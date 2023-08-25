News
Poll: Trump Guilty of Crimes, DOJ Decision to Indict Was Fair Say Majority of US – Half Call for Prison if Convicted
Decisions by the U.S. Dept. of Justice to indict Donald Trump, the ex-president, on federal felony charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his alleged refusal to return classified documents, were “based on a fair evaluation of the evidence and the law,” say strong majorities of Americans including majorities of independents and Democrats, according to new Politico Magazine/Ipsos polling released Friday.
Donald Trump is guilty of the federal crimes he has been charged with, the majority of Americans also believe. In the DOJ’s case alleging the ex-president attempted to overturn the election, 50% – including a majority of independents and Democrats – say if convicted Trump should be sent to prison. (The poll does not show that question being asked in any other cases.)
The majority of Americans also believe Trump is guilty of the charges he was booked for in Georgia Thursday evening, which include alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and racketeering. A strong plurality, 48%, also believe he is guilty in the New York case alleging falsification of business records surrounding his alleged hush money payoff to a porn star.
The majority of Americans also say Donald Trump should stand trial in both federal cases before the 2024 November election.
RELATED: ‘Booked Like a Common Criminal’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Blasts Trump as ‘King of Scandal and Disrepute’
Republicans are the only group where a majority say they do not believe Trump is guilty in the four indictments he is facing, do not believe DOJ’s actions were fair and based on law, do not believe he should stand trial before the 2024 election, and if convicted, do not believe he should face prison time.
In the federal case alleging election subversion, nearly one-third (32%) of Republicans say if Trump is convicted, they would be more likely “to support him for president.” An additional 39% of Republicans say a conviction in that case would have no impact on the likelihood they would support the ex-president.
Politico reports that “public sentiment in certain areas — including how quickly to hold a trial and whether to incarcerate Trump if he’s convicted — is moving against the former president when compared to a previous POLITICO Magazine/Ipsos poll conducted in June.”
READ MORE: Ahead of Arrest, Trump Unleashes Angry Attack on Atlanta and DA: ‘People Are Afraid to Go Outside to Buy a Loaf of Bread’
“The survey results suggest Americans are taking the cases seriously — particularly the Justice Department’s 2020 election case — and that most people are skeptical of Trump’s claim to be the victim of a legally baseless witch hunt or an elaborate, multi-jurisdictional effort to ‘weaponize’ law enforcement authorities against him.”
“A conviction in DOJ’s 2020 election case would hurt Trump in the general election,” Politico adds. “Our latest poll also makes clear that it would be unhelpful for Trump’s presidential bid if he is federally convicted of a criminal scheme to steal the last election at the same time that he is asking the American people to send him back to the White House.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Disconnect From Reality’: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Busted for Mugshot Antics
Appearing on CNN early Friday morning after Donald Trump was booked on racketeering charges in Atlanta, former Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan took a shot at fellow Georgia lawmaker Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) for not taking the prosecution of 19 individuals for election tampering seriously.
Speaking with hosts Poppy Harlow and Victor Blackwell, Jordan said Trump and Greene’s use of the Trump mugshot as a fundraising tool and a meme, as well as the Georgia Republican photoshopping a booking photo of herself, demonstrated they have no idea how serious the charges are.
“I just don’t think he gets it,” she told the hosts. “I think, you know, when we see the Marjorie Taylor Greene’s MAGA mug shot, there seems to be a real disconnect from reality.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“Look, Rice Street [jail] is — that jail that is awful,” she continued. “People are dying there because the conditions are so absolutely deplorable. So the fact that he basically got this great treatment, he comes in, 20 minutes, in and out, right? Done and done and somehow that was awful and bad, when the reality is people that get booked every day there and have their mug shots taken and that have to be in jail there.”
“This is very, very serious and so, you know for all of these people doing MAGA mug shots for whatever reason they’re doing it, they have no understanding what this really stands for,” she elaborated. “I mean, this is not good, right? He is in significant legal trouble and so whether he thinks this is more of a political thing that he needs to massage or not, as a lawyer, he needs to stand down and really focus on his defense because he is facing serious allegations that could end him up with serious time in prison.”
“And that mug shot is not going to really mean anything at the end of the day if he’s locked up,” she added.
Watch below or at the link.
