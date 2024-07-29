News
‘BFD’: Biden Plan to Reform ‘Rogue’ Supreme Court Hailed as ‘Remarkable’ by Experts
In what is being seen by legal experts as a “major” and “remarkable” change in his positions, President Joe Biden on Monday issued a three-point plan to reform the U.S. Supreme Court, after years of ethics scandals, largely by conservative justices, some of which have been called actual violations of federal law. President Biden had previously been opposed to certain court reforms.
“On top of dangerous and extreme decisions that overturn settled legal precedents — including Roe v. Wade — the court is mired in a crisis of ethics,” President Biden warned in a Washington Post op-ed. “Scandals involving several justices have caused the public to question the court’s fairness and independence, which are essential to faithfully carrying out its mission of equal justice under the law. For example, undisclosed gifts to justices from individuals with interests in cases before the court, as well as conflicts of interest connected with Jan. 6 insurrectionists, raise legitimate questions about the court’s impartiality.”
“Already our greatest modern president,” wrote constitutional law scholar and Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe, President Biden “earns our gratitude yet again by calling for these essential reforms to #SCOTUS — and by moving to heal the wound this rogue Court inflicted on our Constitution when it put the presidency above the law.”
President Biden’s three-point plan calls for a constitutional amendment “that makes clear no President is above the law or immune from prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” The White House says in an announcement. That amendment would be in direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision surprising many legal experts granting presidents broad, and “absolute” immunity for “official acts” while in office.
The President is also calling for term limits for Supreme Court justices, with each justice serving up to 18 years and each president appointing a new justice every two years.
“Term limits would help ensure that the Court’s membership changes with some regularity; make timing for Court nominations more predictable and less arbitrary; and reduce the chance that any single Presidency imposes undue influence for generations to come,” The White House says.
And finally, President Biden is calling for an enforceable code of ethics for Supreme Court justices “that require Justices to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity, and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest.
Wendy Weiser, vice president of the Brennan Center for Justice, called Biden’s plan, “a remarkable and historical step forward.”
“No one should have public power for so long; no one should be the judge in their own case; and no one should be above the law,” she wrote.
Notably absent from the President’s plan: some had expected him to endorse expanding the number of justices on the Court, from nine to at least 12. That would reflect the 12 judicial circuits, as well as the tremendous expansion in U.S. population and demographics since the last time the Court’s size was altered: well over a century ago, in 1869.
Some Democratic U.S. Senators support expanding the Court via the Judiciary Act.
The New Republic’s Matt Ford observes, “Biden’s SCOTUS reform op-ed is curiously opaque on whether he supports term limits via amendment or legislation, which is the big split among advocates.”
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted New York State’s $25 million civil case against Trump University, applauded the President’s three-count plan and called for a few additions: “Wonderful news — and then let’s add 4 more justices and a maximum age of 75.”
After Vice President Kamala Harris, the de-facto Democratic presidential nominee endorsed Biden’s plan, NYU professor of law Melissa Murray called it “Huge.”
Professor of law Leah Litman, who co-hosts a podcast on the Supreme Court with Professor Murray, says, “let’s take a moment to appreciate that it’s a BFD for a sitting Democratic President, a long time institutionalist who was opposed to court reform *four years ago* has now publicly endorsed court reform.”
“Biden’s change,” she adds, “is a testament both to how the current Court’s egregious behavior is offputting to normie Dems – and causes them to revisit their positions – and to the many organizers, commentators, etc beating the court reform drum.”
“This is major,” declared Maya Sen, Professor of Public Policy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. “Just a few years ago, Biden was against any kind of Court reform.”
President Biden’s call for reform has the backing of, among others, Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis,
Trump’s ‘Weird’ VP Running Mate Doesn’t Represent ‘Normal’ Ohioans: JD Vance’s Congressman
The U.S. Congressman who represents the district Trump vice-presidential running mate JD Vance lives in says the first-term Republican U.S. Senator’s “views and beliefs” do not represent the people or values of his district, and is calling the campaign he’s running “one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright weirdest.”
“I represent 800K people in Congress from Southwest Ohio. They’re hardworking and kind, and they care about their families, neighbors, and communities. But I also represent JD Vance,” writes U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) in lengthy social media thread Monday that’s received nearly a half-million views.
“Right now, Mr. Vance is running one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright *weirdest* campaigns for Vice President we’ve ever seen,” Landsman adds. “And because Mr. Vance claims SW Ohio as his own, I want to clarify that he couldn’t be more different from the *normal* people who actually live here.”
