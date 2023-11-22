‘Denying Career Advancement to White Straight Men’: Stephen Miller’s Law Group Targets Macy’s

Called the architect of the Trump administration’s migrant child separation policies and anti-Muslim travel ban, Stephen Miller is now focused on targeting corporate America’s efforts to improve diversity through his America First Legal organization. AFL says it has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) “against Macy’s, Inc. for apparent illegal racial discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

On social media announcing the federal EEOC complaint, Miller’s AFL on Tuesday wrote: “Before you tune into the Thanksgiving Day Parade or go Black Friday shopping at @Macys, you should know that Macy’s appears to maintain policies that perpetuate illegal racial discrimination — denying career advancement to white straight men.”

Miller’s AFL claims Macy’s “five-point plan with specific directives focused on achieving greater diversity for all aspects of the company’s business model” amounts to “quotas” which are “patently illegal under the law.”

“AFL has sent nearly two dozen inquiries on various companies to the EEOC,” Bloomberg Law reports, “which has yet to respond to the group’s allegations that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts violate Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s ban against race discrimination. High-profile employers including NASCAR, Major League Baseball, Morgan Stanley, McDonald’s Corp., and Starbucks Corp. have also been targeted.”

Bloomberg explains, “Macy’s plan states it intends to ‘achieve more ethnic diversity by 2025 at senior director level and above, with a goal of 30 percent,’ and create a year-long program to ‘strengthen leadership skills for a selected group of top-talent managers and directors of Black/African-American, Hispanic-Latinx, Native American and Asian descent,’ the group said in its letter.”

Miller this year has made statements on social media including:

“Are you white or Asian? Were you denied a job, raise or promotion due to your race? Were you disciplined, harassed or unfairly treated based on your skin color? Please contact America First Legal.” (June 15)

“Are you a white male who has been denied professional opportunities in commercial aviation due to your race or sex? We want to hear from you.” (November 6)

“In many cases, ‘affirmative action’ means denying entry to a poor white or asian applicant in order to accept a wealthier child of recent immigrants.” (June 30)

Miller has been deemed an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.