Eight Years Ago JD Vance Wondered How Many Americans Donald Trump Had ‘Sexually Assaulted’
Before he became a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican U.S. Senator and now Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, JD Vance indicated he believed Donald Trump had committed sexual assault, according to a new CNN report.
In 2016, JD Vance appeared countless times on television, as he did that September, less than two months before the election that would put Donald Trump in the White House. Vance at the time was promoting his new bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” when he sat down with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff who told the audience his book is, “a timely portrait of Americans who are often ignored and misunderstood.”
One month later, continuing to appear on news shows and in speaking engagements, Vance talked about the plight of “America’s forgotten working class,” the title of his October 2016 TED Talk where he lamented about how “affirmative action” impacts “the white working class.”
That same month, as CNN reported Tuesday, Vance also appeared in an MSNBC segment and was asked about Donald Trump’s alleged sexual assault of a woman he sat next to on an airplane.
Jessica Leeds, who in October of 2016 was 74, told The New York Times that during that plane ride decades earlier, Trump “was like an octopus,” and his “hands were everywhere.”
“It was an assault,” Leeds alleged.
“About 45 minutes after takeoff,” The Times reported, “she recalled, Mr. Trump lifted the armrest and began to touch her.”
“According to Ms. Leeds, Mr. Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.”
CNN reports, “Vance said it was hard to believe Trump’s denials over Leeds.”
“At a fundamental level, this is sort of a ‘he said, she said,’ right? And at the end of the day, do you believe Donald Trump, who always tells the truth? Just kidding,” Vance told MSNBC, “sarcastically,” as CNN describes. “Or do you believe that woman on that tape?”
“In October 2016,” CNN adds, “Vance tweeted, ‘What percentage of the American population has @realDonaldTrump sexually assaulted?’ “
“In deleted likes from his Twitter account, reviewed by CNN, Vance had also indicated he believed Trump’s accusers and those who criticized Trump as a ‘serial sexual assault[er].’ “
“ ‘Maybe the Central Park 5 could take out a full-page ad to condemn the coddling of thug real estate barons who commit serial sexual assault,’ read the post, again posted just after the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape surfaced.”
“Another post liked in 2016 by Vance said, ‘I wish there was a 2nd Vice Presidential debate just to see @GovPenceIN deny that Trump said he grabbed p*ssy.’ “
Fast forward to 2023.
JD Vance’s take on that alleged Trump airplane sexual assault became very different.
In 2023, “Vance said he believed his ‘friend’ Trump, just after the former president was found liable by a jury for sexual abuse against author E. Jean Carroll,” according to CNN.
“ ‘I think fundamentally the lawsuit is about something that happened 25 years ago. It’s a ‘he said, she said’ situation. And I trust my friend and the guy that I’ve known and gotten to know,’ the Ohio Republican told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, about six months after winning his US Senate race with Trump’s endorsement.”
Under Consideration for VP, Buttigieg Refuses to Speculate on Being Harris’ Running Mate
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, one of approximately ten Democrats reportedly under consideration by the Harris campaign to be her vice presidential running mate, is refusing to even discuss the possibility, or if he would accept if asked.
In a local interview with Spectrum News/NY1‘s Taylor Popielarz, Buttigieg was quick to tamp down any vice presidential speculation, calling it “inappropriate” to discuss on television, while saying his goal is to “help make the case” for Harris.
“At this point has the Harris campaign asked you for materials to vet you as a running mate?” Popielarz asked Tuesday.
“I don’t really want to speak to that, I don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about on television, but I will do everything I can in whatever way is most helpful to her, to make sure she’s our next president.”
Asked if he would be interested in being Harris’s vice president, Buttigieg would only say, “I love public service.”
“There’s also a lot of other things in life that I really love, including, along with Chasten, being a parent to two incredible kids. And I sincerely don’t know what the future will bring,” said the Transportation Secretary, who, now 42, is the youngest to ever hold that position. “I do know that I have a day job that I’m passionate about, and will do everything I can when I’m not doing that day job to help make the case for Kamala Harris to be the next president.”
