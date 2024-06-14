OPINION
‘Pyongyang in the Rotunda’: GOP Red Carpet Rollout for Trump’s DC Trip Likened to North Korea
Donald Trump’s first return to Capitol Hill since the violent and deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection he fomented elicited responses of celebratory embrace, near-coronation, and a whitewashing of history from House and Senate Republicans and some of the mainstream media. That has critics sounding the alarm, likening their remarks to those of the subjects of authoritarian dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Trump is the Republican Party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee, a convicted felon awaiting sentencing who remains criminally indicted and out on bail in three other jurisdictions, an adjudicated rapist and fraudster who has been credibly accused by at least 18 to 23 or more women of varying degrees of sexual misconduct including harassment, assault, and rape, who allegedly had sex with a Playboy Bunny, and a porn star, the latter just four months after his third and current wife had given birth to their four-month old son.
He is a one-term, twice impeached ex-president who made over 30,000 “false or misleading claims” during his four years in the Oval Office, whose “inept and insufficient” response was in part responsible for about 40% of the COVID-19 pandemic deaths in the U.S., according to a February 2021 study that deemed them preventable.
And as of today, Donald Trump is 78 years old, and the subject of a New Yorker column published Friday alleging “age-related diminishment of a candidate.”
The ex-president met with House Republicans Thursday morning at the same restaurant where a pipe bomb was found outside on January 6, 2021. It’s just a seven-minute walk from the halls of Congress, where many of those same lawmakers who were jovially dining with and cheering on Trump, had huddled, hunkered-down, and fled through that centuries-old symbol of American democracy, afraid for their lives as supporters of the then-Commander-in-Chief – some of whom have said in court documents they believed were acting under his instructions – attacked the U.S. Capitol building and police, used the American flag as a spear, defecated on the walls, broke windows, damaged, destroyed, and stole U.S. Government property, hunted for the Democratic Speaker of the House, calling her by name, and hunted for the Republican Vice President, chanting their threats to “hang Mike Pence,” in a coordinated effort to help Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election he had lost by over seven million votes, and 74 Electoral College votes.
None of that matters now to the people’s elected representatives of the Republican Party in the House and Senate.
U.S. Senator, venture capitalist, and former “Never Trumper,” J.D. Vance (R-OH) on Thursday, walking in Washington, D.C. after he and nearly all of the Republican Senators met with Donald Trump and gave him a 30-second standing ovation, told reporters the GOP has absolved Trump of guilt and responsibility for the deadly insurrection three years ago.
“Well look, I think no real Republican with any credibility in the party is still blaming him for January the 6th. Frankly, some of his critics were in the room (Thursday) and were supportive and are supportive. So I think it’s a good thing and the Republican Party’s in a good place.”
Sen. JD Vance on Trump: “No real republican with any credibility in the party is still blaming him (for january 6.) Frankly, some of his critics were in the room and were supportive and are supportive. So I think it’s a good thing and the republican party is in a good place.” pic.twitter.com/cfuLXPwyjN
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) June 13, 2024
After House Republicans had breakfast with Trump, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, criticized for apparently not remembering Congress is a co-equal brach of the U.S. government and Donald Trump is no longer a leader of any branch of government, glowingly bragged the ex-president “said I’m doing a very good job.”
Mike Johnson says that during the House GOP meeting with Trump today, Trump “said very complementary things about all of us. We had sustained applause. he said I’m doing a very good job. We’re grateful for that.” pic.twitter.com/MO29NPtrto
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2024
Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff for a Democratic U.S. Congressman, blasted Senate Republicans after they met with Trump, saying they “just rolled the red carpet out and welcomed him back with smiles and handshakes.”
He posted a photo of Trump warmly shaking hands with Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly had not spoken to Trump since before the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S Capitol, and on that day declared him “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection.
