News
Trump Took Millions From China, Saudi Arabia, Other Foreign Governments While President: Report
While serving as President of the United States, Donald Trump’s businesses accepted millions of dollars from numerous foreign governments, including China and Saudi Arabia – the very acts House Republicans have baselessly alleged Joe Biden performed as Vice President and as a private citizen before being elected President, despite having provided no actual proof.
“Donald J. Trump’s businesses received at least $7.8 million from 20 foreign governments during his presidency, according to new documents released by House Democrats on Thursday that show how much he received from overseas transactions while he was in the White House, most of it from China,” The New York Times reported Thursday. The paper calls it “concrete evidence that the former president engaged in the kind of conduct that House Republicans have labored, so far unsuccessfully, to prove that President Biden did as they work to build an impeachment case against him.”
The Wall Street Journal adds that the “report, underpinned by documents provided to House investigators by the accounting firm Mazars USA, offers a fuller picture of how Trump’s businesses benefited during his presidency as foreign officials may have tried to curry favor with Trump.”
In a break with tradition, as President, Donald Trump’s first foreign trip was to Saudi Arabia (video below), in May of 2017. One month earlier, Trump met with China’s President Xi at Mar-a-Lago. Ivanka Trump received patents from China that same day.
READ MORE: CNN Host Debunks Mike Johnson’s False Hundreds of ‘Known Terrorists’ Claim in Real Time
The 156-page report, “White House for Sale: How Princes, Prime Ministers, and Premiers Paid Off President Trump,” was produced by the House Democrats on the Oversight Committee under Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor. He calls the findings and conclusions in the report “astounding,” and says “they demand urgent action by the Congress and by the American people.”
The Journal offers staggering details from the report.
“Hundreds of pages of expenses seen by the Journal include at least $210,000 in real estate and lodging fees by Saudi Arabia in 2018, the same year Trump publicly doubted U.S. intelligence assessments that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi,” the WSJ writes. “And a few months earlier, a Saudi delegation paid $2,000 for coffee table flowers and towers of cookies at the same hotel.”
“Newly disclosed receipts also show that Hainan Airlines Holding, which then had connections to China’s leadership, incurred $195,662 in charges at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas during a 14-month period beginning days before Trump was elected in 2016,” the Journal adds. “Malaysia paid for a $10,000-per-night suite in Trump’s Washington hotel in September 2017 for then-Prime Minister Najib Razak while he was under a U.S. investigation for his role in a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal that ultimately helped topple his government. Malaysia’s spending caused a 70% jump in average nightly room revenue at Trump’s Washington hotel compared with other nights that month, the report said.”
READ MORE: ‘Outlandish and Feral’: Trump Plans to Turn DC Trial Into Conspiracy-Fueled Reality TV Show
Ranking Member Raskin writes in the report: “By elevating his personal financial interests and the policy priorities of corrupt foreign powers over the American public interest, former President Trump violated both the clear commands of the Constitution and the careful precedent set and observed by every previous Commander-in-Chief.”
“Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution forbids the President to accept money payments or gifts ‘of any kind whatever’ from foreign governments and monarchs unless he obtains ‘the Consent of the Congress’ to do so,” he observes. “Yet Donald Trump, while holding the office of president, used his business entities to pocket millions of dollars from foreign states and royalty and never once went to Congress to seek its consent. This report sets forth the records showing foreign government money—and all the spoils from royals we can find—pouring into hotels and buildings that the President continued to own during his presidency, all in direct violation of the Constitutional prohibition.”
Watch video of Trump being honored by Saudi Arabia during his first foreign trip below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Ginni’s Actions Require Justice Thomas to Recuse From Trump Colorado Case, Dems Say
Ginni Thomas‘ actions and “intimate involvement” with Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are sufficient grounds for her husband, Clarence Thomas, to recuse himself from a case the ex-president is asking the Supreme Court to decide, a group of House Democrats say in a scathing letter to the embattled U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
On Wednesday Donald Trump’s attorneys petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that finds section three of the Fourteenth Amendment disqualifies the ex-president from serving again, and therefore could not remain on the ballot.
“Not only did your wife attend the January 6 rally, but she was instrumental in planning it and bringing the insurrectionists to the Capitol,” the letter, led by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), charges, as NBC News reports. “Your wife was one of nine board members for a conservative political group that helped lead the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, a movement which culminated in the January 6 attack that the Colorado Supreme Court deemed an insurrection. It is unthinkable that you could be impartial in deciding whether an event your wife personally organized qualifies as an ‘insurrection’ that would prevent someone from holding the office of President.”
It “is hard to believe that her bias has no impact on you, which is why reasonable people aware of the relevant facts and circumstances doubt that you can fairly discharge your duty to be impartial in hearing this case,” the Democrats say.
