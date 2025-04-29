‘Lying Again’: Hegseth Ripped for Ending ‘Woke Biden Initiative’ Trump Signed Into Law

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is being criticized after declaring he ended execution of a federal law promoting women, peace, and security that he described as “yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative” — which was promoted by current top members of the Trump administration and signed into law in 2017 by President Donald Trump.

“This morning, I proudly ENDED the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense,” Secretary Hegseth bragged on Tuesday. “WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.”

“WPS is a UNITED NATIONS program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists. Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it,” he claimed. “DoD will hereby executive [sic] the minimum of WPS required by statute, and fight to end the program for our next budget. GOOD RIDDANCE WPS!”

In 2019, the Trump White House lauded the WPS program:

“The Trump Administration is committed to advancing women’s equality, seeking to protect the rights of women and girls, and promoting women and youth empowerment programs. The United States Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS Strategy) responds to the Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017, which President Donald J. Trump signed into law on October 6, 2017.”

“This is the first legislation of its kind globally, which makes the United States the first country in the world with a comprehensive law on WPS, and de facto, the first with a whole-of-government strategy that responds to such a domestic law. The WPS Strategy recognizes the diverse roles women play as agents of change in preventing and resolving conflict, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and building post conflict peace and stability.”

Critics blasted Hegseth, while reporters were quick to correct the record with fact checks.

The Washington Post’s military affairs reporter Dan Lamothe noted that Marco Rubio, now Trump’s Secretary of State, and Mike Waltz, now Trump’s National Security Advisor, were supporters of the Women, Peace, and Security Act.

Punchbowl News senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio added: “Marco Rubio was the lead Senate sponsor of WPS. Kristi Noem was the lead House sponsor. And Mike Waltz chaired the House’s WPS caucus.”

In addition to Secretary of State Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Noem, and National Security Advisor Waltz, Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump was also part of the U.S. strategy for implementing the Women, Peace, and Security Act.

Politico’s deputy managing editor of global security, Dave Brown, responded to Hegseth’s post, noting U.S, Secretary of State Marco Rubio just 28 days ago wrote: “President Trump also signed the Women, Peace, and Security Act, a bill that I was very proud to have been a co-sponsor of when I was in the Senate, and it was the first comprehensive law passed in any country in the world – the first law passed by any country anywhere in the world – focused on protecting women and promoting their participation in society.”

CNN’s Pentagon reporter Haley Britzky pointed to a West Point Modern War Institute article that states, “the United States’ WPS Strategy…acknowledges that this inclusion is not a political human rights or social justice agenda, but a framework that advances US competitive advantage, allowing it to achieve national security objectives through harnessing women’s distinctive aptitudes, diversity of thought, and unique access to areas where women have specific roles in certain societies.”

“You are lying again,” responded Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot and former Democratic candidate. “WPS was enacted by Trump during his first admin. It’s not divisive. It’s a small program for DOD but one based on real data, so it doesn’t fit your cave man style understanding of security. Troops don’t hate it. Most don’t even know it exists.”

The Economist’s defense editor Shashank Joshi called Hegseth’s remarks “rank ignorance.”