It’s so awesome that he unleashed a violent mob on this place and was happy to torch the Constitution and get everyone here killed to keep his hold on power and these fucking people just rolled the red carpet out and welcomed him back with smiles and handshakes. It’s really great https://t.co/9BFQtd2vTr
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 14, 2024
Journalist and Public Notice founder Aaron Rupar posted a “supercut” of Republicans responding to Trump’s visit, also likening their embrace to how subjects speak of dictators.
here’s a supercut of Republicans kissing Trump’s ass after meeting with him today. big Dear Leader energy. pic.twitter.com/UjZbeGdCp5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2024
Award-winning Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall praised Rupar and blasted Republicans: “For all the ‘triumphant returns’ and ‘Trumps flexes’ and all the rest I don’t think anyone beside @atrupar really captured it. This was Pyongyang in the Rotunda. The maniacal clapping in unison, MTG almost breaking down in tears cuz Trump smiled at her. Total North Korea vibe.”
Critics are slamming not only House and Senate Republicans, but the mainstream media’s coverage, especially a social media post by the Associated Press, which declared Trump’s return to D.C. “triumphant,” a term often reserved for a conquering or undefeated hero.
Veteran journalist and D.C. Bureau Chief of Mother Jones, David Corn, co-author of the 2018 book, “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump,” criticized the AP’s post, saying: “Sounds like a North Korean report.”
Award-winning journalist Steve Silberman called the AP’s post, “an instant candidate for the Museum of American Fascism.”
This @ap tweet is an instant candidate for the Museum of American Fascism. Carve it in stone and put it over the entrance. It should be an enduring source of burning shame and embarrassment for the entire organization, as well as a warning to other media. pic.twitter.com/imCvzs6yyX
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 14, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
OPINION
‘We Do Not Remember When You Tried to Have Us Killed’: GOP Slammed for Trump Standing Ovation
Donald Trump returned to Capitol Hill Thursday, the first time since the violent and deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection he fomented, spending the morning with House Republicans and the afternoon with Senate Republicans – who for more than 30 seconds gave the criminally convicted and still criminally-indicted ex-president a standing ovation.
Critics slammed Republicans for honoring a convicted felon whose “Big Lie” and actions put their own lives at risk, and resulted in death and tremendous injury and violence during and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy.
“Republican senators just gave a standing ovation to the convicted felon who wants to pardon the violent mob that broke into and defecated all over our nation’s Capitol,” The Lincoln Project said on social media. They added, “He sent bloodthirsty mob after these people on January 6th.”
“Congressional Republicans just gave a standing ovation to the re-election losing, twice impeached, quadruply indicted, adjudicated rapist, business fraud & convicted felon who sent a rabid mob to attack them & their colleagues 3 years ago,” wrote activist and social media influencer JoJoFromJerz, who has nearly one million followers on X. “And that is how you know it is a cult.”
“It’s really not very complicated or subtle. And no one denies it,” observed Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski. “Trump requires total loyalty to him or he’s at war with you. Loyalty over the law, the constitution, and the country. And his party has sworn an oath of omertà and fealty to him uber alles. And surrendered America.”
“We are with you Dear Glorious Leader Trump Eternal. We do not remember when you tried to have us killed so you could stay in power. No, Dear Leader, we applaud for you. Your rule is mighty and you are all-powerful!” mocked professor of communication Jennifer Mercieca.
Watch the short clip below or at this link.
Trump gets an ovation from Republican senators pic.twitter.com/AMC3yIeyLu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2024
OPINION
‘Lying’: Johnson Slammed for Latest Claim on Trump Respecting Peaceful Transfer of Power
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Wednesday celebrated Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Washington, D.C. to meet with House and Senate Republicans, barely blocks away from where the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and on democracy itself took place. Many hold the-then president and his “Big Lie” responsible for the insurrection, and he has been indicted on charges related to it.
Johnson was asked if the ex-president is committed to and respects the peaceful transfer of power.
The Speaker’s response has angered some critics.