Buttigieg went on to say Harris, “represents continuity in terms of values but change in terms of a new messenger who I think can speak in new ways to all generations of Americans. She can rightly share in credit for many of the administration’s greatest achievements: the historic infrastructure law, the 15 million jobs created, the work that’s been done to restore manufacturing to places like the industrial Midwest where I grew up,”
A Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, Buttigieg is a Rhodes Scholar, served in Afghanistan as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserves, is a former two-term Indiana mayor, and was a surrogate for the Biden 2020 campaign. President Biden said Buttigieg reminded him of his beloved, late son Beau Biden.
Buttigieg and his husband moved to Chasten’s home state of Michigan, a key battleground state, in 2022.
“When I married Chasten, I married into Michigan at some level to begin with,” Buttigieg said at the time, according to The Detroit News. “But it was really the arrival of our children that cemented our relationship to Traverse City.” Chasten’s parents live in Michigan.
Comparing him to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Spectrum/NY1 noted Buttigieg “is a native Midwesterner who could appeal to swing voters in the critical states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.”
Responding to the interview, Politico’s Adam Wren observed, “As a Senate-confirmed Cabinet member, and former presidential candidate, Buttigieg is in a little different territory than the others on the list—his disclosures are already readily available and more extensive than anything that can be scrounged up in a week.
Journalist Seth Abramson on Monday posted a Morning Consult poll from May that shows net favorability ratings in swing states among some high-profile Democrats.
Those of you saying Pete Buttigieg should be given very serious consideration as a potential Harris running mate: I agree.
And I believe he was one of the 10 people asked by Harris to submit documents to her campaign, though I am not sure if that has been officially confirmed. pic.twitter.com/S484BtUOmX
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 22, 2024
New:
Just spoke with @PeteButtigieg, in his personal capacity, about the 2024 race for president.
Has the @KamalaHarris campaign asked him for materials to vet him as a running mate?
“I don’t really want to speak to that…but what I will say is I’m going to do everything I… pic.twitter.com/hqlVkveSyB
— Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 23, 2024
Buttigieg Praises Harris’s Focus on ‘People’s Families’ – Slams Vance’s ‘Childless’ Attack
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate JD Vance, destroying his attack on “childless” Democrats, which he had described as the “future” of the Democratic Party.
In a wide-ranging CNN interview Tuesday night (videos below), Buttigieg criticized Vance’s “obvious interest in power,” highlighting his switch from being extremely anti-Trump to joining the convicted felon’s run for the White House. He also mocked Trump’s apparent attempt to withdraw from an ABC News debate now that Kamala Harris is the Democrats’ de-facto presidential nominee.
CNN host Kaitlan Collins played a 2021 clip in which now-Senator Vance had told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, “It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Collins noted that Buttigieg now has kids and Vice President Harris is a step-mother.
“The really sad thing is, he said that after Chasten and I had been through a fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey,” Secretary Buttigieg responded, referring to his husband with whom he is now raising twins. “He couldn’t have known that but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children.”
“And it’s not about his kids, or my kids, or the vice president’s family,” Buttigieg continued. “It’s about your family, people’s families, whose well-being will depend on whether we go into a future led by somebody like Kamala Harris, who is focused on expanding the prosperity, the freedom, the well-being of our families. And by the way, especially if you have kids and you’re worried about climate, choosing between a party that has a plan on climate that creates jobs, and a party that still calls it a hoax even as we went through the hottest day in world history. Or do you want your children to grow up in a country defined by a return to the chaos and recrimination and cruelty that was the hallmark of the Trump era?”
Buttigieg: I mean the really sad thing is he said that after Chasten and I had been through fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey. He couldn’t have known that, but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children pic.twitter.com/lFHV44ONPp
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2024
Buttigieg also called Donald Trump’s decision to add the Ohio Republican Senator to the ticket “regrettable,” while mocking Vance’s flip flop from anti-Trump to Trump running mate.
