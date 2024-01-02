News
‘Outlandish and Feral’: Trump Plans to Turn DC Trial Into Conspiracy-Fueled Reality TV Show
Donald Trump is planning to turn his federal 2020 election subversion case into a campaign-style conspiracy-theory-fueled reality TV show filled with falsehoods about the “deep state,” Nancy Pelosi, January 6, Antifa, the FBI, and even his former attorneys – and he’s demanding it be televised.
One person with knowledge of the plans called it a “MAGA freak show,” according to Rolling Stone‘s exclusive reporting. The items Trump and his attorneys have been discussing and planning include:
“Attempts to drag Nancy Pelosi into court to berate her on the stand and, hopefully, on live TV. Claims that the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was an FBI frame job, with an assist from Antifa. Conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was indeed ‘stolen,’ supposedly backed up by still-classified documents. Unhinged assertions that President Joe Biden is now secretly, personally orchestrating an unprecedented act of political persecution. Calls to publicly unmask the federal officials and lawyers investigating the former (and perhaps future) president of the United States. Efforts to blame any illegality on some of the ex-president’s closest confidants and former legal allies. Insinuations of election meddling by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.”
Rolling Stone calls the defense strategy, “outlandish and feral, even by Trumpland standards, to the point that it’s baffling some of the ex-president’s former lawyers and senior administration officials. One person with knowledge of these strategic and legal discussions bluntly describes the plans as a blueprint for staging a ‘MAGA freak show’ at Trump’s federal election subversion trial.”
The ex-president is facing four federal felony charges in the D.C. case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, which NPR reports “refers to Trump and his co-conspirators alleged attempts to ‘oppress, threaten and intimidate’ people in their right to vote in an election.”
Former top Trump attorney Tim Parlatore, who has represented far-right Christian nationalist GOP lawmaker and conspiracy theorist Doug Mastriano, spoke to Rolling Stone.
“From what I can tell — as an outside observer and former member of Donald Trump’s legal team — about how the trial strategy is taking shape, all I can say is: It is a terrible idea to try to use a criminal trial to stage a political campaign ad,” Parlatore said. “That would be incredibly detrimental to the client.”
“It is also a surefire way for you to quickly alienate jurors, particularly when you’re dealing with a jury pool like Washington, D.C.’s,” Parlatore added. “If I were still on the team, that is not how I would be doing it.”
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is also prosecuting the government’s case against Trump on his alleged unlawful removal and refusal to return classified and top secret documents, is opposed to televising the proceedings.
“Smith’s team has warned that Trump and his legal team are requesting camera access because they want ‘to create a carnival atmosphere from which he hopes to profit by distracting, like many fraud defendants try to do, from the charges against him.'”
“It is clear the [former] president would like to turn the trial into a campaign ad as much as he can,” a source “who has legally advised Trump in recent years,” told Rolling Stone. “I mentioned to him that cameras in the courtroom is not what you’d want to do in a case like this. But he and his team see it very, very differently than I do, unfortunately… [Based on what I know], I think they’re going to make it feel like reality TV.”
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb told Rolling Stone, “It’s not gonna work.”
“Trump and his lawyers, I’m sure, would like to see [the trial] devolve into a chaotic circus, but I don’t think they’re even going to get that… The biggest problem Donald Trump and his lawyers have is that they have no evidence and they have no witnesses… I haven’t seen a single email or document that would be helpful to him… Even if Rudy Giuliani testified for Trump’s defense, Rudy could easily end up making the government’s case for them. So who can they call? They don’t have anybody!”
Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman, writing on the social media site Threads, calls the Trump defense strategy “batshit crazy.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Video Voyeurism’: Police Expand Investigation Into Embattled GOP Chair Accused of Rape
Sarasota police are expanding their criminal investigation into Christian Ziegler, the embattled chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, to include video voyeurism, a felony that carries a possible five-year prison penalty. Ziegler has been accused of rape by the same woman he and his wife, a Moms for Liberty co-founder and school board member who helped draft Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law, admit to having a three-way sexual relationship with.
According to a search warrant affidavit, police believe Christian Ziegler unlawfully filmed his alleged rape of the woman, which he claims was consensual. They have obtained a search warrant for Ziegler’s Instagram account, which they believe contains “evidence of the crime,” according to the Florida Trident, which also first broke the news of the rape allegation against Ziegler and of the three-way relationship.
The woman, who has not been named, says she was not aware Ziegler had filmed the encounter.
The alleged rape occurred after the woman canceled a planned three-way sexual encounter with the Zieglers, known as Florida’s Republican “power couple,” upon learning Bridget Ziegler, Christian’s wife who has strong ties to Gov. DeSantis, was not available.
