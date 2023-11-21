News
‘Courage and Fortitude’: Trump Praises Johnson After Speaker’s Private Mar-a-Lago Visit
On Monday night Mike Johnson visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the scene of some of the ex-president’s alleged illegal acts for which he is currently facing federal charges, including under the Espionage Act. On Tuesday Trump recorded and posted video praising the Republican Speaker of the House.
“Congratulations to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for having the courage and fortitude to release all of the J6 tapes,” Trump said in his self-serving recording (video below), “which will reveal completely what really happened on January 6. Thank you very much Mike, great job.”
On his Truth Social platform, Trump added, “Mike Johnson’s Courage will Vindicate HUNDREDS of J6 Political Prisoners…”
The U.S. Dept. of Justice last month reported that since the January 6, 2021 insurrection, “Approximately 594 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing.” More than 1000 individuals have already been charged.
Johnson, who recently endorsed Trump for president, is releasing what he says is almost all of the video taken by congressional cameras on January 6, more than 40,000 hours worth.
Calling his trip to Mar-a-Lago “his first pilgrimage to see the Republican presidential front-runner since his surprise elevation to the top post in the House last month,” The New York Times reports Johnson “is positioning himself as the first speaker to be in complete lock step with the former president.”
Speaker Johnson is one of the core actors in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The New York Times called him “a key architect of his party’s objections to certifying President Biden’s victory.”
“Many Republicans in Congress relied on his arguments,” The Times noted. “In 2020, Mr. Johnson embraced Mr. Trump’s wild and false claims of fraud. In a radio interview, he asserted that a software system used for voting was ‘suspect because it came from Hugo Chávez’s Venezuela.'”
“Mr. Johnson also falsely claimed the election was ‘rigged,'” The Times reported. “’You know the allegations about these voting machines, some of them being rigged with this software by Dominion, there’s a lot of merit to that,’ Mr. Johnson said.”
“Johnson was part of Trump’s inner circle and traveled regularly with him on Air Force One while he was president,” Politico has reported. “’It’s surreal,’ he once told a Shreveport reporter. ‘When I call him, he calls back within a couple of hours.’”
Johnson, a “Big Lie” promoter, just four days after the 2020 election posted on social media, “I have just called President Trump to say this: ‘Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system.'”
As Politico has also reported, Johnson “was a lead organizer of the December 2020 amicus brief in support of Texas v. Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court lawsuit contesting the election results.”
Watch a portion of Trump’s remarks Trump below or at this link.
Trump thanks Speaker Johnson for releasing J6 tapes which he claims will “reveal completely what really happened on J6.” pic.twitter.com/wYQUdjQudZ
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2023
News
‘Denying Career Advancement to White Straight Men’: Stephen Miller’s Law Group Targets Macy’s
Called the architect of the Trump administration’s migrant child separation policies and anti-Muslim travel ban, Stephen Miller is now focused on targeting corporate America’s efforts to improve diversity through his America First Legal organization. AFL says it has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) “against Macy’s, Inc. for apparent illegal racial discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”
On social media announcing the federal EEOC complaint, Miller’s AFL on Tuesday wrote: “Before you tune into the Thanksgiving Day Parade or go Black Friday shopping at @Macys, you should know that Macy’s appears to maintain policies that perpetuate illegal racial discrimination — denying career advancement to white straight men.”
Miller’s AFL claims Macy’s “five-point plan with specific directives focused on achieving greater diversity for all aspects of the company’s business model” amounts to “quotas” which are “patently illegal under the law.”
“AFL has sent nearly two dozen inquiries on various companies to the EEOC,” Bloomberg Law reports, “which has yet to respond to the group’s allegations that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts violate Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s ban against race discrimination. High-profile employers including NASCAR, Major League Baseball, Morgan Stanley, McDonald’s Corp., and Starbucks Corp. have also been targeted.”
Bloomberg explains, “Macy’s plan states it intends to ‘achieve more ethnic diversity by 2025 at senior director level and above, with a goal of 30 percent,’ and create a year-long program to ‘strengthen leadership skills for a selected group of top-talent managers and directors of Black/African-American, Hispanic-Latinx, Native American and Asian descent,’ the group said in its letter.”
Miller this year has made statements on social media including:
“Are you white or Asian? Were you denied a job, raise or promotion due to your race? Were you disciplined, harassed or unfairly treated based on your skin color? Please contact America First Legal.” (June 15)
“Are you a white male who has been denied professional opportunities in commercial aviation due to your race or sex? We want to hear from you.” (November 6)
“In many cases, ‘affirmative action’ means denying entry to a poor white or asian applicant in order to accept a wealthier child of recent immigrants.” (June 30)
Miller has been deemed an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
News
Fox News Host’s ‘$90 Turkey’ Claim Mocked as Prices Plunge in ‘Thanksgiving Miracle’
A Fox News host’s claim he spent $90 on a Thanksgiving turkey is getting tremendous pushback and mockery as economists note the price of turkeys, gas, airplane travel, and even complete Thanksgiving Day dinners have all dropped in what one jovially declared a “Thanksgiving miracle.”
“We went to go buy a turkey today — it was $90 for a turkey,” former Republican U.S. Congressman turned Fox News host Jason Chaffetz said Monday (video below).”The price of stamps is up 32% in the last four years. But it’s all a choice by Joe Biden. That is what Bidenomics is.”
The first of a first class stamp today is 66 cents. Four years ago, in 2019, it was 55 cents — that’s a 20% increase. (For the record, here’s the price 0f stamps since 1885.)
Chaffetz was roundly mocked, with many posting ads from their local grocers showing the price of turkeys this Thanksgiving, which CNBC and others report is actually lower than last year.