He told Collins, “the choice of JD Vance is a regrettable choice, because he’s somebody who was at his most convincing and effective when he talked about how unfit for office Donald Trump is, and he has not explained any reason other than, of course, his obvious interest in power.”
Buttigieg said Vance’s “whole identity is that he is connected to Appalachia, a place that is being hurt so profoundly by the opioid crisis. So the fact that he didn’t just refer to Donald Trump as an idiot, though he did, didn’t just say all kinds of things about how he was terrible, but compared Donald Trump to opioids – that is literally the darkest, most negative thing someone connected to Appalachia could possibly say about a politician. And that was in public, right? In private, he was comparing him to Hitler, reportedly. He has yet to explain why his opinion would be any different other than his own search for power.”
Buttigieg: Vance is a regrettable choice because he is somebody who was at his most convincing and effective when he talked about how unfit for office Trump is. And he is not explained any reason other than of course, his obvious interest in power, why he changed his mind pic.twitter.com/lATZRqVj1G
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2024
Collins, noting Trump has claimed he will debate Harris, but not in the previously-agreed ABC News setting, also asked Buttigieg if he thinks Trump is “scared” to debate Vice President Harris.
As she acknowledged Trump agreed to debate Harris, possibly more than once, Buttigieg interjected, saying: “only after backing out of the debate he already agreed to, though, right?”
“I think the interesting thing about this is, what changed,” Buttigieg asked, “from when he said he was ready to do an ABC debate and when he now says he’s not? ABC didn’t change. Donald Trump didn’t change. But there’s a new candidate and clearly he hesitates to debate her on the exact same terms that he thought to be okay.”
Asked why he thinks Trump is “scared” to debate Harris, Buttigieg replied, “I think she is going to be so effective.”
“And she’s going to lay bare his inability to talk about anything but himself and his past. I think what you’ll see is two things that I’m ready for, excited for Americans to see. Yes, the contrast, the way as she laid out very powerfully, she as a prosecutor who has defended people from people like Donald Trump, [she’s] gonna remind everybody about that record, but also a contrast in governing records.”
“She’s going to be I think, very effective in reminding Americans that on issue after issue, they already agree with us, they already agree with her and Democrats. Americans agree with Democrats and disagree with Donald Trump, on taxes and his agenda of tax cuts for the rich. They agree with Kamala Harris, Democrats, and disagree with Donald Trump on his removal of the right to choose in this country. And gun violence, marriage, you can go on down the list. I think she’s very well-positioned to remind Americans of that fact.”
Collins: You think Trump is scared to debate her?
Buttigieg: Afraid, yeah
Collins: Why?
Buttigieg: Because I think she is going to be so effective and she’s going to lay bare his inability to talk about anything but himself.. pic.twitter.com/dKYXI89OGS
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Harris Super PAC Picks Up $7 Million Donation From Megadonor Who Demanded Biden’s Exit
One of the top Democratic megadonors who called on President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign has just handed a pro-Harris super PAC $7 million. The large donation comes amid record-breaking donations to Harris’ new presidential campaign as well as massive donations to Democratic groups.
After President Biden’s damning debate performance on June 27, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announced, “Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” Deadline reported July 3.
Hastings had donated $1.6 million to Biden’s successful 2020 election effort, and $100,000 to his re-election bid.
“After the depressing debate, we are in the game again,” Hastings told The Information. The tech and business site in an exclusive reported Tuesday that “Hastings said it was his biggest donation ever in support of a single candidate.”
RELATED: Schumer and Jeffries Gleefully Endorse Harris in Joint Presser After Trump Morning Meltdown
Hastings on Tuesday also posted on X, “Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win.”
In addition to securing the endorsement of nearly every congressional Democrat, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday, Vice President Harris set an all-time donations record in her first 24 hours as the leading Democratic candidate: $81 million according to the campaign.
On Tuesday Harris held her first rally as the Democratic presidential candidate and de-facto nominee, telling thousands of cheering supporters, “we are running a people-powered campaign,” and “we will be a people first presidency.”