Johnson has a tenuous grip on his gavel and on the House GOP majority. He has already faced one vote to remove him, and survived it thanks to House Democrats. To shore up his power, Johnson has traveled to Mar-a-Lago to appear with the indicted and now criminally-convicted ex-president, and has promoted several pieces of legislation critics say only serve as messaging vehicles to please Trump.
Pointing out that this will be the first time Trump has met with both House and Senate Republicans in D.C. since the January 6 insurrection, a reporter Wednesday morning asked the Speaker, “are you committed or have you spoken about basically not doing anything like that again and committing to respecting the American tradition of peaceful transfer?”
Johnson, whose emotions are often on view, repeatedly frowned and looked irritated as the reporter spoke.
“Of course he respects that,” Johnson said frustratedly. “And we all do and we’ve all talked about it ad nauseam.”
“We’re excited to welcome President Trump back and he’ll be meeting with the Senate Republicans of course, after he has a breakfast with us. And there’s high anticipation here and great excitement.”
Ahead of Johnson’s remarks CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane had posted where Thursday’s meeting with House Republicans and Donald Trump will take place.
Trump meets with House Republicans tomorrow morning at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, DC
If the name of that location sounds familiar… it was outside the Capitol Hill Club where a pipe bomb was discovered on Jan 6, 2021
Still unsolved
====> pic.twitter.com/h68mvG5paX
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 12, 2024
If there were no question about Donald Trump’s commitment to the peaceful transfer of power – and there is given to this day he calls insurrectionists, “warriors,” “victims,” “hostages,” and “patriots” – the Speaker would not need to be discussing it “ad nauseam.”
As a backbencher before being elevated to Speaker, Johnson was not just a little-known congressman, he was an architect of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Johnson spread election fraud conspiracy theories and lies, as a CNN investigation published in April confirmed.
Also back in April, Johnson tried to rewrite history, whitewashing the role of insurrectionists and those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, saying some of them were “innocent, you know, people who were there and just happened to be walking through the building.”
Highlighting those remarks, The New Republic reported, “the Republican leader seemed to suggest that the 2,000 people who charged the halls, destroyed federal property, and interrupted the peaceful presidential transfer of power—1,265 of whom have been charged by federal authorities—were actually mere innocent bystanders.”
Critics were quick to call out Johnson’s remarks.
Veteran journalist John Harwood responded, saying, “by lying here, Johnson shows he understands that what he and House GOP helped Trump do in Jan 2021, and what Trump intends to do again if necessary, is wrong.”
He added, “if he weren’t ashamed of it, he’d tell the truth.”
Award-winning CNBC/NBC News reporter Carl Quintanilla responded to Johnson’s remarks with a 4-second clip of a someone who appears to be attacking law enforcement with the American flag on January 6.
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 12, 2024
“Bullshit,” declared former Tea Party Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh. “Trump is humanly incapable of accepting an election loss. He will NEVER respect the peaceful transfer of power. And Mike Johnson knows that.”
The Biden campaign reposted the video and remarked, “(No, he clearly does not).”
Media critic and former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob responded with: “Mike Johnson is a lying traitor.”
Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn wrote: “Given that Trump has promised to pardon the 1/6 insurrectionist rioters who attacked the Capitol, he’s not showing much respect for the rule of law or the peaceful transfer of power. Johnson is lying for Trump. That’s not very Biblical.”
Watch Johnson’s remarks below or at this link.
Q: “Trump is coming here…for the first time…since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol…have you spoken with him about not doing anything like that again and committing to…respecting the peaceful transfer of power?”
Johnson: “Of course, he respects that, and we all do.” pic.twitter.com/g22nEZukpH
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) June 12, 2024
See the video and social media posts above or at this link.
OPINION
Katie Britt Was So Outraged Over Democrats’ Contraception Bill She Didn’t Even Vote
U.S. Senator Katie Britt on Tuesday signed onto a GOP statement denouncing Democrats’ Right to Contraception legislation to protect the right to access, use, and prescribe contraception, falsely claiming the bill infringed on religious liberties and would provide “condoms to little kids.” On Wednesday, the freshman Republican from Alabama, who insists she supports contraception, chose to not even vote.