News
‘He’ll Probably Die in Prison’: George Conway Predicts Grim Future for Trump
Reflecting on Donald Trump’s expected trip to Atlanta where he will be fingerprinted and have a mugshot taken as he is booked on racketeering charges, conservative attorney George Conway painted a portrait of a grim future for the former president.
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Conway, whose estranged wife Kellyanne worked as a White House adviser to Trump, predicted the former president stands no chance of avoiding jail where he will likely end his days.
Touching on the Republican Party debate on Wednesday night, Conway began, “They’re all going to end up nominating a candidate who, you know, will maybe be a convicted felon, will probably die in prison, and was found by a federal district court to be a rapist. It’s crazy.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“I mean, essentially, he has been playing Russian roulette with the law and has loaded every single chamber,” Conway explained. “He’s not going to make it through all of this. The only way he can make it through all of this is if, somehow, he wins the presidency and then can declare himself immune from going to jail or being prosecuted.”
“I don’t think that’s going to happen. and he is — you know, as for all of the other defendants, I mean, I don’t think there will be 18 defendants by the time this case goes to trial,” he elaborated. “I mean, I think you’re already seeing them in conflict; you’re already seeing different strategies playing out. You’re seeing that some of these defendants, even Rudy Giuliani who came down in a private plane, he can’t find a lawyer. He can’t pay one, he has to sell his co-op in New York.”
“These people, all of these people, a lot of them are going to end up having to plea,” he continued. “[former Trump attorney] Jenna Ellis, — no one is paying her legal fees. It’s going to be Trump ending up all by himself or just a couple of other people, and I don’t see how he survives that.”
“You know, the Georgia case is going to take the longest probably to resolve because it is a multi-defendant case,” told the host. “You know, [special counsel] Jack Smith has brought this absolute laser beam of a case in D.C. It’s not complicated, it is just looking at his conduct. That case, I’m going to be surprised if that case doesn’t go to trial within a year and he is convicted — I don’t see how he gets out of that.”
“And the Mar-a-Lago documents case, the only thing he has going for him there is that the judge is this judge who actually ruled in his favor a few times and got slammed for it,” he explained. “I don’t know how she can save him other than delaying the trial. She hasn’t really shown an inclination to do that.”
Summing up all the counts the former president is facing, he concluded, “All it takes is a few counts, and he’s done for the rest of his life.”
Watch the segment below or at the link.
News
Christie Compares ‘ChatGPT’ Vivek Ramaswamy to ‘Same Type of Amateur’ as Barack Obama in GOP Debate
Less than 30 minutes into the first Republican debate of the 2024 primary season, former Governor Chris Christie slammed political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, likening him to the controversial artificial intelligence known as ChatGPT.
Pointing his finger, Christie shouted he had “had enough,” after first attempting an uncharacteristic reserved pose earlier in the program.
Ramaswamy had come on strong, using his first answer as an opportunity to introduce himself despite Fox News not offering any time for introductory statements.
Leaning into his tough guy reputation, Christie hit Ramaswamy.
“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT, standing up here,” the former New Jersey governor declared, as the audience howled.
READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
“The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here,’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.’
Smiling, Ramaswamy embraced the attention, opened his arms and said, “give me a hug.”
“Give me a hug just like you did to Obama,” Ramaswamy hit back, “and you’ll help elect me just like you did Obama. Give me that bear hug.”
NBC News reported in 2004: “‘Skinny kid with funny name’ rallies Democrats.”
Watch the exchange below or at this link.
Chris Christie on Vivek: “I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT.” pic.twitter.com/2szUzJFujF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
- News3 days ago
‘Not What Democracy Looks Like’: TN GOP Lawmakers Order Police to Remove Silent Protestor From Pro-Gun Hearing
- News2 days ago
‘Like a Mob Movie’: How a Mar-a-Lago Employee Revealed Trump’s Obstruction Plot
- OPINION1 day ago
‘A Threat to US National Security’: Experts Disturbed by Trump ‘Stoking Passion and Hatred’ Around Question of Civil War
- News3 days ago
‘Your Entitlement Is Showing’: Jeff Clark Mocked by Legal Experts for Demanding 5 PM Response From Judge
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Wrong on the Law, Wrong on the Facts’: Fani Willis Smacks Down Jeff Clark’s Legal Move in Scathing Response
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
South Carolina’s All Male Conservative Supreme Court Rules Abortion Ban Is Constitutional
- News1 day ago
‘He’ll Probably Die in Prison’: George Conway Predicts Grim Future for Trump