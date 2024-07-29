Trump’s ‘Weird’ VP Running Mate Doesn’t Represent ‘Normal’ Ohioans: JD Vance’s Congressman

The U.S. Congressman who represents the district Trump vice-presidential running mate JD Vance lives in says the first-term Republican U.S. Senator’s “views and beliefs” do not represent the people or values of his district, and is calling the campaign he’s running “one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright weirdest.”

“I represent 800K people in Congress from Southwest Ohio. They’re hardworking and kind, and they care about their families, neighbors, and communities. But I also represent JD Vance,” writes U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) in lengthy social media thread Monday that’s received nearly a half-million views.

“Right now, Mr. Vance is running one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright *weirdest* campaigns for Vice President we’ve ever seen,” Landsman adds. “And because Mr. Vance claims SW Ohio as his own, I want to clarify that he couldn’t be more different from the *normal* people who actually live here.”

Congressman Landsman says he and Vance, 39, live “just a few miles” apart. They both first got selected to Congress in 2022, and while the district is “purple,” Landsman says he won it by more than five points, while Vance lost that district by nearly nine.

“Mr. Vance makes fun of single women, calling them a ‘bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives,’ ” writes Landsman, serving up several of the Ohio Senator’s positions.

“Mr. Vance has called for a ‘federal response’ to women travelling across state lines to get an abortion. Just last month, Mr. Vance voted *against* protecting the right to access IVF treatment.”

“Mr. Vance thinks people should have to stay in violent marriages and not get divorced. He thinks some people should get more votes in elections than others, depending on whether they can have children.”

On Friday news broke that in 2021, before his official Senate run, Vance suggested America should “punish” people for not having children, saying that not having children is “bad.”

Vance said: “we need to reward the things that we think are good and punish the things that we think are bad. So you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good. If you’re making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”

Delving into the extremely unpopular Project 2025, which is closely tied to Donald Trump and run by over 100 people “who worked under Trump,” according to NewsNation, Landsman added: “Mr. Vance is intricately involved in Project 2025 – going so far as to write the forward for the Heritage Foundation President’s new book coming out soon.”

“Southwest Ohio doesn’t like this guy,” Landsman concludes, “so take it from the folks who know him best. Mr. Vance is just weird – there’s no other way to say it. This isn’t a guy we want anywhere near the White House.”