“On average, Americans can expect to pay $35.40 for a 15-pound turkey this year — an average of $2.36 per pound,” FinanceBuzz reports. “At more than $50 per bird ($52.85), Hawaii has the highest average turkey prices of all the states. In the contiguous U.S., Minnesota and California tie for the highest average price at $41.85.”
“Almost everything on the Thanksgiving menu is lower – prices for cranberries have dropped 18%,” CNBC reports. “But the main reason for the decrease is due to the star of the show — the turkey. This year, a 16-pound turkey is averaging $27.35, down 5.6% from a year ago.”
Inflation dropped from 9.1% annually in June of last year to 3.2% annually last month — inflation in the month of October was zero.
Indeed, prices are dropping, in some cases tremendously. The price of eggs is down 22%, TVs down 9.4%, butter is down 3.7%, and gas prices are “tumbling,” possibly to under $3/gallon before the end of the year.
Professor of economics Justin Wolfers, who often provides information in a more interesting form than some, served up several charts declaring “turkey prices are crashing,” heralding “turkey deflation,” and celebrating the “Thanksgiving miracle” that “Airfares are plummeting just in time for the holidays.”
Last week Wolfers noted that “Real wages are above pre-pandemic levels.”
Meanwhile, the Chaffetz mockery continues.
“We just bought a ginormous fresh local turkey (a lot pricier than frozen store turkey) and it didn’t cost 90 bucks, so apparently Chaffetz is buying turkeys covered in bling,” wrote The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols. “Because, you know, turkey and Halloween candy are why we need an unhinged dictator in the White House.”
“WHAT?” snarked writer and filmmaker Melissa Jo Peltier. “You mean @POTUS is going around to ALL the poultry farms AND ALL the grocery stores in America, ordering them how to mark up their turkey prices? Phew! That must be exhausting. I couldn’t keep up a schedule like that. Joe sure has stamina!”
One social media user took a look at Chaffetz’s local grocery store.
Chaffetz lives in Alpine, Utah.
This is the cost at his local grocery store. (I did the research. I’m petty like that.)
Dude could get a turkey *delivered* for $30.
No shock he lied so absurdly. This dude’s shopping cart has never been full of brains or honesty. https://t.co/uwioQFuEPn pic.twitter.com/x7IX2Bh36Q
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 21, 2023
Another social media user checked out another Utah grocer. They correctly note a full turkey dinner that serves 6-8 people, ready to cook, costs $175. They also sell frozen turkeys for $1.29/pound.
Chaffetz is a liar. Here’s a Harmons (more expensive Utah grocer) ad where turkey is $1.29/lb. A fully-prepared, ready-to-roast turkey is $75. A full turkey meal, ready to cook, all sides for 6-8 people, is $175. #utpol #utleg https://t.co/GPpyVUnkmH pic.twitter.com/zaoTjNLWp2
— @Nshrubs@mstdn.social (@NShrubs) November 21, 2023
Watch Chaffetz below or at this link.
Chaffetz: We went to go buy a turkey today. It was $90! It’s all a choice by Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/cz02ZF8v40
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2023
News
Republicans Push to Gut Food Aid Program That Helps Feed Half of All Infants in US
Insisting they have to make tough cuts to government spending, some House Republicans are pushing to gut a decades-old federal program that helps feed 53% of all infants born in the United States, along with women through and up to six weeks after their pregnancies, breastfeeding women, and children up until the age of 5.
WIC, officially the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, is a program under the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The USDA notes that it is “not an entitlement program as Congress does not set aside funds to allow every eligible individual to participate in the program. WIC is a federal grant program for which Congress authorizes a specific amount of funds each year for the program.”
Despite the growth in both population and food prices, some House Republicans, like U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), oppose increasing funding for WIC, according to Politico.
“At stake: whether the government will have to begin turning away large numbers of mothers and their children from the program,” Politico reports, noting House Republicans are “pushing to pare back WIC spending this year, arguing tough cuts are needed across the government amid the nation’s mounting debt.”
Aderholt suggested putting the onus on the USDA to ask the White House for more funds, rather than appropriate funds to meet the expenses WIC knows are coming. The Alabama GOP Congressman “who chairs the House Appropriations panel on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education, recently argued there’s nothing stopping USDA from requesting more funding from the Office of Management and Budget for WIC if the program runs short during the stop-gap period,” Politico reported.
“If this becomes a problem, that’s because the administration is purposefully making it a problem for not allocating these necessary funds,” Aderholt, the chair of the House Values Action Team (VAT), said. But Congress, not the White House, is responsible for funding WIC, which up until now has always been bipartisan.
“Without congressional action,” Politico adds, “Minnesota WIC director Kate Franken said states will be forced to add families to wait lists for the first time in nearly 30 years.”
“If WIC funding is not adequate, and funds are cut, our families and our communities would suffer the consequences,” Franken said.
Last year, Aderholt was among many Republicans and Democrats furious over the baby formula shortage, but was also one of the 192 House Republicans who voted against legislation to help the FDA address the problem, which was “triggered by a safety recall.”
Last week, Aderholt introduced a 2024 funding bill he said cuts “almost 30% and will bring funding back to roughly 2018 Trump-era levels.”
The nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities last week noted House bills would take “away food assistance from hundreds of thousands of new parents and young children by underfunding WIC.”
“The House Agriculture bill’s WIC funding is well below the level needed to serve all eligible families who wish to participate, and would result in an estimated 600,000 new parents, toddlers, and preschoolers being turned away,” the nonprofit think tank reported. “The House bill would also cut WIC’s science-based fruit and vegetable benefit by between 58 and 71 percent (depending on the recipient’s age) for 4.7 million of the remaining participants.”
Earlier this month the President of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson, noting his continuing resolution to keep the federal government open “doesn’t provide additional funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) so that postpartum participants and young children aren’t turned away from vital food assistance.”