At least eight in ten Americans support the Democrats’ bill, including 90% of Democrats, 75% of Republicans, and 70% of independents, according to Navigator Research.
In total, twenty-six Senate Republicans signed onto that statement, which was put out by U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL). Sen. Scott is running to replace Republican Leader Mitch McConnell when he retires. Senator Scott’s published positions are so extreme even Senator McConnell denounced them.
Senator Britt is likely best-known for delivering the Republicans’ official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. Fact-checkers had a field day with her “highly misleading” speech, destroying her suggestion President Biden’s policies were responsible for a woman who became a victim of sex-trafficking, which began in 2004, and happened in Mexico, not the U.S.
In a Senate floor speech this week before the failed vote, Britt accused Democrats of using “scare tactics” while falsely claiming the right to access, use, and prescribe contraception is not at risk.
“The goal of my Democrat colleagues right now is to scare the American people, to scare women across our great nation,” she declared, according to the text of her speech on her government website. “It’s not that they believe there is a problem they’re truly trying to solve. They’re prioritizing their own short-term partisan political interests. Sadly, this only does a disservice to the very families and the very women we should be trying to find common ground to help. We saw the false fearmongering with the MOMS Act. We’ve already seen it with issues like IVF. Just like with nationwide access to contraception, I want to make it clear that Republicans support continued nationwide access to IVF.”
But contraception is at risk.
In his 2022 concurring opinion on the Supreme Court decision stripping women of the constitutional right to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas issued a call for cases to challenge a landmark ruling, Griswold v. Connecticut, which found a constitutional right to contraception. Justice Thomas targeted all rulings that found a right to privacy, which the far-right justices believe does not exist in the Constitution. Should he be successful, the Court theoretically would strike down settled decisions that include the right to contraception, the right to same-sex intimate relations, and the right to marriage for same-sex couples.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote in 2022. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
And according to the Guttmacher Institute, “12 states allow some health care providers to refuse to provide services related to contraception.”
In her speech, Senator Britt mentioned the “MOMS Act,” her bill to help mothers, including those needing pre- and post-natal care. In a speech announcing her bill last month, Britt said her “legislation is especially important for Alabama because our state is in critical need of a strengthened support system for moms. Over a third of our state’s 67 counties are classified as maternal care deserts. And Alabama has the highest maternal mortality rate in the entire nation. The status quo is totally unacceptable, and I’m not going to stop working in this arena to advance meaningful solutions.”
What Britt neglected to mention is women’s access to prenatal care is rapidly diminishing in states with bans on abortion, because OB-GYNs are terrified of being arrested for providing necessary medical care.
On Thursday, calling Britt’s “condoms to little kids” claim a “weird lie,” Salon‘s Amanda Marcotte wrote: “Republicans use two big, interlocking lies to conceal an anti-contraception agenda from the public. First, they deny they intend to take birth control away, by limiting their definition of “birth control’ to condoms and the rhythm method. To justify that shell game, they lie about how the most popular and effective forms of birth control work, claiming they are ‘abortion.’ They ping-pong between these two lies, so that the fact-checkers can never keep up. ”
In her Senate floor speech Senator Britt said, “I want to be absolutely, 100% clear, that I support continued nationwide access to contraception.”
Sen. Britt, who calls herself a “proud champion for life,” does not appear to have ever defined what supporting continued nationwide access to contraception actually means.
Overall, nine Republicans and one Democrat (Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey) abstained from casting a vote on the Right to Contraception Act. The procedural vote needed 60 votes to move forward, It failed, 51-39. All no votes were from Republicans, except the no vote from Majority Leader Schumer, required to allow him to bring the bill again for a vote. All other Democrats who voted, voted “yea.” Only two Republicans, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, voted yes with the Democrats.