Congressman Landsman says he and Vance, 39, live “just a few miles” apart. They both first got selected to Congress in 2022, and while the district is “purple,” Landsman says he won it by more than five points, while Vance lost that district by nearly nine.
“Mr. Vance makes fun of single women, calling them a ‘bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives,’ ” writes Landsman, serving up several of the Ohio Senator’s positions.
“Mr. Vance has called for a ‘federal response’ to women travelling across state lines to get an abortion. Just last month, Mr. Vance voted *against* protecting the right to access IVF treatment.”
“Mr. Vance thinks people should have to stay in violent marriages and not get divorced. He thinks some people should get more votes in elections than others, depending on whether they can have children.”
On Friday news broke that in 2021, before his official Senate run, Vance suggested America should “punish” people for not having children, saying that not having children is “bad.”
Vance said: “we need to reward the things that we think are good and punish the things that we think are bad. So you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good. If you’re making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”
Delving into the extremely unpopular Project 2025, which is closely tied to Donald Trump and run by over 100 people “who worked under Trump,” according to NewsNation, Landsman added: “Mr. Vance is intricately involved in Project 2025 – going so far as to write the forward for the Heritage Foundation President’s new book coming out soon.”
“Southwest Ohio doesn’t like this guy,” Landsman concludes, “so take it from the folks who know him best. Mr. Vance is just weird – there’s no other way to say it. This isn’t a guy we want anywhere near the White House.”
News
‘Close’: Trump Claims World War III Could Erupt if He Does Not Become President Again
Meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, Donald Trump declared World War III is “close,” and issuing a warning suggesting if he does not win re-election in November it could erupt.
Video of his full remarks was published by Florida’s WPTV. A shorter clip is below.
Trump’s meeting, criticized by some as a violation of the Logan Act, comes at a critical time for the U.S. and Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu, a Trump-supporter who is considered by some to be refusing to end the Gaza War, addressed Congress on Wednesday at the invitation of House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Netanyahu on Thursday.
In May, The International Criminal Court (ICC) filed to obtain arrest warrants for Netanyahu, alleging war crimes.
Trump quickly launched into an attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, who is his likely 2024 presidential opponent, telling reporters she is, “a radical left person, San Francisco, destroyed San Francisco. She’s really a destroyer. She isn’t a builder.”
“I actually don’t know how a person who’s Jewish can vote for her. But that’s up to them,” Trump added.
“Now she’s taken over and she’s worse than him. She’s actually worse than him. So we’ll see how it goes. But if it all works out. If we win, it’ll be very simple. It’s all gonna work out and very quickly.”
“If we don’t we’re going to end up with major wars in the Middle East and maybe a Third World War. You are closer to a Third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We’ve never been so close because we have incompetent people running our country,” Trump claimed.
Watch video below or at this link.
Trump is having a fake cabinet meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/pKYwfJeSYD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2024
News
JD Vance Suggested America Should ‘Punish’ People for Not Having Children
Trump vice presidential running mate JD Vance, under fire for his 2021 remarks calling Democrats “childless cat ladies” and saying parents should be given more voting rights than those without children, is now being criticized after video resurfaced of him suggesting people who don’t have children should be punished, because not having kids is “bad.”
Vance, closely tied to the “broligarch” class of right-wing tech billionaires like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, is a venture capitalist whose memoir catapulted him to national attention, which he parlayed into a successful U.S. Senate run with the backing of his uber-wealthy mentors.
Before announcing his 2022 Senate run, Vance made numerous public appearances, including sharing his extremist views with powerful talk show host, far-right wing activist, and Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk.
“So JD,” Kirk, a member of the highly-secretive Council on National Policy asked, according to ABC News, “what are you going to do to change this conversation? Everything we have to do should be about moving ideas from unthinkable, to sensible, to popular, to policy.”
“In response,” ABC News reports, “Vance, who at the time had not yet officially launched his 2022 Senate campaign, suggested that the country needed to ‘reward the things that we think are good’ and ‘punish the things that we think are bad’ — before suggesting that individuals without children should be taxed at a higher rate than those with children.”
The full quote, contained in video (below) posted Friday by the liberal super PAC and opposition research firm American Bridge, which comports with ABC News’ reporting, is, “we need to reward the things that we think are good and punish the things that we think are bad. So you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good. If you’re making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”
In that same year, 2021, Vance called universal child care, “a massive subsidy to the lifestyle preferences of the affluent over the preferences of the middle and working class.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Unreal. JD Vance claimed childless adults should pay a higher tax rate than those with children because we should “punish the things that we think are bad.” pic.twitter.com/LpIKAyLlOe
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) July 26, 2024