“Detectives spoke with both the victim and Ziegler’s wife,” Sarasota Police Det. Megan Buck wrote in the search warrant affidavit. “The victim did not give Ziegler consent to take this video of them having sex. Neither … Ziegler’s wife or the victim knew anything about this video that had been taken of the sexual encounter on 10/02/23, and neither had seen the video of this encounter.”
The Herald-Tribune adds, “A Sarasota police detective wrote in the search warrant affidavit for Instagram records that she believes ‘probable cause exists to show (Zeigler) has utilized Instagram to commit the crime of Video Voyeurism.'”
Police have obtained two sex videos of the Zieglers: the one Christian reportedly filmed of the alleged rape, and a second one, of Bridget Ziegler “engaging in sexual relations” with an unidentified woman, sources said, according to a previous report by the Trident. “It is not known if the woman in the video is the same woman who has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler.”
Bridget Ziegler confirmed the married couple had a three-way sexual relationship with the woman now accusing Christian Ziegler of sexual battery. She stood right behind DeSantis, now a GOP presidential candidate, when he signed his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation into law, an act some have called hypocritical given her consensual three-way sexual relationship and that both helped write and promote the legislation.
Last month the Republican Party of Florida stripped Christian Ziegler of his $120,000 annual salary and responsibilities, finding him unfit to serve. He has refused to resign, but reportedly is willing to step down if handed a massive payout, allegedly up to $2 million.
News
‘The People Closest to Him’: Republicans Question Trump’s Mental Health, Reporter Says
This video first aired on Nov. 14, 2023, and was replayed on Jan. 1, 2024.
The people closest to former President Donald Trump are the ones who have raised concerns about whether he’s “fully there mentally,” journalist Jonathan Karl said on MSNBC.
Karl appeared on “The Reidout” to discuss the leading conservative candidate’s capacity to return to the White House in 2025 as analyzed by his former top cabinet members.
“People who have raised questions about whether or not he’s fully there mentally have been the people closest to him,” Karl told host Joy Reid.
“The people who have raised the alarms about what it could be if he comes back are the people closest to him.”
Karl, author of the Trump tell-all “Front Row at the Trump Show,” said Trump’s actions, and failures to act, on Jan. 6 2021 spurred serious concerns about the former president’s ability to rule.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have both denied those claims, but Karl noted there is sworn testimony acknowledging the conversations occurred.
“They didn’t go very far,” Karl noted. “As you started to have people resign from the cabinet, there were fewer people that would have voted for it.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
IMMIGRATION
Migrant Buses Arrive In New York City Hours Before Grace Period Expires on Mayor’s Order
Hours before the grace period expired on New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ executive order requiring notice before migrant-filled buses arrive from Texas, more buses arrived.
Adams announced Wednesday that charter bus companies needed to provide 32-hours notice that they were arriving in New York City with buses of migrants from Texas. The executive order also limits the time buses can arrive to 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as the locations where migrants can be dropped off.
Early Friday morning, six buses arrived in New York City, according to WABC-TV. No action was taken against the owners of the buses that arrived Friday, as it was still under the grace period. However, NYC’s chief counsel Lisa Zornberg told WNYW-TV that the administration would soon enforce the order.
“Those who knowingly violate it do so at their own peril,” Zornberg said. “The NYPD has a variety of tools at their disposal, including seizure of evidence and impounding of evidence, but this is going to be treated like any other law.”
The executive order was a response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s policy of sending busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities.
“Last week, 14 rogue buses from the State of Texas arrived in a single night, the highest number recorded by the Arrival Center,” an Adams spokesperson told WABC-TV Wednesday. Abbott boasted in October that the state has sent more than 50,000 migrants to cities from Texas. Over 7,200 migrants arrived in New York City in the last two weeks, according to WNYW-TV.
Adams’ executive order was announced in a joint video call with the majors of Denver and Chicago. Those cities have also been targeted by Abbott’s busing policy.
“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night,” Adams said during that press call. “To be clear, this is not stopping people from coming, but about ensuring the safety of migrants and making sure they can arrive in a coordinated and orderly way.”
“We really are saying to bus operators and companies, ‘Do not participate in Governor Abbott’s actions,’” Adams added. “We want them to take the appropriate actions of being responsible.”
After Adams accused Abbott in the call of treating migrants as “political pawns,” an Abbott spokesperson said Adams was doing the same thing.
“The sheer hypocrisy of these Democrat mayors knows no bounds,” Renae Eze, Abbott’s director of communications, told the Houston Chronicle.
