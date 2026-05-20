‘Sycophancy Sweepstakes’: Columnist Scorches GOP’s ‘Dishonor’ in Service to Trump

Bulwark columnist Bill Kristol is scorching “Suckups,” those GOP lawmakers who are running in the “sycophancy sweepstakes” to praise President Donald Trump.

He began with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who said: “Those who try to destroy Trump politically, standing in the way of his agenda are going to lose.”

“This is the party of Donald Trump,” Graham added. “There is no room in this party to destroy his agenda.”

Kristol turned to U.S. Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), a “wealthy business executive” who “graduated with a degree in government—magna cum laude—from Harvard,” who then “succeeded in the casino business.”

Pointing to the defeat of Indiana state representatives who opposed Trump, to the defeat of Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) who voted to impeach him, and now U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Kristol asked, “what’s there to do but to try not only to echo but to surpass Sen. Graham?”

He then mocked Congressman Fine’s Tuesday tweet: “This is @realDonaldTrump’s Republican Party. The rest of us get the privilege of living in it.”

Kristol said that “Fine had no hesitation in choosing flattery over respectability. And who can say, in the age of Trump and the party of Trump, that his choice was a foolish one?”

Kristol is a longtime conservative pundit who served as a GOP vice presidential chief of staff. He is now a former Republican who recently declared he is a Democrat.

“Today’s Republican party is no party for respectable men,” he wrote. “Georgia Secretary of State Brad [Raffensperger] and his deputy Gabriel Sterling, who courageously and honorably stood up to Trump in 2020, were crushed in GOP primaries yesterday.”

He quoted former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who became one of the most prominent Never Trump Republicans: “I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible,: she said in her opening remarks at the January 6 Committee hearings. “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Kristol concluded: “For now, Donald Trump is still here, and Republican dishonor is greater than ever.”

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