican congressmen led by Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, sent a letter to the CEOs of AT&T, DirecTV, and hedge fund TPG Capital, the minority operator of the satellite system, warning of hearings.”
Donald Trump rushed to Ruddy’s aid. Writing on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president outright lied, saying DirecTV dropped Newsmax “without explanation.”
He then turned it into a campaign message: “This is just one of many reasons why we must WIN IN 2024!!!”
But Republicans aren’t even trying to hide why they are furious about DirecTV dropping Newsmax.
“If Newsmax is removed from DirecTV, in less than a year House Republicans will have lost two of the three cable news channels that reach conservative voters on a platform that primarily serves conservative-leaning areas of the country,” Congressman Hunt’s letter reads.
House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik took to Twitter to go after DirecTV, calling it “unacceptable to de-platform Newsmax, a popular news channel that many of my constituents in #NY21 depend on for news.”
Accusing “the left” of trying to “snap everybody in line with their view, their way of thinking,” U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) threatened to have AT&T and DirecTV “executives come to talk to us, and explain this to us,” adding, “it could go as far as having public hearings.”
Rep. Michael Waltz says there may be congressional hearings about DirecTV dropping Newsmax pic.twitter.com/oV78GOwKQn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2023
One of the most far-right Republicans in the House, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), appeared on Newsmax to threaten congressional hearings.
Rep. Michael Waltz says there may be congressional hearings about DirecTV dropping Newsmax pic.twitter.com/oV78GOwKQn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2023
“AT&T needs to feel it and understand this is not going to be tolerated,” Biggs threatened Wednesday.
Rep Andy Biggs floats idea of congressional hearings on AT&T dropping Newsmax pic.twitter.com/MrmyZ2oEKb
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 25, 2023
Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) also went to bat for Newsmax, saying on Newsmax “this really deserves an investigation in Congress.” he falsely claimed, “it’s obvious” AT&T wants “to remove conservative voices wherever they can, whenever they can.”
Rep Jeff Van Drew calls for congressional investigation into DirecTV dropping Newsmax: “There should be hearings because we’re not going to have any conservative voices left” pic.twitter.com/OqG0ACOmov
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 26, 2023
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) also appeared on Newsmax ‘absolutely” agreed with a Newssmax host who asked if the Senate would hold hearings on why AT&T/DirecTV are ‘censoring conservative,” which again, is false.
“This censorship, by companies like AT&T, of conservative voices,” Scott falsely claimed, “has got to stop. We need to hold hearings.”
Rick Scott calls for congressional hearings into DirecTV dropping Newsmax
(Note: The US is currently on track to default on its debt without congressional action) pic.twitter.com/mKteAg3Vrn
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 26, 2023
Not to be outdone, U.S. Rep. Mónica De La Cruz actually made a speech on the House floor. Stumbling over her words from a pre-written statement while repeatedly stressing “AT&T,” the GOP Congresswoman from Texas falsely called it “another victory in the woke left’s efforts to cancel conservatives and limit free speech.”
De La Cruz: DirecTV, one of my district’s largest satellite providers, has threatened to remove newsmax.. This appears to be another victory in the woke left’s efforts to cancel conservatives and limit free speech pic.twitter.com/8BeVUQAqPh
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2023
But Sirius XM host and attorney Dean Obeidallah has strong words for Republicans who are using their government power to try to pressure private entities like AT&T and Newsmax to make business decisions they have determined are not in the interests of their shareholders: “This is 3rd world country BS.”
The “head of Newsmax played the white right victimhood card,” he adds, saying the reason “they were dropped was for their political views. That is 100% a lie. The GOP wants to force businesses to do what they want or suffer consequences like their beloved Putin does in Russia.”
Watch the videos of Republicans supporting Newsmax and calling for hearings above or at this link.
MELTDOWN
Meltdown: After Watching Impeachment Hearing Trump Lashes Out at Dems and Media as ‘Sick’ Days After Hospital Visit
President Donald Trump admitted he was watching portions of Tuesday’s impeachment hearings, and at a Cabinet meeting in front of reporters and cameras he lashed out at Democrats and the media for questioning his health.
“These people are sick. They’re sick,” Trump said, just days after being ushered to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an unscheduled visit. “And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media.”
“I hope they can get their act straightened out, because it’s very, very bad, and very, very dangerous for our country,” the president concluded. “Go ahead, please. Go,” Trump ordered, telling reporters to leave.
TRUMP offers these uplifting words about Democrats: “These people are sick. They’re sick. And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media.” pic.twitter.com/ukt4AGZevc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2019
A White House official then yelled at reporters to get out. Watch the president’s face:
A White House official *SCREAMS* at reporters to get out of the Oval Office as Trump makes bizarre facial expressions pic.twitter.com/Q8fJZQpuug
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2019
It’s unclear why President Trump repeatedly claims, “We don’t have freedom of the press in this country.”
Minutes earlier Trump called the House’s impeachment investigation “a little kangaroo court, headed by little Shifty Schiff,” referring to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. “We don’t have lawyers, we don’t have witnesses, we don’t have anything – and yet I just got to watch, and the Republicans are killing it, because it’s a – it’s a scam. A big scam. They’re doing something that the Founders never thought possible and the Founders didn’t want.
Trending
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
No, Haitian Immigrants Aren’t Eating Cats in Ohio
- News2 days ago
JD Vance Causing ‘Surge’ In New Democratic Volunteers and Donors, House Minority Whip Says
- HATE CRIMES2 days ago
Leaders of White Supremacist Group Terrorgram Charged, Face Up to 220 Years in Prison
- politics2 days ago
Trump Calls for ‘Biden Comeback’ Day Before Debate With Kamala Harris
- LGBT2 days ago
Tim Walz Mocks Anti-LGBTQ Book Bans During HRC Speech
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
JD Vance Says in 2020 He Wouldn’t Certify Election: ‘Let the Country Have the Debate’
- politics2 days ago
Americans Split On Whether Trump Should Go to Jail in Stormy Daniels Case
- News1 day ago
Trump Calls for Government Shutdown: ‘CLOSE IT DOWN!!!’