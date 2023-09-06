OPINION
Special Counsel to Seek Indictment of Hunter Biden on Gun Charges: Report
The U.S. Dept. of Justice says it will seek a grand jury indictment of Hunter Biden, a private citizen and the son of President Joe Biden, on gun charges.
“Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, relating to gun charges by the end of the month,” CNN reports.
Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, was appointed as a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month.
He has been investigating Hunter Biden for years.
“Hunter Biden had previously reached a deal involving a gun possession charge that would have allowed him to avoid prosecution if he met certain conditions over a 24 month period. Once his plea deal fell apart in court the future of the gun deal has been in limbo,” according to CNN.
“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the special counsel’s office said in a court filing, CNN adds.
The Associated Press adds, “The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user.”
OPINION
‘Calling for Civil War’: Huckabee Slammed for Saying Elections May Be Decided by ‘Bullets’ if Trump Loses Over Legal Cases
Former Arkansas Republican governor Mike Huckabee on Wednesday appeared to issue a threat of violence, according to some critics, if legal issues prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.
Huckabee, a political commentator, ordained Baptist minister, twice-failed Republican presidential candidate, anti-LGBTQ activist, and the father of current Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said on his Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) show Wednesday that future elections will be decided by “bullets” not “ballots” if Trump – who is facing 91 criminal felony charges in four indictments across three jurisdictions – does not win back the White House due to legal entanglements.
“Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in third world dictatorships, banana republics, and communist regimes?” Huckabee, a far-right wing religious extremist, asked his audience. “Well, it’s simple. The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made up crimes in an attempt to discredit them, bankrupt them, imprison them, exile them, or all of the above.”
“And if you’re not paying attention,” Huckabee continued, “you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024. Here’s the problem: if these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning, or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”
Critics blasted Huckabee.
“Personally, I think my governor should denounce these remarks made by her father, a former governor of the same state, in defense of her former boss’s attempt to overthrow American democracy,” said columnist Alan Elrod, co-founder, president, and CEO of The Pulaski Institution.
“Republicans politicians continue to push the narrative that if they lose, violence is the only option. When will the media start making a bigger deal about this?” observed marketing executive Tim Fullerton.
Well-known anti-gun activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered during the Parkland school mass shooting, slammed Huckabee as “a domestic terrorist who has gotten away with using religion for too many years while pushing hate and violence. His most recent comments should be taken seriously and result in his arrest.”
“Mike Huckabee is the worst of us,” declared author John Pavlovitz.
Former Republican U.S. Congresman Joe Walsh blasted Huckabee, saying he is “straight up calling for civil war.”
Watch Huckabee’s remarks below or at this link.
Mike Huckabee warns that if Trump’s legal problems prevent him from winning in 2024, “it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.” https://t.co/ktwb4fyANo pic.twitter.com/0msd1gvD8i
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 6, 2023
OPINION
‘Loves to Read’: Why Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt is Praising ‘Ivy League Trained’ Ron DeSantis’ Climate Change Denialism
Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt is praising Ron DeSantis’ climate change denialism after the Florida Republican governor and trailing 2024 presidential candidate sat down with her fellow Fox News host, former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for an interview that aired on the right-wing cable channel’s “Outnumbered” show Wednesday.
“President Biden also said when standing here in the state of Florida, ‘nobody intelligent can deny the impact of climate crises,'” McEnany told DeSantis, amid news reports Wednesday that over “80 million Americans are under heat alerts as temperatures soar toward record highs across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”
The Florida governor in his Fox News interview accused President Joe Biden of “trying to politicize the weather.”
In the highly-edited clip that aired on Fox News (below), DeSantis said, “I study history, and they act like this is somehow unprecedented. It’s not. this area, the big bend, got hit by a storm, almost the exact same track, in 1896, that had 125 mile per hour winds.”
“So the idea that we’ve not had powerful storms until recently, that’s just not factually true. And so when they, that’s the first thing they want to say, you have to ask, why are you trying to politicize the weather?”
After the clip ran, Earhardt commented on McEnany’s interview with DeSantis.
“Alright, so that’s a little taste of it, and he’s saying, ‘I’ve studied this,’ and I believe it because he is Ivy League trained and he is such a – he loves to read.”
Earlier this year, NPR reported on a “sweeping new report by top climate scientists and meteorologists” that “describes how climate change drove unprecedented heat waves, floods and droughts in recent years. The annual report from the American Meteorological Society (AMS) compiles the leading science about the role of climate change in extreme weather.”
Last week MSNBC’s Chris Hayes described DeSantis’ position on climate change as “essentially vaccine denialism at a civilizational scale.”
Watch the Fox News clip below or at this link.
DeSantis on Biden linking climate change with severe storms: “Why are you trying to politicize the weather?” pic.twitter.com/dTtt0TrQzq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2023
OPINION
‘Your Question Is Flawed’: Karine Jean-Pierre Isn’t Humoring Peter Doocy Anymore
The Biden White House has given Fox News’ Peter Doocy possibly more attention than any other press pool reporter, but at times the patience of both Biden press secretaries (and President Biden) has worn thin.
For a while, Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s almost-daily dueling matches with Doocy made regular headlines, like in February of 2022 when she was forced to say, “Well, Peter, let me just take a step back and explain to everyone how diplomacy works.” Or in May of 2021, when Psaki, tired of repeating herself, told Doocy, “Well, we went through this journey together yesterday so let’s do it again.”
On Tuesday, the banter between White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Doocy was lighthearted, leading reporters in the press briefing room to laughter.
But on Wednesday, Doocy appeared to cross a line, forcing Jean-Pierre to deliver a stern response.
“It seems like the hurricane response so far is robust,” Doocy said of the Biden administration’s efforts to assist the people of Florida who are being impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
“Did you guys realize that the initial Hawaii wildfire response was not that good? Or is it just easier for people to get help from the White House when the President is not on vacation?” he asked, furthering a conservative claim, derided and denied by Democrats in Hawaii, that President Biden and his administration did not respond in a timely manner to the deadly blazes in Maui.
“So the premise of your question and the way you posed your question, I disagree, just for the record,” an apparently angered Jean-Pierre responded.
“So if you talk to, if you were to do your reporting and speak to the governor of Hawaii, the senators of Hawaii, the folks on the ground, they would say that the President reacted in record time when it came to dealing with the wildfires, when it came to dealing and making sure that they got everything that they need on the federal level to do what what was going on in the ground. Let’s not forget there were more than 600 federal employees on the ground already to assist with the wildfires in Maui. So your question is, is wrong, it’s flawed in many, many ways. And I would advise you to go speak to the governor and the local and state officials in Hawaii.”
Watch below or at this link.
Doocy: Is it just easier for people to get help from the white house when the president is not on vacation?
KJP: Your question is wrong, it’s flawed in many, many ways and I would advise you to go speak to the governor and the local and state officials in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/NUNEu3UIz5
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2023