READ MORE: ‘We Need to Turn Mickey Mouse Into a Nazi’: How the Far Right Openly Plots to Attack the Left
Alleging she has “shown a fervent bias in favor of Mr. Trump,” the letter is replete with details of Ginni Thomas’ additional activities. “Ms. Thomas urged Mr. Trump’s Chief of Staff (Mark Meadows) to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, with dozens of texts starting immediately after Election Day 2020 and ending only days after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
“She also signed a letter urging then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove outspoken Trump critics, Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, from the January 6 Committee. Ms. Thomas was a witness for Congress’ January 6 Committee due to her intimate involvement, and that Committee’s report is integral to this case. In her testimony to the Committee, nearly two years after the January 6 insurrection, Ms. Thomas testified that she still believed the 2020 election had been stolen.”
The Democrats call it “unreasonable to conclude your wife’s fervent views do not bleed over to and affect your opinions, and affect your ability to be impartial in a case about Mr. Trump’s efforts to prevent the orderly transition of power.”
The letter also warns Thomas should recuse because his wife has financial incentives to keep Trump on the ballot.
In reporting the Democrats’ letter, NBC News notes, Justice Thomas “continues to face scrutiny for refusing to recuse himself from several other Jan. 6-related cases, including one involving whether Trump has presidential immunity from federal prosecution. Johnson last month led a letter asking Thomas to recuse himself from that case, again citing his wife’s conservative activism. The Supreme Court last month denied special counsel Jack Smith’s request to step in ahead of the normal appeals process.”
READ MORE: ‘Video Voyeurism’: Police Expand Investigation Into Embattled GOP Chair Accused of Rape
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Ohio GOP Lawmakers Cutting Winter Recess Short to Override Veto of Anti-Transgender Bill
Ohio Republican state lawmakers are cutting their winter vacation short by several weeks, with some even canceling scheduled fundraisers, to return to the capital to try to override GOP Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of an anti-transgender bill. The legislation would have placed a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children and banned transgender school athletes from competing.
“Gov. DeWine refused to sign House Bill 68 into law and vetoed it on Friday morning,” News5Cleveland reports. “The bill would have banned trans youth from accessing gender-affirming care like hormone blockers, and also some mental health services for conditions like gender dysphoria, which can be life-threatening distress due to a person’s sex assigned at birth not matching their gender identity. It also would have barred trans middle and high schoolers from participating in athletics with cisgender peers.”
Just hours after Gov. DeWine’s veto, GOP “House leadership sent out a text to Republican representatives saying that Speaker Jason Stephens ‘would like to act quickly to override the veto.’ The message then asked if the lawmaker would support an override and if they would be available for a session on Jan. 10.”
“Even lawmakers who had fundraisers scheduled, some out of town, plan to be back for the vote, many of them told WEWS/OCJ,” News5 reported. “The plan was officially decided Tuesday evening to have a session on Jan. 10.”
READ MORE: ‘We Need to Turn Mickey Mouse Into a Nazi’: How the Far Right Openly Plots to Attack the Left
It remains unclear if they will have the votes, but GOP state Rep. Josh Williams says they do.
“In the best interests of children, you don’t allow them to make life-altering decisions with a child’s brain; they cannot comprehend the long-term ramifications,” he said. Those decisions, however, are made only with parental consent.
“Ohio hospitals do not offer gender-affirming care to young patients without the consent of a parent or guardian,” according to The Guardian.
“Parents are making decisions about the most precious thing in their life, their child, and none of us should underestimate the gravity and the difficulty of those decisions,” the governor said. “Many parents have told me that their child would be dead today if they had not received the treatment they received from an Ohio children’s hospital.”
The veto of anti-transgender legislation was a rare move for a Republican governor, but DeWine told reporters he worked hard to “get this right.” That included sitting down and talking to people on “both sides,” including transgender Ohioans, News5 added.
“It was just him as a person trying to understand me as a person so that he could make the best-informed position that he could for the good of the state,” transgender activist Aaron Demlow said.
News
Reports of Active Shooting Situation at Iowa High School (Streaming Video)
There is an active shooter situation at Perry High School, about 40 miles outside of Des Moines, Iowa, according to multiple reports.
The Des Moines Register reports a “possible shooting that could include more than one victim,” police and medical are on site, and a nearby elementary school is on lock down. “Police have barricaded several blocks,” and “a medical helicopter was seen landing at the school.”
Thursday was the first day of back-to-school after the winter break.
Streaming video below via Fox 9:
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Video Voyeurism’: Police Expand Investigation Into Embattled GOP Chair Accused of Rape
- News1 day ago
CNN Host Debunks Mike Johnson’s False Hundreds of ‘Known Terrorists’ Claim in Real Time
- News3 days ago
‘The People Closest to Him’: Republicans Question Trump’s Mental Health, Reporter Says
- News2 days ago
‘The South Is Very Comfortable With Our History’: Nikki Haley Defends Damning Slavery Gaffe
- News2 days ago
‘Have to Assume’: GOP Senator Again Claims Without Proof Iranian ‘Sleeper Cells’ May Be in US
- News3 days ago
‘Outlandish and Feral’: Trump Plans to Turn DC Trial Into Conspiracy-Fueled Reality TV Show
- News2 days ago
Kim Davis Ordered To Pay Over $260,000 After Denying Same-Sex Couple a Marriage License
- News2 days ago
Ultra-MAGA Congressman Hit With 14th Amendment Insurrectionist Lawsuit